Barbeque
Sugarfire Smokehouse Valley Park
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.
Location
932 Meramec Station Rd, Valley Park, MO 63088
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
3 Bay Bbq & Bakery - 14195 Clayton Rd
No Reviews
14195 Clayton Rd Town And Country, MO 63017
View restaurant
Shaved Duck Kirkwood - 10233 Manchester Road
No Reviews
10233 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO 63122
View restaurant
Kimchi Guys - KG - Washington University
No Reviews
282 N. Skinker Blvd Saint Louis, MO 63130
View restaurant