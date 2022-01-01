Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Sugarfire Smokehouse

review star

No reviews yet

12959 Atlantic Blvd

Jacksonville, FL 32225

Order Again

Popular Items

Carolina + 1 Side
2 Meat Combo
Brisket Sandwich

Turkey

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

(Includes 1 Side)

Turkey Plate

$13.99Out of stock

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Turkey 4 oz (Meat Only)

$5.39Out of stock

Turkey 8 oz (Meat Only)

$8.99Out of stock

Turkey 1 LB (Meat Only)

$16.99Out of stock

Brisket

Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Brisket Plate

$15.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Brisket 4 oz (Meat Only)

$5.99

Brisket 8 oz (Meat Only)

$9.99

Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)

$18.99

Ribs

4 Bone Rib Plate

$13.99Out of stock

(Choice of 1 side)

1/2 Rack Rib Plate

$20.99Out of stock

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Full Rack Rib Plate

$30.99Out of stock

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

4 Bone Ribs Only

$10.99Out of stock

1/2 Rack Ribs Only

$17.99Out of stock

Full Rack Ribs Only

$28.99Out of stock

Salmon

Smoked Salmon Plate

$15.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Salmon Only

$8.99

Salmon Sandwich

$12.99

Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage

Sausage Link

$5.99

Sausage 1 LB

$16.99

Combos

2 Meat Combo

$17.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats

3 Meat Combo

$22.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 3 smoked meats

Meat Daddy

$28.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) 4 bone rib, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, & 4oz each brisket, pulled pork, turkey

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Biscuit + 1 Side

$8.49Out of stock

Chicken breast marinated in buttermilk, pickle juice, breaded and fried, then tossed in house hot sauce and served on a house biscuit slathered in honey butter

Big Muddy + 1 Side

Big Muddy + 1 Side

$13.99Out of stock

Brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles

Brisket Cheesesteak + 1 Side

Brisket Cheesesteak + 1 Side

$13.99Out of stock

Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll

Brisket Dip + 1 Side

$13.99Out of stock

Smoked brisket, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, served on a hoagie roll with au jus

Carolina + 1 Side

Carolina + 1 Side

$12.99

Choice of meat, cole slaw, mustard BBQ drizzle

Smoked Portobello Sandwich + 1 Side

Smoked Portobello Sandwich + 1 Side

$11.99Out of stock

Double decker with special sauce, lettuce, balsamic onions, pickles, and American cheese

PBLT + 1 Side

PBLT + 1 Side

$9.99

Pimiento cheese, house bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted bread

Burgers

Single Burger + 1 Side

$9.50

This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.

Double Burger + 1 Side

$11.50

This double-pattied burger is served with one side. Grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette

Smoked Turkey Caesar Salad

$9.49Out of stock

Our take on this traditional salad is served with romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing and topped with a heaping helping of our daily house-smoked turkey, a splash of freshly grated parmesan cheese and house-made croutons.

Sides

Potato Salad 6 oz

$3.49Out of stock

Potato Salad Pint

$5.99Out of stock

Potato Salad Quart

$10.99Out of stock

Potato Salad Gallon

$28.99Out of stock

Cole Slaw 6 oz

$3.49

Cole Slaw Pint

$5.99

Cole Slaw Quart

$10.99

Cole Slaw Gallon

$28.99

Fries 6 oz

$3.49

Fries Pint

$5.99

Fries Quart

$10.99

Fries Gallon

$28.99

Baked Beans 6 oz

$3.49

Baked Beans Pint

$5.99

Baked Beans Quart

$10.99

Baked Beans Gallon

$28.99

Bun

$0.50

Cornbread

$1.99Out of stock

Beverages

Mt Dew

$2.99

Root Beer Can

$2.99Out of stock

Cheerwine

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Fountain Sweet Tea

$2.49

Tea Unsweet

$2.99

Desserts

Apple Pie - Slice

$4.99

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$4.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie - Slice

$4.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

Cheesecake - Slice

$4.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

Website

Location

12959 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225

Directions

Gallery
Sugarfire Smoke House image
Sugarfire Smoke House image

