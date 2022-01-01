Sugarfire Smokehouse Olivette
617 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.
Location
9200 Olive, Unit 114, St. Louis, MO 63132
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Manifest Juice | Broth - 8401 Maryland Ave
No Reviews
8401 Maryland Ave Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurant
Beets & Bones Cold Press Juice & Bone Broth
No Reviews
8401 Maryland Ave Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurant
Diego's Cantina - 630 North & South Rd.
No Reviews
630 North & South Rd. University City, MO 63130
View restaurant
Frida's - St. Louis' Plant-Based Restaurant
No Reviews
622 North and South Rd. St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Louis
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant