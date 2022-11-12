Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Sugarfire Farmington Farmington

950 Reviews

$$

670 Walton Dr

Farmington, MO 63640

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo Plate
Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz
Brisket Plate 6oz

Starters

Pork Belly Hush Puppies

Pork Belly Hush Puppies

$6.99

Pork Belly Hush Puppies with Jalapeño Jelly

Arts

$6.99

Plates

Brisket Plate 6oz

Brisket Plate 6oz

$15.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Turkey Plate 6oz

Turkey Plate 6oz

$13.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Pulled Pork Plate 6oz

Pulled Pork Plate 6oz

$13.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Sausage Plate

$12.49
2 Meat Combo Plate

2 Meat Combo Plate

$17.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats

3 Meat Combo Plate

3 Meat Combo Plate

$22.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 3 smoked meats

Meat Daddy

Meat Daddy

$28.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) 4 bone rib, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, & 4oz each brisket, pulled pork, turkey

4 Bones of Ribs Plate

4 Bones of Ribs Plate

$13.99

(Choice of 1 side)

Half Rack of Ribs Plate

Half Rack of Ribs Plate

$19.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Full Rack of Ribs Plate

Full Rack of Ribs Plate

$29.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Burgers

Grass-fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck (body), brisket (fat content), and boneless short rib (flavor). Hand-pattied and griddle-seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper, then served on a real butter toasted bun (Fazio’s). (Add lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles or housemade condiments)
Single Solo

Single Solo

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickles

Single +1 Side

Single +1 Side

$9.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickles

Double + 1 Side

Double + 1 Side

$11.99

Comes with one side. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Double Solo

$8.99

Pattie

$1.99

Smoked Meat Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich 6oz

$13.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Turkey Sandwich 6oz

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Sausage Link Sandwich

$7.49

(Includes 1 Side)

Salmon Sandwich

$11.99

(Includes 1 Side)

4oz Pork Sandwich

$8.99

4oz Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

4oz Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Sides

Applesauce

$3.49
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.49

Single serving

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Single serving

French Fries

French Fries

$3.49

Single serving

Green Beans

$3.49

Hash

$3.49

Mac-n-Chz

$3.49
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.49

Single serving

Side Salad

$3.49

Bun

$0.65

Specials

2 Lb 2 Qt

$52.00

Special W/ Side

$13.99

Cold Rack

$13.99

1/2 # Wing

$8.99

1# Wing

$13.99

Veteran

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette

Tbr Salad

$12.99

Salmon Salad

$14.99

Chef Salad No Meat

$9.99

Meat Only

Brisket 4oz 1/4 Lb

$5.99

(Meat Only)

Brisket 8oz 1/2 lb

$9.99

(Meat Only)

Brisket 1 lb 16 Oz

$17.99

Pulled Pork 4oz 1/4 Lb

$5.39

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 8oz 1/2 lb

$8.49

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 1 Lb 16oz

$15.99

Turkey 4oz 1/4 Lb

$5.39

(Meat Only)

Turkey 8oz 1/2 lb

$8.49

(Meat Only)

Turkey 1 lb 16oz

$15.99

4-Bone Ribs

$11.99

(Meat Only)

1/2 Rack Ribs

$17.99

(Meat Only)

Full Rack Ribs

$27.99

Sausage Link

$4.99

6oz Turkey Sand. Solo

$6.50

6oz Brisket Sand. Solo

$8.00

(Meat Only)

6oz Pork Sand. Solo

$6.00

(Ribs Only)

Salmon

$8.99

Kids Meal

Sandwich, side, drink

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Brisket Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Sausage Link Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Burger Meal

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid Rib Upcharge

$10.99

Desserts

1 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.99

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.99

Bold Spoon 1/2 Pint

$5.00

Apple Pie - Slice

$5.49

Mississippi Mud Pie - Slice

$5.49

Pecan Pie - Slice

$5.49

Seasonal Pie - Slice

$5.49

Sugar Pie - Slice

$5.49

Cheesecake - Whole

$28.49

Cheesecake - Slice

$5.75

Cookie Cup W Ice Cream

$3.49

Cookie W/Ice Cream

$3.49

PB Cookies

$1.00

Shakes and Floats

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Float

$5.99

Purple Cow Float

$5.99

Orange Float

$5.99

Cookie Shake

$6.00

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Bottle Diet Lucky Club Cola

$2.49

Bottle Blueberry Breeze

$2.49

Bottle Orange

$2.49

Bottle Sparkling Life

$2.49

Bottled Frostie Root Beer

$2.49

Bottled Strawberry

$2.49

Bottled Grape

$2.49

Red Cream Soda

Gallon Tea

$7.99

Bottle Water

$1.19

Sauce

St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

White BBQ Sauce

Coffee BBQ Sauce

Honey Badger BBQ Sauce

Texas Hot BBQ

Variety

Bottle Of Sauce

$5.00

Bottle Of Sauce

$5.00

Retail

Bottle of Rub 8oz

$5.00

Jar Rub

$7.00

Bag O Buns

$5.00

Sausage Bag

$20.00

Case Of Sauce

$30.00

Buy Me Brisket Shirt

$10.00

No Sleep Shirt

$20.00

Btl Of Sauce

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

Website

Location

670 Walton Dr, Farmington, MO 63640

Directions

Gallery
Sugarfire Farmington image
Sugarfire Farmington image

Map
