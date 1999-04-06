Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sugar Baby Creamery

2625 Piedmont Road Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30324

Rolled Ice Cream

BANANA PUDDING ROLLED ICE CREAM

$10.50

COOKIES AND CREAM ROLLED ICE CREAM

$10.50

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE ROLLED ICE CREAM

$10.50

MINT CHOCOLATE ROLLED ICE CREAM

$10.50

SMORES ROLLED ICE CREAM

$10.50

BIRTHDAY CAKE ROLLED ICE CREAM

$10.50

FRUITY PEBBLES ROLLED ICE CREAM

$10.50

PINA COLADA ROLLED ICE CREAM

$10.50

CAPTAIN CRUNCH ROLLED ICE CREAM

$10.50

BUILD YOUR OWN ROLLED ICE CREAM

$8.50

Milkshakes

OREO COOKIE MILKSHAKE

$15.99

REESES CUP MILKSHAKE

$15.99

BUBBLEGUM COTTON CANDY MILKSHAKE

$15.99

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE MILKSHAKE

$15.99

SMORES MILKSHAKE

$15.99

BANANA PUDDING

$15.99

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$15.99

Soft Serve

MANGO

$8.50

STRAWBERRY

$8.50

VANILLA

$8.50

CHOCOLATE

$8.50

VANILLA CHOCOLATE

$10.00

VANILLA STRAWBERRY

$10.00

STRAWBERRY MANGO

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Enjoy the Sugar Baby Experience! Try our rolled ice cream, soft serve, and carnival desserts. We have vegan and non-dairy options! #BlackOwned

2625 Piedmont Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324

