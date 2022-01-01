Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sugarfire Smoke House Washington

1,129 Reviews

$$

512 W Front St

Washington, MO 63090

Order Again

Popular Items

Chef Salad
Combo Plate
Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz

Starters

Smoked Fried Artichokes

Smoked Fried Artichokes

$6.99

Smoked Fried Artichokes with Lemon Aioli

Pork Belly Hush Puppies

Pork Belly Hush Puppies

$6.99

Pork Belly Hush Puppies with Jalapeño Jelly

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette

Smoked Chicken Caesar

Smoked Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, creamy caesar, house-smoked chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons.

Turkey Bacon Ranch

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, red onion, house smoked turkey

Specialty Sandwiches

Big Muddy

Big Muddy

$13.99

Brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles

Brisket Cheesesteak

Brisket Cheesesteak

$13.99

Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll

Brisket Dip

Brisket Dip

$13.99

Brisket, Au Jus, Swiss cheese, Carmelized Onion on a Hoagie.

Carolina

Carolina

$12.99

Choice of meat, cole slaw, mustard BBQ drizzle

Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$8.99

Chicken thigh marinated in buttermilk, pickle juice, and nunya, slow smoked, breaded and fried, then tossed in house hot sauce and served on a house biscuit slathered in honey butter

PBLT

PBLT

$9.99

Pimiento cheese, house bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted bread

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

$11.99

Double decker with special sauce, lettuce, balsamic onions, pickles, and American cheese

Burgers

Single + 1 side

Single + 1 side

$9.50
Double + 1 Side

Double + 1 Side

$11.50

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.49

Single serving

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Single serving

Potato Salad

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Chips

$3.49

Cornbread

$3.49

Green Beans

$3.49

Brisket Hash

$3.49

Shaved Sprouts

$3.49

Tomato Bisque

$3.49

Deviled Egg Pasta

$3.49

Plates

Pulled Pork Plate 6oz

$13.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Pulled Pork Plate 8oz

$15.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Combo Plate

$17.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats

3 Meat Combo

$22.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 3 smoked meats

Meat Daddy

$28.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) 4 bone rib, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, & 4oz each brisket, pulled pork, turkey

Brisket Plate 6oz

$15.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Brisket Plate 8oz

$17.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

4 Bones of Ribs Plate

$13.99

(Choice of 1 side)

Half Rack of Ribs Plate

$19.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Full Rack of Ribs Plate

$29.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Turkey Plate 6oz

$13.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Turkey Plate 8oz

$15.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Smoked Salmon Plate

$15.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Sausage Plate

$14.99

Half Chicken Plate

$12.99

Whole Chicken Plate

$17.99

Meat Only

Brisket 4oz

$5.99

(Meat Only)

Brisket 8oz

$9.99

(Meat Only)

Brisket 1 LB

$18.99

(Meat Only)

1/2 Rack Ribs

$17.99

(Ribs Only)

Full Rack Ribs

$27.99

(Ribs Only)

Pulled Pork 4oz

$5.39

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 8oz

$8.99

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 1 LB

$16.99

(Meat Only)

Sausage Links(2)

$5.99

Salmon

$9.99

Turkey 4oz

$5.39

(Meat Only)

Turkey 8oz

$8.99

(Meat Only)

Turkey 1 LB

$16.99

(Meat Only)

4 Bone Rib ( Meat Only)

$10.99

Half Chicken

$9.99

Whole Chicken

$12.99

Smoked Meat Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich 6oz

Brisket Sandwich 6oz

$13.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz

Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Turkey Sandwich 6oz

Turkey Sandwich 6oz

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Smoked Salmon Sandwich 5oz

Smoked Salmon Sandwich 5oz

$13.49
Sausage Links(2)Sandwich

Sausage Links(2)Sandwich

$8.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Brisket Sandwich 8oz

Brisket Sandwich 8oz

$15.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Pulled Pork Sandwich 8oz

Pulled Pork Sandwich 8oz

$12.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Turkey Sandwich 8oz

Turkey Sandwich 8oz

$12.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Kids Meal

Sandwich, side, drink

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Brisket Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Sausage Link Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Desserts

Apple Pie - Slice

$4.99

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$4.99

Mississippi Mud Pie - Slice

$4.99

Pecan Pie - Slice

$4.99

Sugar Pie - Slice

$4.99

Seasonal Pie - Slice

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Apple Pie - Whole

$24.99

Key Lime Pie - Whole

$24.99

Pecan Pie - Whole

$24.99

Sugar Pie - Whole

$24.99

Seasonal Pie - Whole

$24.99

Mississippi Mud Pie - Whole

$24.99

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$3.99

A la mode

$1.99

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.99

Shakes, Floats, and Slushies

Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Vanilla Shake

$4.99

Strawberry Shake

$4.99

Pie Shake

$7.99

Rootbeer Float

$4.99

Orange Float

$4.99

Purple Cow Float

$4.99

Beverages

Bottle Black Cherry

$2.79

Bottle Blueberry Breeze

$2.79

Bottle SunDrop

$2.79

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.79

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Bottle Orange Pineapple

$2.79

Bottle Grape

$2.79

Bottle Lucky Club

$2.79

Bottle Orange

$2.79

Bottle Pepsi

$2.79

Bottle Cherry Ski

$2.79

Bottle Strawberry

$2.79

Bottle Strawberry Kiwi Breeze

$2.79

Bottle Fanta Pineapple

$2.79

Bottle Sprite

$2.79

Bottle Water

$2.00

Fountain Cherry Cola

$2.79

Fountain Frostie

$2.79

Fountain Lemonade

$2.79

Fountain Lucky Club

$2.79

Fountain R-Pep

$2.79

Fountain Red Cream

$2.79

Fountain Ski

$2.79

Fountain Sparkling Life

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

UnSweet Tea

$2.79

Specials

Rib N Rye

$13.99

Texas Burnt Ends Sandwich

$14.99

Burnt Ends Lb

$19.99

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$16.99

Burnt Ends Plate

$18.99

Side of Sauce

St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

White BBQ Sauce

Coffee BBQ Sauce

Honey Badger BBQ Sauce

Texas Hot BBQ

Sugarfire 47 BBQ Sauce

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

12oz Bottle

$3.00

Variety of Sauces

Pickles & Onions

Bulk Sides

Baked Beans - Quart

$11.99

(4 – 6 People)

Baked Beans - Gallon

$30.99

(15 – 20 People)

Cole Slaw - Quart

$11.99

(4 – 6 People)

Cole Slaw - Gallon

$30.99

(15 – 20 People)

French Fries - Quart

$11.99

(4 – 6 People)

French Fries - Gallon

$30.99

(15 – 20 People)

Potato Salad - Quart

$11.99

(4 – 6 People)

Potato Salad Gallon

$30.99

Special Side Quart

$11.99

Special Side Gallon

$34.99

Retail

Baby Gear

$12.00

Baseball Shirt

$18.00

Bottle of Rub

$5.00

Hat

$15.00

Hoodie

$25.00

Retail Coffee BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Retail Sauce White

$5.00

Retail Sauce Honey Sriracha

$5.00

Retail Sauce Stl Sweet

$5.00

T Shirt

$12.00

Womens V. Neck

$17.50

Dri Fit T-Shirt

$16.00

STL T-Shirt

$12.00

Mesh Cap

$23.50

Trucker Patch Cap

$22.00

Small Patch

$4.75
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

512 W Front St, Washington, MO 63090

Sugarfire Smoke House image
Sugarfire Smoke House image

