Sugarbush Snack Shack
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are conveniently located off Hwy 50 as you drive through Howard. We have a full menu of breakfast and lunch options to choose from and will serve dinner Thursday - Saturday nights.
Location
9229 HWY 50, Howard, CO 81233
