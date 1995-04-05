Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Sugarcane raw bar grill

6,245 Reviews

$$$

3252 NE 1st Ave

Miami, FL 33137

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

SNACKS & APPS

Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$14.00

Linguiça, manchego

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

sweet soy, aged balsamic, orange segment

Corn Ribs

$10.00

spicy sticky sauce

Crispy Pig Ears

$11.00

Polenta

$14.00

truffle mayonnaise

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

fresh soy beans, sea salt

Goat Cheese Croquettes

Goat Cheese Croquettes

$12.00

guava jam

Hamachi Taquitos

Hamachi Taquitos

$18.00

yellowtail, avocado cream, charred corn, ginger garlic soy (3 taquitos)

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$14.00

charred lime, sea salt

RAW BAR & SUSHI

California (Roll)

$14.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado

Casava Chips Side

$2.00

Crispy Rice (Roll)

$18.00

Yellowtail, kimchi slaw

Crunchy Tuna (Roll)

Crunchy Tuna (Roll)

$18.00

Avocado, spicy tempura flakes, sweet chili

Dragon Roll

$20.00

Ebi (Shrimp)

$10.00

Eel (Sashimi)

$10.00

Eel (Sushi)

$10.00

Freshwater eel

$14.00

Freshwater Eel (Roll)

$14.00

Hamachi, Yellowtail (Sashimi)

$12.00

Two pieces per order

Hamachi, Yellowtail (Sushi)

$12.00

Two pieces per order

Hokkaido Scallop

$20.00

Compressed apple, black truffle, lime, jalapeño

Hotate, Scallop (Sashimi)

$10.00

Two pieces per order

Hotate, Scallop (Sushi)

$10.00

Two pieces per order

Ikura 2 pc

$10.00

Maguro, Tuna (Sashimi)

$12.00

Two pieces per order

Maguro, Tuna (Sushi)

$12.00

Two pieces per order

Nigiri Selection

$40.00
Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$24.00

Tuna, wakame, oshinko, cucumber, spicy ponzu

Rainbow Roll

$22.00

Sake, Salmon (Sashimi)

$10.00

salmon

Sake, Salmon (Sushi)

$10.00

salmon

Salmon Avocado (Roll)

$13.00

Salmon Ceviche

$18.00

cream cheese glaze, chocolate ganache ice cream

Sashimi Selection

$40.00
Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Jumbo shrimp, mango, celery, cucumber, red onion, passion fruit ají, cassava chip

Shrimp Tempura (Roll)

$14.00

Scallion, spicy aioli

Spicy Tuna (Roll)

$14.00

Tamago

$4.00

Tiradito Hamachi

$18.00

Veggie (Roll)

$12.00

Yellowtail Jalapeño (Roll)

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$20.00

GRILL & MORE

pomegranate, za'atar yogurt

BBQ Ribs

$29.00

Traditional korean-style cut, kimchi pickles

Beef Short Ribs

$24.00

Traditional korean-style cut, kimchi pickles

Beet Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Chicken Thigh

$17.00

Gem lettuce wrap, sweet soy

Chicory Salad

$14.00

Shaved vegetables, crushed hazelnuts, sherry dijon vinaigrette

Duck & Waffle

Duck & Waffle

$24.00

Crispy leg confit, fried duck egg, mustard maple syrup

Duck Fried Rice

Duck Fried Rice

$24.00

Shredded duck, coriander, duck egg, sweet soy

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

swiss, white cheddar, brioche, french fries

Le Classic Double Burger

Le Classic Double Burger

$18.00

Two beef patties, american cheese, thousand island, potato bun, french fries

Market Bowl

$18.00

Sautéed broccoli, roasted carrots and cauliflower, fried egg, red quinoa

New Zealand Lamb Chops

$42.00

Salmon A La Plancha

$23.00

Skirt Steak

$29.00

Chimichurri

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$19.00

Roasted veggies, coriander, egg, and sweet soy

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Blue cheese, tomato, bacon, and onions

Whole Roasted Branzino

$36.00

Fennel, cherry tomatoes, olives

Whole Roasted Chicken

Whole Roasted Chicken

$45.00

truffled fingerling potatoes

Carrot Soup

$12.00

red curry, coconut milk, marcona almonds, chili oil

SIDES

French Fries

$6.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$10.00

Shallot butter

Steamed Rice

$6.00

Sweet Corn

$9.00

Spicy mayo, cotija cheese, lime, salt

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Asparagus

$14.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Sweet Potato

$10.00

Desserts

Torrejas

Torrejas

$13.00

dulce de leche soaked french toast, maple caramelized apples, cinnamon ice cream

Caramelized Banana Waffle

$13.00

chocolate hazelnut spread, vanilla ice cream, hazelnut crunch

Nutella Sundae

$13.00

nutella ice cream, nutella hazelnut brownie, cracker jacks, caramelized banana

Key Lime Donuts

$14.00

kaffir lime sugar, meringue

Churros

$13.00

Full Elvis

$17.00

whole buttermilk waffle, pbj, caramelised banana, chantilly cream, all the trimmings

Ice Cream

$10.00

Sorbet

$10.00

Add a Scoop of Ice Cream or Sorbet

$4.00

Cake Fee

$4.00

Dessert Cocktails

L'Observatoire

$16.00Out of stock

RumChata Limon

$15.00+

Caribbean rum, cream, vanilla, and lemon in a sweet, smooth cream liqueur, topped with fresh lemon zest

Espresso Martini

$17.00
All hours
Sunday10:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Please make sure to specify in the "Special Instructions" if you'll be needing disposable utensils and napkins.

Website

Location

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

