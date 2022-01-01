Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Sugarfire Smokehouse O'Fallon

1425 N. Greenmount Rd

O'Fallon, IL 62269

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Plate
Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)
Pork Belly Hush Puppies

Combo Plates

Combo Plate

$17.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats

3 Meat Combo

$22.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 3 smoked meats

Meat Daddy

$27.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) 4 bone rib, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, & 4oz each brisket, pulled pork, turkey. No Substitutions

Turkey

Turkey Sandwich 6 oz

$11.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Turkey Sandwich 8 oz

$13.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Turkey Plate 6 oz

$14.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Turkey Plate 8 oz

$16.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Turkey 4 oz (Meat Only)

$5.99

Turkey 8 oz (Meat Only)

$9.49

Turkey 1 LB (Meat Only)

$17.99

Pork

Pork Sandwich 6 oz

$11.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Pork Sandwich 8 oz

$13.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Pork Plate 6 oz

$14.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Pork Plate 8 oz

$16.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Pork 4 oz (Meat Only)

$5.99

Pork 8 oz (Meat Only)

$9.49

Pork 1 LB (Meat Only)

$17.99

Brisket

Brisket Sandwich 6 oz

$14.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Brisket Sandwich 8 oz

$16.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Brisket Plate 6 oz

$16.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Brisket Plate 8 oz

$18.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Brisket 4 oz (Meat Only)

$6.99

Brisket 8 oz (Meat Only)

$10.99

Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)

$19.99

Ribs

4 Bone Rib Plate

$15.99

(Choice of 1 side)

1/2 Rack Rib Plate

$22.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Full Rack Rib Plate

$32.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

4 Bone Ribs Only

$12.99

1/2 Rack Ribs Only

$19.99

Full Rack Ribs Only

$30.99

Salmon

Salmon Sandwich

$13.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Smoked Salmon Plate

$16.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage

Sausage Link

$5.99

Sausage Link Sandwich

$8.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Specialty Sandwiches

Big Muddy + 1 Side

$14.99

Brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausage, horseradish sauce, sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles

Brisket Cheesesteak + 1 Side

$14.99

Brisket with onions, peppers, cheese sauce, served on a hoagie roll

Brisket Dip + 1 Side

$14.99

Smoked brisket, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, served on a hoagie roll with au jus

Carolina + 1 Side

$13.99

Choice of meat, cole slaw, mustard BBQ drizzle

Chicken Biscuit + 1 Side

$9.99

Smoked fried chicken tossed in house hot sauce, served on a house biscuit. Slathered in honey butter.

PBLT + 1 Side

$10.99

Pimento cheese, house bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted bread

Portobello Sandwich + 1 Side

$11.99

Double decker with special sauce, lettuce, balsamic onions, pickles, and American cheese

Specials

The Chewbacca

$13.99

Burgers

Single Burger + 1 Side

$9.99

This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.

Double Burger + 1 Side

$11.99

This double-pattied burger is served with one side. Grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.99

Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette

Turkey Caesar Salad

$10.99

Our take on this traditional salad is served with romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing and topped with a heaping helping of our daily house-smoked turkey, a splash of freshly grated parmesan cheese and house-made croutons.

Shareables

Smoked Fried Artichokes

$6.99

Pork Belly Hush Puppies

$6.99

Chips & Cheese

$6.99

Wings

$11.99

Desserts

Apple Pie - Slice

$4.99

Pecan Pie - Slice

$4.99

Mississippi Mud Pie - Slice

$4.99

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$4.99

Sugar Pie - Slice

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Ala Mode

$1.00

2 cookies

$2.99

3 cookies

$3.99

Sides

Corn Bread

$1.99

Bun

$0.50

Sugarfire Chips

$1.99

Potato Salad 6oz

$3.49

Potato Salad Pint

$6.99

Potato Salad Quart

$12.99

Potato Salad Gallon

$34.99

Cole Slaw 6oz

$3.49

Cole Slaw Pint

$6.99

Cole Slaw Quart

$12.99

Cole Slaw Gallon

$34.99

Fries 6oz

$3.49

Fries Pint

$6.99

Fries Quart

$12.99

Fries Gallon

$34.99

Baked Beans 6oz

$3.49

Baked Beans Pint

$6.99

Baked Beans Quart

$12.99

Baked Beans Gallon

$34.99

Mac N Cheese 6oz

$3.49

Mac N Cheese Pint

$6.99

Mac N Cheese Quart

$12.99

Mac N Cheese Gallon

$34.99

Greek Broccoli Salad

$3.49

Cajun Cheesy Corn

$3.49

Spinach Souffle

$3.49

Turkey Augratin Potatoes

$3.49

Collard Greens

$3.49

Special Side Of Day - Quart

$12.99

Deviled Egg Potato Salad

$3.49

Special Side of Day - Pint

$6.99

Beverages

Bottle Black Cherry

$2.99

Bottle Diet Lucky Club Cola

$2.99

Bottle Frostie Root Beer

$2.99

Bottle Lucky Club Cola

$2.99

Bottle Red Cream Soda

$2.99

Bottle Ski

$2.99

Bottle Sparkling Life

$2.99

Fountain Black Cherry

$2.99

Fountain Diet Cola

$2.99

Fountain Lemonade

$2.99

Fountain Lucky Club Cola

$2.99

Fountain Orange

$2.99

Fountain Root Beer

$2.99

Fountain SKI

$2.99

Fountain Sparkling Life

$2.99

Fountain Sweet Tea

$2.99

Fountain Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Bottled Lemonade

$2.99

Side of Sauce

St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

White BBQ Sauce

Coffee BBQ Sauce

Out of stock

Honey Badger BBQ Sauce

Texas Hot BBQ

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Pickles

Jalapeño

Onions

Bread

Lemons

Utensils

Napkins

Carry Out

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

Location

1425 N. Greenmount Rd, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Directions

Gallery
Sugarfire Smokehouse image
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

Map
