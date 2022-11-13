Restaurant header imageView gallery

SUGARED LEDGE BAKERY

No reviews yet

920 North 204th Street

Ste 120

Omaha, NE 68022

Popular Items

DOZEN DONUTS
BE AMAZED WITH THE HONEY GLAZZZED
SUGARED LEDGE GEMS

YEAST DONUTS

GOOD FOR THE SOUL DONUT HOLE

$4.00

12-15 OF OUR FRESH DONUT HOLES

DOZEN DONUTS

DOZEN DONUTS

$20.00
SUGARED LEDGE GEMS

SUGARED LEDGE GEMS

$4.00

12-15 OF OUR FRESH SUGARED LEDGE GEMS : POWDER SUGAR DONUT HOLES

BE AMAZED WITH THE HONEY GLAZZZED

BE AMAZED WITH THE HONEY GLAZZZED

$2.00

OUR FRESH DONUT COATED IN OUR SIGNATURE GLAZE

VANILLA BEAN SUGAR DREAM

VANILLA BEAN SUGAR DREAM

$2.00

OUR FRESH DONUT COATED IN VANILLA BEAN SUGAR

MAPLE AMAZINGNESS

MAPLE AMAZINGNESS

$2.00

OUR FRESH DONUT COATED WITH MAPLE ICING

MACHO CHOCO

MACHO CHOCO

$2.00

OUR FRESH DONUT COATED WITH CHOCOLATE ICING

POUR SOME SPRINKLES ON ME

POUR SOME SPRINKLES ON ME

$2.00

OUR FRESH DONUT COATED IN CHOCOLATE ICING AND TOPPED WITH RAINBOW SPRINKLES

FRUITY CEREAL KILLER

FRUITY CEREAL KILLER

$2.50

OUR FRESH DONUT COATED IN VANILLA ICING AND TOPPED WITH FRUITY PEBBLES CEREAL

DON'T BE A QUITTER FRITTER

DON'T BE A QUITTER FRITTER

$4.00

FRESH DONUT DOUGH PERFECTLY CURATED WITH FRESH SLICED APPLES, COATED IN OUR SIGNATURE GLAZE

CHOCO CREAMY BURST, O'MY!

CHOCO CREAMY BURST, O'MY!

$2.50

OUR FRESH DONUT WITH CHOCOLATE ICING AND STUFFED WITH CREAMY AND RICH BAVARIAN CREAM

NILLA THRILLA

$2.00

OUR FRESH DONUT TOPPED WITH VANILLA ICING AND RAINBOW SPRINKLES

NILLA SPRINKLE

$2.00

OUR FRESH DONUT TOPPED WITH VANILLA ICING AND RAINBOW SPRINKLES

LIMITED TIME OFFERS

THINKING OF YOU DONUT BOQUET

THINKING OF YOU DONUT BOQUET

$50.00+

Nothing says "Thinking of You" like a custom designed bouquet filled with donuts! Your arrangement will be filled with 4 fresh Roses, 6 custom decorated iced donuts, and seasonal flowers. Delivery available within 10 miles of our bakery. Available by pre-order only. Must order 48 hours in advance.

SHEET CAKES

1/4 SHEET (24-32 SERVINGS)

$30.00

1/2 SHEET (30-48 SERVINGS)

$55.00

FULL SHEET (60-96) SERVINGS

$108.00

ROUND TIERED CAKES

2 TIERS

$39.00+

4 TIERS

$134.00

5 TIERS

$192.00

PIES

PUMPKIN PIE

PUMPKIN PIE

$25.00

A FRESH THANKSGIVING TRADITIONAL PUMPKIN PIE TOPPED WITH HOUSEMADE WHIPPED CREAM

PECAN PIE

PECAN PIE

$45.00

NOTHING FINSHES THANKSGIVING DINNER BETTER THAN THE TASTE OF PECAN PIE

CARAMEL APPLE PIE

CARAMEL APPLE PIE

$25.00

MADE FROM SCRATCH WARM CARAMEL APPLE PIE. MADE WITH GRANNY SMITH APPLES

CHERRY PIE

CHERRY PIE

$28.00

HOMEMADE CHEERY PIE. NEED I SAY MORE? MADE WITH MONTMORENCY CHERRIES PIES BY NANCY PETERSON KOCH

APPLE PIE

APPLE PIE

$20.00

HOUSEMADE FRESH APPLE PIE MADE WITH GRANNY SMITH APPLES.

KEYLIME PIE

KEYLIME PIE

$30.00
LEMON PIE

LEMON PIE

$28.00

HOUSEMADE FRESH SQEUUZED AND ZESTED LEMON PIE

REESES PEANUT BUTTER PIE

REESES PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$45.00

THIS HOUSEMADE PIE IS AN ODE TO REESES PEANUT BUTTER! OREO CRUST FILLED WITH CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER MIX TOPPED WITH CHOPPED REESES PEANUT BUTTER CUPS, REESES PIECES, REESES PEANUT BUTTER CHIPS AND DRIZZLED WITH GHIRADELLI CHOCOLATE. CAKES BY NANCY PETERSON KOCH

2022 SIGNATURE PIE - BANANA FUDGE ROYALE

2022 SIGNATURE PIE - BANANA FUDGE ROYALE

$40.00

OUR 2022 SIGNATURE PIE GOES TO THE BANANA FUDGE ROYALE THIS SWEET TREAT IS OREO CRUSTED, CHOCOLATE FILLED AND TOPPED WITH FRESH BANANAS AND GHIRADELLI CHOCOLATE DRIZZLE. ONCE YOU TRY THIS, YOU'LL KNOW WHY ITS OUR SIGNATURE PIE! PIES BY NANCY PETERSEN KOCH

PUMPKIN PECAN PIE

PUMPKIN PECAN PIE

$45.00
COCONUT CREAM PIE

COCONUT CREAM PIE

$28.00

THE PERFECT MIXTURE OF COCONUT CREAM GARNISHED WITH COCONUT ZEST, HOUSEMADE WHIPPED CREAM, IN A MADE FROM SCRATCH GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST. PIES BY NANCY PETERSEN KIOCH

COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sugared Ledge is ready to serve you all the sweet treats you wake up from dreaming about! We are are working hard to bring you sweet treats soon. Enjoy our pre-opening Donut Days and place your Donut or Cake orders today!

Location

920 North 204th Street, Ste 120, Omaha, NE 68022

Directions

