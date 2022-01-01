Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Salad
Sandwiches

Sugarfire Smokehouse Dallas

6750 Abrams Road #110

Dallas, TX 75231

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo
Loaded Baked Potato w/ Brisket
Cole Slaw

Special

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato w/ Meat

$8.00

Loaded Baked Potato w/ Brisket

$10.00

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Starters

Smoked Fried Artichokes

$5.99

Pork Belly Hushpuppies

$5.99

Plates

2 Meat Combo

$17.99

(2 sides) Any 2 smoked meats

4 Bones of Ribs Plate

$15.99

(Choice of 2 sides)

3 Meat Combo

$22.99

(2 sides) Any 3 smoked meats

Meat Daddy

$28.99

(2 sides) 4 bone rib, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, & 4oz each brisket, pulled pork, turkey

Smoked Salmon Plate

$15.99

Comes w/ 2 sides.

Half Rack Plate

$20.99

Full Rack Plate

$30.99

Specialty Sandwiches

Big Muddy + 1 Side

$13.99

Brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausage, horseradish sauce, sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles

Brisket Cheesesteak + 1 Side

$13.99

Brisket with onions, peppers, cheese sauce, served on a hoagie roll

Brisket Dip + 1 Side

$13.99

Smoked brisket, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, served on a hoagie roll with au jus

Carolina + 1 Side

$12.99

Choice of meat, cole slaw, mustard BBQ drizzle

Chicken Biscuit + 1 Side

$8.99Out of stock

Smoked fried chicken tossed in house hot sauce, served on a house biscuit. Slathered in honey butter.

PBLT + 1 Side

$9.99

Pimento cheese, house bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted bread

Portobello Sandwich + 1 Side

$11.99

Double decker with special sauce, lettuce, balsamic onions, pickles, and American cheese

Brisket

Brisket Sandwich 6oz

$13.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Brisket 4 oz (Meat Only)

$5.99

Brisket 8 oz (Meat Only)

$9.99

Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)

$20.99

Ribs

4 Bone Rib Plate

$14.99

(Choice of 1 side)

1/2 Rack Ribs Only

$16.99

Pork

Pork Sandwich 6 Oz

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Pork 4 oz (Meat Only)

$5.99

Pork 8 oz (Meat Only)

$8.99

Pork 1 LB (Meat Only)

$17.99

Turkey

Turkey 4 oz (Meat Only)

$5.99

Turkey 8 oz (Meat Only)

$8.99

Turkey 1 LB (Meat Only)

$17.99

Turkey Sandwich 6 oz

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Salmon

Salmon Sandwich

$11.49

(Includes 1 Side)

Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage

Sausage Link 1/2 LB

$7.99

Sausage Link Sandwich

$8.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Burgers

Single Burger + 1 Side

$9.50

This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.

Double Burger + 1 Side

$11.50

This double-pattied burger is served with one side. Grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99

Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette

Turkey Caesar Salad

$9.49

Our take on this traditional salad is served with romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing and topped with a heaping helping of our daily house-smoked turkey, a splash of freshly grated parmesan cheese and house-made croutons.

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.49

Single serving

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Single serving

Potato Salad

$3.49

Single serving

French Fries

$3.49

Single serving

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Side Salad

$3.49

Cornbread

$3.49

Fried Okra

$3.49Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$3.49

Chili

$3.49

Lemon Chicken Soup

$3.49

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$3.49

Kids Meal

Sandwich, side, drink

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$6.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich Meal

$6.99

Kids Sausage Link Sandwich Meal

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Beverages

Fountain Dr. Doctor

$2.59

Fountain Root Beer

$2.59

Fountain Lemon Lime

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Fountain Diet Cola

$2.59

Fountain Rio Grande

$2.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

Location

6750 Abrams Road #110, Dallas, TX 75231

Directions

