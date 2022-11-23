Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats imageView gallery
Pizza

Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats

1,357 Reviews

$$

826 SW Adams

Peoria, IL 61602

Pizza

3 Little Pigs

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$12.99

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99

Margherita Pizza

$12.99

Mushroom Pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Sausage & Cheese

$12.99

Smokey Pork Chipotle

$12.99

Soppressata

$12.99

Special Pizza

$13.99

Supreme Pizza

$12.99

White Veggie

$12.99

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Dough Ball

$3.95

Sandwich/Wraps

Chicken Balsamico

$12.99

Italian Beef

$12.99

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Salmon BLT

$13.99

Wood Fired Vegetable Wrap

$11.99

Pastas and Entrees

Alfredo Pasta

$14.99

BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Buff Chick Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Mac & Cheese Entree

$12.99

Meatloaf

$14.99

Pesto Chicken

$14.99

Salmon

$15.99

Spaghetti Squash

$13.99

Salads

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$11.99

Roast Salmon Salad

$14.99

Chicken Caesar

$11.99

Appetizers

Artisan Stuffed Bread

$11.99

BLT Quesadilla

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Cheesy Bread

$9.99

Hummus Platter

$9.99

Stuffed Jalapenos

$9.99

Wings

$12.99

Wood Fired Potatoes

$9.99

Sides

House Side Salad

$4.99

Caesar Side Salad

$4.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Wood Fired Vegetables

$4.99

Quinoa Couscous Blend

$4.99

Side BBQ Pork Mac cheese

$8.49

Side Buff Mac Cheese

$7.99

Side Of Potatoes

$3.99

Side Sauce

$0.50

Kids Meals

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Sausage Pizza

$8.99

Dessert

Dessert Pizza

$9.99

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$7.99

Tiramisu

$7.99

GF Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Peanut Butter Stack

$5.99

Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake

$5.99

Cotton Candy Cheesecake

$5.99

Peanutbutter Pie

$8.99

Blueberry Flabjack

$8.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artisan Crafted Wood Fired Pizza in the Heart of Peoria's Warehouse District

Website

Location

826 SW Adams, Peoria, IL 61602

Directions

