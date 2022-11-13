Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sugarfire 618 Edwardsville

448 Reviews

$$

2323 PLUM ST

EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz
Combo Plate
Brisket 1 LB

Starters

Smoked Fried Artichokes

Smoked Fried Artichokes

$6.49

Smoked Fried Artichokes with Lemon Aioli

Pork Belly Hush Puppies

$6.49

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette

Chef Salad NO MEAT

$8.49

Salmon Chef Salad

$14.99Out of stock
Smoked Turkey Caesar

Smoked Turkey Caesar

$10.49

Specialty Sandwiches

Big Muddy

Big Muddy

$14.99

Brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles

Brisket Cheesesteak

Brisket Cheesesteak

$13.99

Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll

Brisket Dip

$14.99
Carolina

Carolina

$13.99

Choice of meat, cole slaw, mustard BBQ drizzle

Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$9.99

Chicken thigh marinated in buttermilk, pickle juice, and nunya, slow smoked, breaded and fried, then tossed in house hot sauce and served on a house biscuit slathered in honey butter

PBLT

PBLT

$9.99

Pimiento cheese, house bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted bread

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

$11.99

Double decker with special sauce, lettuce, balsamic onions, pickles, and American cheese

Burgers

Single Burger

Single Burger

$9.99
Double Burger

Double Burger

$11.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.49

Single serving

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Single serving

French Fries

$3.49

Single serving

Potato Salad

$3.49

Single serving

House-made BBQ Chips

$3.49

Cornbread

$3.49

Mac N Cheese

$3.49

Green Beans

$3.49

Tomato Bisque Tortellini

$3.49

Spinach Salad

$3.49

Pinto Beans

$3.49Out of stock

Bloody Mary Pasta Salad

$3.49Out of stock

Plates

Brisket Plate 6oz

$16.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Pulled Pork Plate 6oz

$13.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Turkey Plate 6oz

$13.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Combo Plate

$18.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats

3 Meat Combo

$23.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 3 smoked meats

Meat Daddy

$28.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) 4 bone rib, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, & 4oz each brisket, pulled pork, turkey

4 Bones of Ribs Plate

$15.99

(Choice of 1 side)

Half Rack of Ribs Plate

$22.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Full Rack of Ribs Plate

$32.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Salmon Plate

$16.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

6 Oz Brisket Burnt Ends Plate

$17.99Out of stock

8oz Brisket Burnt Ends Plate

$19.99Out of stock

Meat Only

Brisket 4oz

$5.99

(Meat Only)

Brisket 8oz

$10.49

(Meat Only)

Brisket 1 LB

$18.99

(Meat Only)

1/2 Rack Ribs

$19.99

(Ribs Only)

Full Rack Ribs

$30.99

(Ribs Only)

Pulled Pork 4oz

$5.39

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 8oz

$8.99

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 1 LB

$16.99

(Meat Only)

Sausage Link

$5.99

4 Bone Rib

$12.99

Turkey 4oz

$5.39

(Meat Only)

Turkey 1 LB

$16.99

(Meat Only)

Salmon

$8.99

Wings 1 LB

$13.99Out of stock

Smoked Meat Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich 6oz

Brisket Sandwich 6oz

$13.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz

Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Turkey Sandwich 6oz

Turkey Sandwich 6oz

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Smoked Salmon Sandwich 5oz

Smoked Salmon Sandwich 5oz

$12.49
Sausage Link Sandwich

Sausage Link Sandwich

$8.99

(Includes 1 Side)

6oz Brisket Burnt Ends Sandwich

$15.99Out of stock

8oz Brisket Burnt Ends Sandwich

$17.99Out of stock

Kids Meal

Sandwich, side, drink

Kids Brisket Sandwich Meal

$6.99

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$6.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich Meal

$6.99

Kids Spicy Sausage Link Sandwich Meal

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Desserts

Apple Pie - Slice

$4.99

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$4.99

Mississippi Mud Pie - Slice

$4.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie - Slice

$4.99

Sugar Pie - Slice

$4.99

Apple Pie - Whole

$24.99

Key Lime Pie - Whole

$24.99Out of stock

Mississippi Mud Pie - Whole

$24.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie - Whole

$24.99Out of stock

Sugar Pie - Whole

$24.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.99

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Oreo Iced Cookies

$2.99Out of stock

Fruity Pebble Rice Krispies

$4.99Out of stock

Giant Ice Cream Sandwiches

$5.99Out of stock

Shakes and Floats

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Purple Cow Float

$5.99

Orange Float

$5.99

Pie Shake

$8.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Fountain Ski

$2.99

Fountain Grape

$2.99

Fountain Root Beer

$2.99

Fountain Lemonade

$2.99

Fountain R-Pep

$2.99

Fountain Sugarfire Cherry Cola

$2.99

Fountain Lucky Club

$2.99

Fountain Red Cream

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

UnSweet Tea

$2.99

Half And Half

$2.99

Water

Bottle Rummy

$2.99

Bottle Ski

$2.99

Bottle Red Cream

$2.99

Bottled Frostie Root Beer

$2.99

Bottle Orange

$2.99Out of stock

Bottle Black Cherry

$2.99

Bottle Ginger Ale

$2.99

Bottle Cherry Ski

$2.99

Bottle Orange Pineapple

$2.99

Bottle Lemonade

$2.99

Bottle Lucky Club Cola

$2.99

Bottle Diet Lucky Club Cola

$2.99

Bottle Strawberry Kiwi

$2.99

Bottle Blueberry Breeze

$2.99

Specials

Meatballer

$14.99

Wrappers Delight

$13.99Out of stock

Side of Sauce

St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

White BBQ Sauce

Coffee BBQ Sauce

Honey Badger BBQ Sauce

Texas Hot BBQ

Grim Reaper

Kansas City BBQ Sauce

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Jalapeño Jelly

$1.00

Honey Butter

$0.50

6oz Container Of Pickles

$1.99

Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Variety Sauce

Bulk Sides

Baked Beans - Gallon

$30.99

(15 – 20 People)

Baked Beans - Quart

$11.99

(4 – 6 People)

Baked Beans Pint

$5.99

Cole Slaw - Gallon

$30.99

(15 – 20 People)

Cole Slaw - Quart

$11.99

(4 – 6 People)

Cole Slaw Pint

$5.99

French Fries - Gallon

$30.99

(15 – 20 People)

French Fries - Quart

$11.99

(4 – 6 People)

Gallon Green Beans

$30.99Out of stock

Quart Green Beans

$11.99Out of stock

Mac N Cheese Gallon

$30.99

Mac N Cheese Quart

$11.99

Mac N Cheese Pint

$5.99

Potato Salad Gallon

$30.99

Potato Salad - Quart

$11.99

(4 – 6 People)

Potato Salad Pint

$5.99

Special Side Gallon

$34.99

Special Side Quart

$11.99

Special Side Pint

$6.99
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

2323 PLUM ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

Sugarfire 618 image
Sugarfire 618 image

