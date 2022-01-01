Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sugarfire Smokehouse Downtown St. Louis

2,208 Reviews

$$

605 WASHINGTON AVE

ST. LOUIS, MO 63101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Plate
Chef Salad
Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz

Starters

Porto Cap

$2.00Out of stock

Bacon 3pc

$2.00

Pork Belly Hush Puppies

$6.49

Pork Belly Hush Puppies with Jalapeño Jelly

Smoked Fried Artichoke Hearts

$6.49

Corn Bread

$1.99

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette

Smoked Turkey Caeser

Smoked Turkey Caeser

$10.49

Chef NO MEAT

$9.99

Speciality Sandwiches

Carolina

Carolina

$12.99

Choice of meat, cole slaw, mustard BBQ drizzle

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Double decker with special sauce, lettuce, balsamic onions, pickles, and American cheese

Big Muddy

Big Muddy

$13.99

Brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles

Brisket Cheesesteak

Brisket Cheesesteak

$13.99

Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll

Brisket Dip

$12.99
Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$7.99

Chicken thigh marinated in buttermilk, pickle juice, and nunya, slow smoked, breaded and fried, then tossed in house hot sauce and served on a house biscuit slathered in honey butter

Grilled Cheese

$4.99
PBLT

PBLT

$8.99

Pimiento cheese, house bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted bread

BLT

$6.99

Burgers

Grass-fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck (body), brisket (fat content), and boneless short rib (flavor). Hand-pattied and griddle-seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper, then served on a real butter toasted bun (Fazio’s). (Add lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles or housemade condiments)

Single Solo

$9.50
Double + 1 Side

Double + 1 Side

$11.50

Side

No Side

Baked Beans

$3.49

Single serving

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Single serving

French Fries

$3.49

Single serving

Potato Salad

$3.49

Single serving

Special Side

$3.49

Chips

$1.99Out of stock

Corn Bread

$1.99

Green Salad

$3.49Out of stock

Soup

$3.49

Veggie Medley

$3.49

Creamed Spinach

$3.49Out of stock

Cowboy Beans

$3.49Out of stock

Plates

4 Bones of Ribs Plate

$15.99

(Choice of 1 side)

Combo Plate

$17.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats

Brisket Plate 6oz

$15.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Pulled Pork Plate 6oz

$13.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Turkey Plate 6oz

$13.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Half Rack of Ribs Plate

$22.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Baby Daddy

$22.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 3 smoked meats

ADD BUN

$0.50

Bacon 3pc

$2.00

Full Rack of Ribs Plate

$32.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Meat Daddy

$28.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) 4 bone rib, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, & 4oz each brisket, pulled pork, turkey

Meat Only

Brisket 4oz

$5.99

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 4oz

$5.39

(Meat Only)

Turkey 4oz

$5.39

(Meat Only)

4-Bone Ribs

$12.99

(Meat Only)

Sausage Link

$4.99

Brisket 6oz

$6.99

Pulled Pork 6oz

$5.99

Turkey 6oz

$5.99

# Salmon

$27.99Out of stock

1/2 Rack Ribs

$19.99

(Meat Only)

Salmon

$7.99Out of stock

Brisket 8oz

$9.49

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 8oz

$8.99

(Meat Only)

Turkey 8oz

$8.99

(Meat Only)

Full Rack Ribs

$30.99

Burnt Ends 4oz

$5.99

Burnt Ends 6oz

$6.99

Burnt Ends 1 LB

$18.99

Burnt Ends 8oz

$9.49

Porto Cap

$2.00

Brisket 1 LB

$18.99

(Ribs Only)

Pulled Pork 1 LB

$16.99

(Ribs Only)

Turkey 1 LB

$16.99

Add Bun

$0.50

Bag O Buns

$3.00

Side Of Bacon (3pc)

$2.00

Salmon #

$27.99Out of stock

Smoked Meat Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich 6oz

$13.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Turkey Sandwich 6oz

$10.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Sausage Link Sandwich

$7.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Side Balsamic Onions

$1.00

No Side

Kids Meal

Sandwich, side, drink

Kids Brisket Sandwich Meal

$6.99

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$6.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich Meal

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids BLT

$6.99

Kids Burger Meal

$6.99

Kids Rib

$6.99

Desserts

Apple Pie - Slice

$4.99

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Mississippi Mud Pie - Slice

$4.99

Pecan Pie - Slice

$4.99

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.99Out of stock

Seasonal Pie - Slice

$4.99Out of stock

Sugar Pie - Slice

$4.99

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.99Out of stock

Hand Pie/Woopie Pie

$4.00Out of stock

3 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Peach Boi

$10.00Out of stock

Shakes and Floats

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Strawberry Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Pie Shake

$8.00

Orange Float

$5.99

Specialty Milkshakes

$7.00Out of stock

Purple Cow Float

$5.99

Birthday Cake Shake

$7.00Out of stock

Slushie - NA

$5.00Out of stock

Slushie Boozie

$7.00Out of stock

Maple Pecan Bourbon

$5.99Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Chocolate Cherry Dream Shake

$6.99Out of stock

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Water

$2.00

Cola Fountain

$2.99

Cola Bottle

$2.99

Diet Cola Fountain

$2.99

Diet Cola Bottle

$2.99

Lemonade Fountain

$2.99Out of stock

Cherry Cola Fountain

$2.99

Cherry Cola Bottle

$2.99

Root Beer Fountain

$2.99

Root Beer Bottle

$2.99

Diet Root Beer Bottle

$2.99

Orange Fountain

$2.99

Orange Bottle

$2.99

Ski Fountain

$2.99

Ski Bottle

$2.99

Cherry Ski Bottle

$2.99

R-Pep Fountain

$2.99

R-Pep Bottle

$2.99

Black Cherry Bottle

$2.99

Blueberry Bottle

$2.99

Cherry Breese Bottle

$2.99

Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.99

Gooey Butter Cake Soda

$2.99Out of stock

Grape Bottle

$2.99

Orange Pineapple Bottle

$2.99

Red Cream Bottle

$2.99

Rummy Bottle

$2.99

Sparkling Life Bottle

$2.99

Straw Kiwi Bottle

$2.99

Apple Pie Bottle

$2.99Out of stock

Strawberry Bottle

$2.99

Slushie - NA

$5.00Out of stock

Slushie Boozie

$7.00Out of stock

Employee Bottled Soda

$0.90

Ginger Strawberry Tea Bottle

$2.99

Hibiscus Lime Tea Bottle

$2.99

SPRITE(can)

$1.00Out of stock

Diet Cola (Can)

$1.00Out of stock

CoCa Cola (Can)

$1.00Out of stock

Beer

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Busch

$3.00Out of stock

Nitro Porter

$6.00

Draft Stammtisch Pilsner

$6.00

City Wide

$4.00

State Wide

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Zwickle Lager

$5.00Out of stock

Stlipa

$5.00

Bud Select

$3.00Out of stock

Belivers Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Velvet Underbrown

$5.00Out of stock

Urban Underdog

$5.00

Heavy Riff

$5.00Out of stock

Fantasyland

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00Out of stock

Cider

$5.00

Specials

Meal For 4 People

$34.00

Meal For 6 People

$50.00

Vodka Cranberry

$5.00

California Dreamin Pina Colada

$5.00

Vetran Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Pig Muddy

$13.99

Side of Sauce

St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

White BBQ Sauce

Coffee BBQ Sauce

Honey Badger BBQ Sauce

Texas Hot BBQ

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Bulk Sides

Potato Salad - Pint

$5.99

Cole Slaw - Pint

$5.99

Baked Beans - Pint

$5.99

French Fries - Pint

$5.99

Specialty Side - Pint

$5.99

Potato Salad - Quart

$11.99

(4 – 6 People)

Cole Slaw - Quart

$11.99

(4 – 6 People)

Baked Beans - Quart

$11.99

(4 – 6 People)

French Fries - Quart

$11.99

(4 – 6 People)

Specialty Side - Quart

$11.99

Potato Salad - Gallon

$30.99

(15 – 20 People)

Cole Slaw - Gallon

$30.99

(15 – 20 People)

Baked Beans - Gallon

$30.99

(15 – 20 People)

French Fries - Gallon

$30.99

(15 – 20 People)

Specialty Side - Gallon

$30.99

Cocktails

Vodka Lemonade

$8.00

Ice Pick

$6.00

Mule

$7.00

Long Island

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Sangria-Chardonnay

$8.00

B.L.T.

$8.00Out of stock

White Russian

$7.00

21 Seed Spicy Margarita

$8.00Out of stock

Sangria-Cabernet

$8.00

Cosmo

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

Website

Location

605 WASHINGTON AVE, ST. LOUIS, MO 63101

Directions

Gallery
Sugarfire Smokehouse image
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

UKRAFT Cafe and Catering
orange starNo Reviews
701 Market Avenue St. Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
Snarf's Sandwiches - MX
orange starNo Reviews
614 Washington Ave SAINT LOUIS, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
Baileys' Range
orange starNo Reviews
920 Olive Street St. Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
Sen Thai Asian Bistro - 1000 Washington Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Washington Ave. Saint Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
Rooster - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1025 Washington Avenue Saint Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
Kaldi's Coffee - Citygarden
orange starNo Reviews
808 Chestnut Street St. Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in ST. LOUIS

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ST. LOUIS
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston