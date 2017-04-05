Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sugarfire Smokehouse Springfield

1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD

SPRINGFIELD, MO 65804

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich + Side
Brisket Sandwich + Side
Turkey Sandwich + Side

Starters

Cornbread

$1.50

Pork Belly Hush Puppies

$6.49

Pork Belly Hush Puppies with Jalapeño Jelly

Smoked Fried Artichokes

$6.49

Smoked Fried Artichokes with Lemon Aioli

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99

Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette

Smoked Turkey Caesar

Smoked Turkey Caesar

$9.49

Extra Ranch Dressing Side

$0.50

Extra Cider Vinaigrette Dressing Side

$0.50

Extra Caesar Dressing Side

$0.50

Sub Salmon

$5.00

Add Salmon To Salad

$9.99

Family Meal

Family Meal W/ Bag Of Buns

$55.00

Selection of two meats, 2 quarts of sides, a bag of buns, and sauce.

Speciality Sandwiches

Big Muddy + Side

Big Muddy + Side

$13.99

Brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles

Brisket Cheesesteak + Side

Brisket Cheesesteak + Side

$13.99

Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll

Brisket Dip + Side

$13.99
Carolina + Side

Carolina + Side

$10.99

Choice of meat, cole slaw, mustard BBQ drizzle

PBLT + Side

PBLT + Side

$9.99

Pimiento cheese, house bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted bread

Specials

Eggroll SQUARED

$8.99

Special + 2 Sides

$16.99Out of stock

Burnt End Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

1lb Wings

$12.99

3lb Wings

$35.00Out of stock

5lb Wings

$59.00Out of stock

Plates

Two Meat

$17.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats

Three meat

$22.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 3 smoked meats

Meat Daddy

$28.99

Pulled Pork Plate

$13.99

Brisket Plate

$15.99

Turkey Plate

$15.99

4 Bone Plate

$11.99

1/2 Rack Plate

$18.99

Full Rack Plate

$28.99

Sausage Plate

$12.99

Salmon Plate

$15.99

Pulled Chicken Plate

$13.99

Meat Only

(Meat Only)

Brisket 4oz

$5.39

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 4oz

$5.39

(Meat Only)

Turkey 4oz

$5.39

(Meat Only)

Chicken 6oz

$5.99

4-Bone Ribs

$8.99

(Meat Only)

Brisket 6oz

$6.99

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 6oz

$5.99

(Meat Only)

Turkey 6oz

$5.99

(Meat Only)

Chicken 4oz

$5.39

1/2 Rack Ribs

$15.99

(Meat Only)

Brisket 8oz

$9.49

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 8oz

$8.99

(Meat Only)

Turkey 8oz

$8.99

(Meat Only)

Chicken 8oz

$8.99

Brisket 1 LB

$18.99

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 1 LB

$16.99

(Meat Only)

Turkey 1 LB

$16.99

Chicken 1 LB

$16.99

Salmon

$9.99

(Meat Only)

Add Bun

$0.50

Bag Of Buns

$4.00

Sausage Link

$5.99

Smoked Meat Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich + Side

$13.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Pulled Pork Sandwich + Side

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Turkey Sandwich + Side

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Sausage Link Sandwich + Side

$8.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Salmon Sandwich + Side

$11.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Burnt End Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Desserts

Apple Pie - Slice

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$4.99

Mississippi Mud Pie - Slice

$4.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie - Slice

$4.99

Sugarfire Pie - Slice

$4.99Out of stock

Beverages!

Cherry Cola Fountain

$2.49

Diet Lucky Cola Fountain

$2.49

Lemonade Fountain

$2.49

Lucky Club Cola Fountain

$2.49

Root Beer Fountain

$2.49

Rpep Fountain

$2.49

Ski Fountain

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Blueberry Breese Bottle

$2.49

Cherry Breese Bottle

Cola Bottle

$2.49

Diet Cola Bottle

$2.49

Frostie Bottle

$2.49

Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.49

Grape Bottle

$2.49Out of stock

Orange Pineapple Bottle

$2.49

Strawberry Kiwi Bottle

$2.49

Rummy Grapefruit Soda

$2.49

Side of Sauce

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

Coffee BBQ Sauce

Honey Badger BBQ Sauce

Texas Hot BBQ

St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce

White BBQ Sauce

Variety of Small Sauces

Ketchup Packets

P&PW $$

$0.25

Serving Utensils $$

$1.00

No Sauce

Pickles

Onions

Jalapeno

Ranch

$0.50

Bulk Sides

Baked Beans - Pint

$4.99

Cole Slaw - Pint

$4.99

Potato Salad - Pint

$4.99

French Fries - Pint

$4.99

Baked Beans - Quart

$10.99

(4 – 6 People)

Cole Slaw - Quart

$10.99

(4 – 6 People)

Potato Salad - Quart

$10.99

(4 – 6 People)

French Fries - Quart

$10.99

(4 – 6 People)

Baked Beans - Gallon

$28.99

(15 – 20 People)

Cole Slaw - Gallon

$28.99

(15 – 20 People)

Potato Salad - Gallon

$28.99

(15 – 20 People)

French Fries - Gallon

$28.99

(15 – 20 People)

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD, SPRINGFIELD, MO 65804

Sugarfire Smokehouse image
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

