Sugarfire Smoke House Cedar Rapids

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich + 1 Side
Two Meat Combo Plate
Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)

Starters

Smoked Fried Artichokes

Smoked Fried Artichokes

$6.49

served with lemon aioli

Pork Belly Hush Puppies

Pork Belly Hush Puppies

$6.49

served with jalapeño jelly

Specialty Sandwiches

Our world-famous, chef-inspired sandwiches. Served with your choice of one side.
Brisket Dip + 1 Side

Brisket Dip + 1 Side

$13.99

smoked brisket, caramelized onions and swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll with au jus

The Carolina + 1 Side

The Carolina + 1 Side

$10.99

your choice of meat, topped with cole slaw and carolina mustard bbq drizzle on a bun

Smoked Portobello Sandwich + 1 Side

Smoked Portobello Sandwich + 1 Side

$10.99

double decker portabello caps with special sauce, lettuce, balsamic onions, pickles, and american cheese on a bun

The Big Muddy + 1 Side

The Big Muddy + 1 Side

$12.99

brisket and jalapeño cheddar sausage topped with horseradish sauce, sweet bbq sauce, lettuce and pickles on a bun

Brisket Cheesesteak + 1 Side

Brisket Cheesesteak + 1 Side

$13.99

brisket topped with caramelized onions, grilled peppers and cheddar cheese sauce served on a hoagie roll

Fried Chicken Biscuit + 1 Side

Fried Chicken Biscuit + 1 Side

$7.99

smoked fried chicken tossed in house hot sauce, served on a house biscuit slathered in honey butter

The PBLT + 1 Side

The PBLT + 1 Side

$8.99

pimento cheese, house bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted bread

Smoked Meat Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich + 1 Side

Pulled Pork Sandwich + 1 Side

$10.99
Turkey Sandwich + 1 Side

Turkey Sandwich + 1 Side

$10.99
Brisket Sandwich + 1 Side

Brisket Sandwich + 1 Side

$12.99
Salmon Sandwich + 1 Side

Salmon Sandwich + 1 Side

$11.99
Sausage Link Sandwich + 1 Side

Sausage Link Sandwich + 1 Side

$7.49

Meat Combo Plates

Mix and match your favorite meats. Includes two sides and a drink.

Two Meat Combo Plate

$15.99

Your choice of two smoked meats (~8 oz of meat total). Includes your choice of two sides and a drink.

Three Meat Combo Plate

$20.99

Your choice of three smoked meats (~12 oz of meat total). Includes your choice of two sides and a drink.

The Meat Daddy Combo Plate

$25.99Out of stock

The ultimate smoked meat sampler platter! Includes four bones of ribs, a jalapeño cheddar sausage link & 4 oz. each of pulled pork, brisket and turkey. Includes your choice of two sides and a drink.

Ribs

Half Rack Rib Plate

$20.99

Includes two sides and a fountain drink.

4 Bones Rib Plate

$13.99

Includes one side.

Full Rack of Ribs

$28.99

Half Rack of Ribs

$17.99

4 Bones of Ribs

$10.99

Brisket

Brisket Plate

$15.99

Includes two sides and a fountain drink.

Brisket 8 oz (Meat Only)

$10.49

Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)

$17.99

Brisket 4 oz (Meat Only)

$6.39

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork Plate

$13.99

Includes two sides and a fountain drink.

Pork 8 oz (Meat Only)

$8.49

Pork 1 LB (Meat Only)

$15.99

Pork 4oz (Meat Only)

$5.39

Turkey

Turkey Plate

$13.99

Includes two sides and a fountain drink.

Turkey 8 oz (Meat Only)

$8.49Out of stock

Turkey 1 LB (Meat Only)

$15.99Out of stock

Turkey 4 oz (Meat Only)

$5.39Out of stock

Sausage (Jalapeno Cheddar)

Sausage Link

$4.99

Sausage 1 LB

$16.99

Salmon

Smoked Salmon Plate

$14.99

5 oz. smoked salmon fillet with two sides and a fountain drink.

Salmon

$9.99

Burgers

Single Burger + 1 Side

Single Burger + 1 Side

$8.99

served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Double Burger + 1 Side

Double Burger + 1 Side

$10.99

served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99

brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion and lettuce with ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette

Smoked Turkey Caesar

$9.49

romaine lettuce with creamy caesar dressing, smoked turkey, parmesan cheese and croutons

Kids Meals

Sandwich, side, drink

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$6.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich Meal

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Burger Meal

$6.99

Sides

Potato Salad - 6 oz.

$2.99

individual serving

Potato Salad - Pint

$5.99

serves 1-2 people

Potato Salad - Quart

$10.99

serves 4-6 people

Potato Salad - Gallon

$28.99

serves 15-20 people

Cole Slaw - 6 oz.

$2.99

individual serving

Cole Slaw - Pint

$5.99

serves 1-2 people

Cole Slaw - Quart

$10.99

serves 4-6 people

Cole Slaw - Gallon

$28.99

serves 15-20 people

House Fries - 6 oz.

$2.99

individual serving

House Fries - Pint

$5.99

serves 1-2 people

House Fries - Quart

$10.99

serves 4-6 people

House Fries - Gallon

$28.99Out of stock

serves 15-20 people

Baked Beans - 6 oz.

$2.99

individual serving

Baked Beans - Pint

$5.99

serves 1-2 people

Baked Beans - Quart

$10.99

serves 4-6 people

Baked Beans - Gallon

$28.99Out of stock

serves 15-20 people

Mac & Cheese - 6 oz.

$2.99

individual serving

Mac & Cheese - Pint

$5.99

serves 1-2 people

Mac & Cheese - Quart

$10.99

serves 4-6 people

Mac & Cheese - Gallon

$28.99Out of stock

serves 15-20 people

Corn Bread Slice

$1.49

individual serving, served with honey butter

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Apple Pie - Slice

$4.99

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$4.99

Mississippi Mud Pie - Slice

$4.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie - Slice

$4.99

Sugarfire Pie - Slice

$4.99

Shakes and Floats

Pie Shake

$6.99

Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Vanilla Shake

$4.99

Strawberry Shake

$4.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Purple Cow Float

$4.99

Orange Float

$4.99

Soft Drinks

Fountain Lucky Club Cola

$2.49

Fountain Diet Lucky Cola

$2.49

Fountain Cherry Lucky Cola

$2.49

Fountain R Pep

$2.49

Fountain Frostie Root Beer

$2.49

Fountain Red Cream Soda

$2.49

Fountain Sparkling Life

$2.49

Fountain Orange

$2.49Out of stock

Fountain Lemonade

$2.49

Fountain SKI

$2.49

Fountain Sweet Tea

$2.49

Fountain Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.49

Side of Sauce

6 oz. containers

St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce

Sugarfire 47

Honey Badger BBQ Sauce

Texas Hot BBQ

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

White BBQ Sauce

Coffee BBQ Sauce

Ranch

$0.25

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Utensils And Napkins

Extra Buns

Bag O Buns

$4.00

(Includes 8 buns)

ADD Bun

$0.50

SUB GLUTEN FREE BUN

$2.00

Thanksgiving Meals Available for Pre-Order (Pickup on Wed. 11/23.22 Only)

Thanksgiving Dinner Package

$26.99

*** Available Wed. 11/23/22 Only *** smoked turkey breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cornbread, green bean casserole, cranberry chutney and a slice of pumpkin pie

Thanksgiving Meats Available for Pre-Order (Pickup on Wed. 11/23/22 Only)

Smoked Turkey (1 LB - PO)

$16.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork (1 LB - PO)

$15.99

Brisket (1 LB - PO)

$17.99

Sausage ( 1 LB - PO)

$15.99

Rack of Ribs (Full Rack - PO)

$28.99

Rack of Ribs (Half Rack - PO)

$17.99

Thanksgiving Sides Available for Pre-Order (Pickup on Wed. 11/23.22 Only)

Gallon Side Dish (PO)

$35.99

*** Available for Pickup 11/23/22 Only *** A gallon of our special Thanksgiving or standard side dishes.

Quart Side Dish (PO)

$11.99

*** Available for Pickup 11/23/22 Only *** A quart of our special Thanksgiving or standard side dishes.

Pint Side Dish (PO)

$5.99

*** Available for Pickup 11/23/22 Only *** A pint of our special Thanksgiving or standard side dishes.

Individual Side Dish (PO)

$3.49

*** Available for Pickup 11/23/22 Only *** An individual serving of our special Thanksgiving or standard side dishes.

Thanksgiving Pies Available for Pre-Order (Pickup on Wed. 11/23.22 Only)

Whole Pie (PO)

$24.99

*** Available on Wed. 11/23/22 Only** Whole Pumpkin, Apple, Pecan, Sugarfire, Mississippi Mud or Key Lime Pie

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up artichokes, hush puppies, boozy shakes and more.

Website

Location

2350 Edgewood Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Directions

