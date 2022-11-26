Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Vegan

Sugar Taco (Melrose & La Brea, Hollywood)

review star

No reviews yet

7257 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada Burrito
3 Taco Plate
Carne Asada Taco

Specials / Combos

Holiday Burrito

Holiday Burrito

$11.95

Flour tortilla, turkey, roasted veggies, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy.

Holiday Taco

Holiday Taco

$3.95

Plant based turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, seasonal veggies and cranberry sauce in a black 5" tortilla.

Supreme Taco Combo

$19.95Out of stock

Combo includes a 3 taco plate, rice & beans, a churro donut and a small agua fresca.

Perfect Burrito Combo

$19.95

Combo includes a burrito, chips & salsa and a small agua fresca.

Ultimate Quesadilla Combo

$19.95

Combo includes a large quesadilla with one protein, rice & beans, 2 dips of your choice and a small agua fresca.

Tacos

Holiday Taco

Holiday Taco

$3.95

Plant based turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, seasonal veggies and cranberry sauce in a black 5" tortilla.

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our Carne Asada (seitan), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our Carnitas (Jackfruit), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$3.65

5" gluten free tortilla, with our tofu based breaded ''fish'' topped with chipotle crema, curtido and cilantro. *Tortilla may change color to blue/green from the curtido*

Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our pollo (soy bean), salsa verde and pico de gallo.

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our seasonal veggies (onion, bell pepper, corn, and Mexican squash), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.

Ghost Taco

Ghost Taco

$6.66

Our plant-based pollo diablo on top of a corn tortilla topped with habanero and ghost pepper salsa and marigolds (known as the flower of the dead) Caution: EXTREMELY SPICY! No modifications.

3 Taco Plate

3 Taco Plate

$12.25

3 tacos of your choice. Mix and match proteins and toppings. Comes with beans and rice.

Ten Taco Plate

Ten Taco Plate

$32.95

Assorted proteins and toppings - chef's choice. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Burritos

Holiday Burrito

Holiday Burrito

$11.95

Flour tortilla, turkey, roasted veggies, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy.

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.95

Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carne Asada (seitan) wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Carnitas Burrito

$9.95

Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carnitas (Jackfruit) wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Fish Burrito

Fish Burrito

$11.95

A flour tortilla, battered vegan fish, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle crema and curtido.

Pollo Burrito

$9.95

Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Pollo (soy bean) wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Veggie Burrito

$9.95

Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our seasonal veggies wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Nachos

Not yo' Nachos (Half)

Not yo' Nachos (Half)

$7.95

Our personal sized nachos. Tortilla chips topped with black beans, our housemade queso, pico de gallo and plant-based protein of your choice. We suggest adding guac and pairing it with half-quesadilla.

Gordo Nachos (Full)

Gordo Nachos (Full)

$14.95

Our nachos. Tortilla chips topped with black beans, our housemade queso, pico de gallo and plant-based protein of your choice. We suggest adding guac.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95
Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$4.95

Bowls/Fries

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$9.95

Our black beans, rice, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein in a bowl. All the goodness of the burrito, without the tortilla.

Veggie Protein Bowl

Veggie Protein Bowl

$9.95

Our black beans, rice, pico de gallo, and seasonal veggies in a bowl. All the goodness of the burrito, without the tortilla.

Fish Protein Bowl

$11.95

Battered vegan fish, mexican rice, black beans, chipotle crema and curtido. All the goodness of a burrito without the tortilla.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Crispy fries covered in our queso, beans, plant based meat of your choice, salsa, chipotle crema, onion, crema and cilantro

Seasoned Fries

$4.95

Queso Fries

$5.45

Sides

Beans Side - 8 oz

Beans Side - 8 oz

$2.95
Rice Side - 8 oz

Rice Side - 8 oz

$2.95
Street Corn

Street Corn

$5.45

Street corn, but less messy. Off the cob for your convenience.

Guac HALF + Chips

$5.95

Guac FULL + Chips

$9.95

Chips and Pico de Gallo - 8 oz

$3.95

Chips and Salsa - 8 oz

$3.95

Chips and Queso - 8 oz

$5.95

Chips Side

$2.95

Plant-based Protein Side

$6.95

Corn Tortilla (3)

$2.95

3 cooked tortillas

Veggies - 8 oz

$4.95

Dips and Sauces

2oz Guacamole

$1.95

2oz Just F*ck Me Up Guacamole

$1.95

2oz Habanero Pineapple Hot Sauce

$0.65

2oz House Made Salsa

$0.65

2oz Pico de Gallo

$0.95

2oz Salsa Verde

$0.65

2oz Queso

$1.45

2oz Sour Cream

$1.45

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Warning - Please Read

These items do not include gluten. However, our kitchen is not gluten free. If you have a severe allergy, do not consume.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$3.65

5" gluten free tortilla, with our tofu based breaded ''fish'' topped with chipotle crema, curtido and cilantro. *Tortilla may change color to blue/green from the curtido*

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our Carnitas (Jackfruit), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.

Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our pollo (soy bean), salsa verde and pico de gallo.

Not Yo' Nachos-Carnitas

Not Yo' Nachos-Carnitas

$7.95

Half order. Tortilla chips, our nut free queso (cheese), pico de gallo, black beans, and our Canitas plant protein. Suggest adding guacamole.

Not Yo' Nachos-Pollo

Not Yo' Nachos-Pollo

$7.95

Half order. Tortilla chips, our nut free queso (cheese), pico de gallo, black beans, and our Pollo plant protein. Suggest adding guacamole.

Loaded Fries - Carnitas

Loaded Fries - Carnitas

$9.95

Crispy fries covered in our queso, beans, topped with our Carnitas protein, salsa, chipotle crema, onion, crema, and cilantro.

Loaded Fries - Pollo

Loaded Fries - Pollo

$9.95

Crispy fries covered in our queso, beans, topped with our Pollo protein, salsa, chipotle crema, onion, crema, and cilantro.

Queso Fries

$5.45
Protein Bowl - Carnitas

Protein Bowl - Carnitas

$9.95

Black beans, rice, pico de gallo, and our house made carnitas.

Kids Food

Kids Quesadilla

$5.45

Kid's Burrito

$5.45

Black beans, rice and our house made cheese (dairy & nut free) wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Bowlito

$5.45

Sweets

Churro Donut

Churro Donut

$3.95Out of stock

Agua Fresca

Horchata

$4.45+

Large comes in a reusable glass logo jar.

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$4.45+

Large comes in a reusable glass logo jar.

Mango Agua Fresca

$4.45+

Bottled

Mango Habanero Agua Bonita

Mango Habanero Agua Bonita

$3.95

Real Fruit, Canned Agua Fresca

Mexican Coke

$3.95

Jarritos

$3.75

Mineral Water

$3.75

Bottled Water

$3.95

Comes in reusable glass logo jar

To Go Cocktails

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 years of age to purchase and consume this product. Two drinks come in one Sugar Taco reusable jar.

Traditional double to go

$19.95

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 years of age to purchase and consume this product. Two drinks come in one reusable jar.

Ghost Pepper double to go

$27.95

Lychee Lime Mezcal Spritz double to go

$27.95

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 years of age to purchase and consume this product. Two drinks come in one reusable jar.

Mango double to go

$21.95

Mezcal double to go

$21.95

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 years of age to purchase and consume this product. Two drinks come in one reusable jar.

Passionfruit double to go

$21.95

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 years of age to purchase and consume this product. Two drinks come in one reusable jar.

Raspberry double to go

$21.95

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 years of age to purchase and consume this product. Two drinks come in one reusable jar.

Spicy double to go

$21.95

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 years of age to purchase and consume this product. Two drinks come in one reusable jar.

Strawberry double to go

$21.95

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 years of age to purchase and consume this product. Two drinks come in one reusable jar.

Beer

Must be 21 or over to purchase. Contains alcohol. Comes in a can.

Tecate

$4.95

Tecate Light

$4.95

Corona

$5.75

Modelo

$5.75

Pacifico

$5.75

Dos Equis

$5.75

Snack Station

Takis - Fuego 4oz

$2.95

De la Rosa Marzipan (3)

$3.25

Dried Mango Chamoy

$3.25Out of stock

Dried Mango with chamoy and tajin.

To-Go Cutlery

Fork

Spoon

Napkins

Plant a Tree

Help us plant trees in honor of Earth Day. Sugar Taco will match your donations!

Plant 1 Tree

$1.00

Help us plant trees in honor of Earth Day. Sugar Taco will match your donations!

Plant 5 Trees

$5.00

Help us plant trees in honor of Earth Day. Sugar Taco will match your donations!

Plant 10 Trees

$10.00

Help us plant trees in honor of Earth Day. Sugar Taco will match your donations!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7257 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Directions

Gallery
Sugar Taco (Melrose & La Brea, Hollywood) image
Sugar Taco (Melrose & La Brea, Hollywood) image

Map
