Sugarfire Smokehouse St Charles

1,767 Reviews

$$

3150 Elm Point Industrial

St Charles, MO 63301

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)
Pork 1 LB (Meat Only)
Pork Sandwich

Turkey

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Turkey 4 oz (Meat Only)

$5.39

Turkey 8 oz (Meat Only)

$8.99

Turkey 1 LB (Meat Only)

$16.99

Pork

Pork Sandwich

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Pork Plate

$13.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Pork 4 oz (Meat Only)

$5.39

Pork 8 oz (Meat Only)

$8.99

Pork 1 LB (Meat Only)

$16.99

Brisket

Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Brisket Plate

$15.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Brisket 4 oz (Meat Only)

$5.99

Brisket 8 oz (Meat Only)

$9.99

Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)

$18.99

Ribs

4 Bone Rib Plate

$15.99

(Choice of 1 side)

1/2 Rack Rib Plate

$22.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Full Rack Rib Plate

$32.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

4 Bone Ribs Only

$12.99

1/2 Rack Ribs Only

$19.99

Full Rack Ribs Only

$30.99

Salmon

Salmon Solo

$9.99

Salmon Sandwich

$12.49

(Includes 1 Side)

Smoked Salmon Plate

$15.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage

Sausage Link

$5.99

Sausage Link Sandwich

$8.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Specialty Sandwiches

Big Muddy + 1 Side

$13.99

Brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausage, horseradish sauce, sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles

Brisket Cheesesteak + 1 Side

$13.99

Brisket with onions, peppers, cheese sauce, served on a hoagie roll

Brisket Dip + 1 Side

$13.99

Smoked brisket, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, served on a hoagie roll with au jus

Carolina + 1 Side

$12.99

Choice of meat, cole slaw, mustard BBQ drizzle

PBLT + 1 Side

$9.99

Pimento cheese, house bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted bread

Portobello Sandwich + 1 Side

$11.99

Double decker with special sauce, lettuce, balsamic onions, pickles, and American cheese

Burgers

Single Burger + 1 Side

$9.50

This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.

Double Burger + 1 Side

$11.50

This double-pattied burger is served with one side. Grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99

Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette

Turkey Caesar Salad

$9.49

Our take on this traditional salad is served with romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing and topped with a heaping helping of our daily house-smoked turkey, a splash of freshly grated parmesan cheese and house-made croutons.

Sides

Potato Salad 6 oz

$3.49

Potato Salad Pint

$5.99

Potato Salad Quart

$11.99

Potato Salad Gallon

$30.99

Cole Slaw 6 oz

$3.49

Cole Slaw Pint

$5.99

Cole Slaw Quart

$11.99

Cole Slaw Gallon

$30.99

Fries 6 oz

$3.49

Fries Pint

$5.99

Fries Quart

$11.99

Fries Gallon

$30.99

Baked Beans 6 oz

$3.49

Baked Beans Pint

$5.99

Baked Beans Quart

$11.99

Baked Beans Gallon

$30.99

Bun

$0.50

Beverages

Bottle Lucky Club Cola

$2.99

Bottle Diet Lucky Club Cola

$2.99

Bottle Blueberry Breeze

$2.99

Bottle Orange Pineapple

$2.99

Bottle R-Pep

$2.99

Bottle Sparkling Life

$2.99

Bottled Frostie Root Beer

$2.99

Fountain Lemonade

$2.99

Fountain Lucky Club Cola

$2.99

Fountain Root Beer

$2.99

Fountain Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Bottle Ski

$2.99

Bottle Red Cream Soda

$2.99

Bottle Strawberry Kiwi

$2.99

Bottle Ginger Ale

$2.99

Fountain Sweet Tea

$2.99

Fountain Cherry Cola

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

Location

3150 Elm Point Industrial, St Charles, MO 63301

Directions

