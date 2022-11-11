Main picView gallery

Sugar'd Up Dessert Studio

5309 NW East Torino Parkway, Unit P

Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986

Order Again

Cookies

MainStream Cookie

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Red Carpet

$3.89

Red Velvet, cream cheese and chocolate drizzle

Vanity

$3.75

Snickerdoodle base, Marshmallow Fluff, Butter Pecan

ButterCup

$3.89

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip

Marsh Matters

$3.89

Smore's

Pure White

$3.75

White Chocolate and Macademia

Tootie Frootie

$3.89

Frutiy Pebble Sugar Cookie

Old Fashion

$3.75

Oatmeal Raisen

Sugar'd Up

$3.75

Brown Butter Sugar Cookie

Double Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Munchiez

$3.89Out of stock

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$3.89

Oreo Maddness

$3.89

Cheesecake Cupcakes

New York Style

$6.75

Delicious New York style pizza with your choice of strawberry or mango topping.

Fruity Pebbles

$6.75
Red Velvet

$6.75

Red Velet Cheesecake with red velvet crumbles

Pumpkin Spice

$6.75

Sundae

$8.00

Beverages

Vanilla Milk

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Starbucks Coffee

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Black Stag Coffee

$2.75

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Milkshakes

Surgar'd Up Shake

$12.50
Create Your Own

$7.50

Up to 2 flavors of ice cream, 3 toppings

Toppings

Fruity Pebbles

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Oreos

Chopped Roasted Peanuts

M&M

Rainbow Sprinkles

Chocolate Sprinkles

Gummy Bears

Milk Chocolate Chips

White Chocolate Chips

Drizzles

Cones

Waffle

$1.50

Sugar

$1.00

Cake

$0.50

Bulk Order

Half Dozen

$22.00

Dozen

$40.00

Pint

$9.00

Combos and More

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie Combo

$8.50

Enjoy this jumbo chocolate cookie chip cookie with decadent melted chocolate on the inside. Served with your choice of ice cream and a drizzle.

Chocolate Molten Cake

$6.15

Indulge in this chocolate lovers delight. A rich chocolate cake with a molten chocolate middle. Served with your choice of ice cream and drizzle.

Tirumasu

$6.10

Tender yellow cake soaked in rum and coffee, filled with a light and creamy mascarpone mousse, topped with cocoa powder and a chocolate covered espresso bean.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5309 NW East Torino Parkway, Unit P, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986

Directions

