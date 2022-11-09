Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sugar Bowl Luther College

505 High Street

Decorah, IA 52101

Order Again

Popular Items

Mama's Meal
Not Yo' Mama's Combo

Meals

Mama's Meal

Mama's Meal

$8.00

Choose between the Mama's Grilled Cheese or Good Morning sandwich, we'll add a cup of tomato basil or a featured soup, bag of chips, pickle and a drink.

Not Yo' Mama's Meal

Not Yo' Mama's Meal

$10.00

Choose your sandwich, we'll add a cup of tomato basil or a featured soup, bag of chips, pickle and a drink.

Sandwiches

Please indicate in the notes if you would like your sandwich to be gluten free.
Mama's Grilled Cheese

Mama's Grilled Cheese

$4.00

It's just like you used to remember it growing up! Let your nostalgic side enjoy this wheat bread, American cheese, childhood favorite.

The Original

The Original

$6.00

This homemade onion poppy seed bread is layered in pepper jack cheese and finished with a raspberry topping, the perfect touch of sweet to add to the spice.

The Big Dill

The Big Dill

$6.00

Our newest sandwich is kind of 'a big dill'. Cottage Dill bread, salami and swiss cheese. It's basically an explosion of flavors in your mouth.

Pizza Party

Pizza Party

$6.00

Every night will be pizza night with this combo! Rosemary Cheddar Sourdough, topped with pepperoni slices and mozzarella cheese, with a side of marinara dipping sauce.

Good Morning Sandwich

Good Morning Sandwich

$4.00

Swiss cheese, ham, ranch pepper parmesan aioli on a toasted English Muffin.

Holiday Happiness

Holiday Happiness

$6.00

This cranberry orange sourdough, smothered in Lingonberry Jam, provalone and turkey put you right around the table with family with your first bite.

Soup & Sandwich Combo

Please indicate in the notes if you would like your sandwich to be gluten free.

Mama's Combo

$6.00

Choose between the Mama's Grilled Cheese or Good Morning sandwich, we'll add a cup of tomato basil or a featured soup, bag of chips, pickle and a drink.

Not Yo' Mama's Combo

$8.00

Choose your sandwich, we'll add a cup of tomato basil or a featured soup, bag of chips, pickle and a drink.

Soup

Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$4.00

Pairs perfectly with any of our grilled cheese, or enjoy it on its own. It warms your belly and your soul.

Chips

Sea Salt

Sea Salt

$1.25
Olive Oil

Olive Oil

$1.25
Barbeque

Barbeque

$1.25
Cracked Pepper

Cracked Pepper

$1.25

Ice Cream Scoops (Dishes Only)

Strawberry Cheesecake

Raspberry Rhapsody

Raspberry-Lemon Italian Ice

Zoreo

#BasicBean

Old Fashioned Vanilla

This Just Got Serious

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

Sundaes (Don't want whipped cream? Check out our Scoops Menu!)

Single Scoop Sundae

Single Scoop Sundae

$4.50

Your choice of 1 ice cream flavor and topping with whipped cream and a cherry.

Double Scoop Sundae

$5.55

Your choice of 2 ice cream flavors and topping with whipped cream and a cherry.

Triple Scoop Sundae

$6.60

Your choice of 3 ice cream flavors and topping with whipped cream and a cherry.

Specialties

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Choose any flavor of ice cream or cookie dough to devour between two delicious homemade gluten-free monster cookies!

Cinnamon Roll Sundae

$5.25

Choose a flavor of ice cream and a topping. We will put it on top of a cinnamon roll and include whipped cream and a cherry.

Spring Grove Float

Spring Grove Float

$4.75

Get a take home kit to make them at home, or order one in house. Choose from 7 different Spring Grove Soda flavors and any scoop of ice cream for a unique combination on a traditional classic.

Cakes

Cakes

In the special instructions, please indicate which flavor(s) of ice cream you would like (up to 2), which two toppings you would like, and when you would like to pick up the cake. We request 48 hours to complete a cake.

Lotus Cooler

Plant-based energy drinks created with your choice of club soda or bottled water, a base concentrate and up to 2 flavors. Note: Enjoy small chunks of real fruit when choosing a fruit fusion.
Lotus Cooler

Lotus Cooler

$4.25

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00
Eye Opener

Eye Opener

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.25
Specialty Latte

Specialty Latte

$5.25

Dirty Chai

$4.95
Affogato

Affogato

$4.00
Steamer

Steamer

$3.50

Cold Brew Can

$4.50

Spring Grove Soda

Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$1.70
Grape

Grape

$1.70
Lemon Sour

Lemon Sour

$1.70
Orange

Orange

$1.70
Rhu-Berry

Rhu-Berry

$1.70
Root Beer

Root Beer

$1.70
Strawberry

Strawberry

$1.70

Tea

Tea

$2.00

Juice

Apple

Apple

$1.00
Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$1.00
Berry

Berry

$1.00

Water

Water

$1.00

Cider

Cider

$3.00

Chaider (Cider & Chai)

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

This is the perfect place to enjoy a cup of soup and a panini sandwich, a flight of ice cream or a traditional scoop. It's the perfect place to study, meet with friends, or grab something for the road!

Location

505 High Street, Decorah, IA 52101

Directions

