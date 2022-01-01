Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sugarfire Smokehouse Olivette

617 Reviews

$$

9200 Olive

Unit 114

St. Louis, MO 63132

Popular Items

Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)
Brisket Sandwich
Pork Sandwich

Turkey

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Turkey Plate

$13.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Turkey 4 oz (Meat Only)

$5.39

Turkey 8 oz (Meat Only)

$8.99

Turkey 1 LB (Meat Only)

$16.99

Pork

Pork Sandwich

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Pork Plate

$13.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Pork 4 oz (Meat Only)

$5.39

Pork 8 oz (Meat Only)

$8.99

Pork 1 LB (Meat Only)

$16.99

Brisket

Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Brisket Plate

$16.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Brisket 4 oz (Meat Only)

$6.99

Brisket 8 oz (Meat Only)

$10.99

Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)

$18.99

Ribs

4 Bone Rib Plate

$15.99

(Choice of 1 side)

1/2 Rack Rib Plate

$22.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Full Rack Rib Plate

$32.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

4 Bone Ribs Only

$12.99

1/2 Rack Ribs Only

$19.99

Full Rack Ribs Only

$30.99

Salmon

Salmon Solo

$9.99

Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage

Sausage 1 LB

$16.99

Specialty Sandwiches

Big Muddy + Side

$13.99

Brisket Cheesesteak + Side

$13.99

Brisket Dip + Side

$13.99

PBLT + Side

$9.99

Smoked Portobello Sandwich + Side

$11.99

Carolina + Side

$12.99

Burgers

Single Burger + 1 Side

$9.50

This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.

Double Burger + 1 Side

$11.50

This double-pattied burger is served with one side. Grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99

Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette

Turkey Caesar Salad

$9.49

Our take on this traditional salad is served with romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing and topped with a heaping helping of our daily house-smoked turkey, a splash of freshly grated parmesan cheese and house-made croutons.

Sides

Potato Salad 6oz

$3.49

Potato Salad Pint

$5.99

Potato Salad Quart

$11.99

Potato Salad Gallon

$30.99

Cole Slaw 6oz

$3.49

Cole Slaw Pint

$5.99

Cole Slaw Quart

$11.99

Cole Slaw Gallon

$30.99

Fries 6oz

$3.49

Fries Pint

$5.99

Fries Quart

$11.99

Fries Gallon

$30.99

Baked Beans 6oz

$3.49

Baked Beans Pint

$5.99

Baked Beans Quart

$11.99

Baked Beans Gallon

$30.99

Bun

$0.60

Cornbread

$3.49

Beverages

Bottle Lucky Club Cola

$2.99

Bottle Guilt Free Diet Cola

$2.99

Bottle Blueberry Breeze

$2.99

Bottle R-Pep

$2.99

Bottle Sparkling Life

$2.99

Bottle Ski

$2.99

Bottle Red Cream Soda

$2.99

Bottle Strawberry

$2.49

Bottle Ginger Ale

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Fountain Lemonade

$2.99

Fountain Root Beer

$2.49

Fountain Sparkling Life

$2.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Fountain Cola

$2.99

Fountain Diet Cola

$2.99

Shakes and Floats

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Purple Cow Float

$4.99

Orange Float

$4.99

Desserts

Apple Pie - Slice

$4.99

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$4.99

Sugarfire Pie - Slice

$4.99

Mississippi Mud Pie - Slice

$4.99

Pecan Pie - Slice

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

Location

9200 Olive, Unit 114, St. Louis, MO 63132

Directions

