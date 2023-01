Sugarfire Arnold 2204 Michigan Avenue

Single Burger + 1 Side

$9.99

This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.