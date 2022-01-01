Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sugarfire Smoke House - Denver

1,557 Reviews

$$

14375 Orchard Pkwy

Westminster, CO 80023

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo
Brisket Sandwich 6oz
Cornbread

Add On’s

American Cheese

$1.00

Balsamic Smoked Onions

$1.00

Bun

$0.75

Cheddar

$1.00

Fried Farm Egg

$1.00

House Bacon

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Lemon Aoili

$0.50

Utensils

Beverages

Black Cherry Soda

$2.99

Colorado Cola

$2.99

Diet Cola

$2.99

Lemon Lime Soda

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Cream Soda

$2.99

Prickly Pear Soda

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sweetened Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened Tea

$2.49

Water Bottle

$2.00

Brisket

Brisket Plate 6oz

$16.99

Kids Brisket Sandwich

$7.99

Brisket Sandwich 6oz

$14.99

Brisket 1LB

$22.99

Bulk Sides

Pint Cole Slaw

$6.49

Quart Cole Slaw

$11.99

Gallon Cole Slaw

$30.99

Pint Potato Salad

$6.49

Quart Potato Salad

$11.99

Gallon Potato Salad

$30.99

Pint Baked Beans

$6.49

Quart Baked Beans

$11.99

Gallon Baked Beans

$30.99

Pint Mac And Cheese

$6.49

Quart Mac And Cheese

$11.99

Gallon Mac And Cheese

$30.99

Burgers

Single Burger

$9.49

Double Burger

$11.99

Desserts

Apple Pie - Slice

$4.99Out of stock

MS Mud Pie - Slice

$4.99

Pecan Pie - Slice

$4.99

Sugar Pie - Slice

$4.99

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$4.99

Plates

Meat Daddy

$28.99

3 Meat Combo

$21.99

2 Meat Combo

$18.99

Family Pack

$54.99

Pork

Pulled Pork Plate 6oz

$14.99

Pulled Pork 1 LB

$18.49

Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz

$10.99

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Ribs

4 Bone Rib Plate

$17.99

Full Rack Of Ribs (Meat Only)

$32.99

4 Bone (Meat Only)

$15.99

1/2 Rack (Meat Only)

$20.99

1/2 Rack Of Ribs Plate

$23.99

Full Rack Of Ribs Plate

$35.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad No Meat

$9.99

The Dory

$14.99

Smoked Turkey Caesar

$10.49

Salmon

Salmon Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Salmon Plate

$15.99Out of stock

Smoked Salmon (Meat Only)

$9.99Out of stock

Sauce

St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

White BBQ Sauce

Coffee BBQ Sauce

Honey Badger BBQ Sauce

Texas Hot BBQ

Ranch

$0.50

Cider Vinaigrette

$0.25

Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Plates

Napkins/Utensils

Serving Utensils

Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$4.99

Sausage Link Plate

$12.99

Sausage Link Sandwich

$9.99

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Pie Shake

$7.99

Sides (online)

Au Gratin

$3.49Out of stock

Baked Beans

$3.49

Caprese

$3.49

Caramel Pecan Applesauce

$3.49

Chips

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Cornbread

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Mac N Cheese

$3.49Out of stock

Potato Salad

$3.49

Specialty Sandwiches

Smoked Portobello Sandwich + 1 Side

$11.99

Brisket Dip + 1 Side

$14.99

Brisket cheesesteak + 1 Side

$14.99

Big Muddy + 1 Side

$13.99

Carolina + 1 Side

$12.99

Starters

Fried Pickles

$6.49

Fried Artichokes

$6.49

Turkey

Turkey Plate 6oz

$14.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Turkey Sandwich 6oz

$10.99

Turkey 1#

$18.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

Location

14375 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO 80023

Directions

Gallery
Sugarfire Smoke House image
Sugarfire Smoke House image
Sugarfire Smoke House image

