Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Sugarfire Smokehouse Valley Park

review star

No reviews yet

932 Meramec Station Rd

Valley Park, MO 63088

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork 1 LB
Cornbread
Turkey 1 LB

Starters

Smoked Fried Artichokes

$6.49Out of stock

Smoked Fried Artichokes with Lemon Aioli

Pork Belly Hush Puppies

$6.49

Pork Belly Hush Puppies with Jalapeño Jelly

Salads

Smoked Turkey Caesar

Smoked Turkey Caesar

$10.99

Chef Without The Meat

$8.99

Specialty Sandwiches

Brisket Cheesesteak

Brisket Cheesesteak

$14.99

Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll

Brisket Dip

$14.99

Brisket, Swiss, Caramelized Onions, side of Au Jus

Carolina

Carolina

$13.99

Choice of meat, cole slaw, mustard BBQ drizzle

Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$8.99

Chicken thigh marinated in buttermilk, pickle juice, and nunya, slow smoked, breaded and fried, then tossed in house hot sauce and served on a house biscuit slathered in honey butter

PBLT

PBLT

$9.99

Pimiento cheese, house bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted bread

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

$9.99

Double decker with special sauce, lettuce, balsamic onions, pickles, and American cheese

Burgers

Grass-fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck (body), brisket (fat content), and boneless short rib (flavor). Hand-pattied and griddle-seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper, then served on a real butter toasted bun (Fazio’s). (Add lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles or housemade condiments)

Single Burger

$10.99
Double + 1 Side

Double + 1 Side

$12.99

Add On's

American Cheese

$1.00

Balsamic Smoked Onions

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$1.00

Extra Bun

$1.00

Fried Farm Egg

$2.00

House Bacon

$2.00

Pimento Cheese

$1.00

Smoked Portobello

$3.00

Honey Butter

$0.50

Bag Of Buns

$3.00

Extra Patty

$3.00

Biscuit

$1.00

Side Cheese Sauce 3 Oz

$1.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.99

Single serving

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Single serving

French Fries

$3.99

Single serving

Potato Salad

$3.99

Chip

$2.00

Cornbread

$3.99

Mac

$3.99

Mixed Veggies

$3.99

Beer Cheese Hashbrown Casserole

$3.99

Currey Turkey Rice

$3.99

Smoked Tomato Bowtie Pasta

$3.99

Strawberry Feta Spinach Salad

$3.99

Rocky Road Cheese Cake Salad

$3.99

Dilly Red Potato Salad

$3.99

Plates

3 Meat Combo

$23.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 3 smoked meats

4 Bone Plate

$15.99

(Choice of 1 side)

Combo Plate

$18.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats

Full Rack of Ribs Plate

$32.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Half Rack of Ribs Plate

$22.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Pulled Pork Plate 6oz

$14.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Turkey Plate 6oz

$14.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Meat Only

Full Rack Ribs

$30.99

1/2 Rack Ribs

$19.99

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 4oz

$5.99

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 8oz

$9.49

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 1 LB

$17.99

(Meat Only)

4-Bone Ribs

$12.99

Turkey 4oz

$5.99

(Meat Only)

Turkey 8oz

$9.49

(Meat Only)

Turkey 1 LB

$17.99

(Meat Only)

Sausage Link

$5.99

Smoked Meat Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz

$11.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Sausage Link Sandwich

$8.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Turkey Sandwich 6oz

$11.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Kids Meal

Sandwich, side, drink

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Sausage Link Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Burger Meal

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Adult Pulled Pork Meal

$9.99

Adult Turkey Meal

$9.99

Adult Burger Meal

$9.99

Desserts

1 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.99

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.99

A la mode

$1.99

Shakes and Floats

Chocolate Shake

$6.99

Vanilla Shake

$6.99

Strawberry Shake

$6.99

Pie Shake

$8.99

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Purple Cow Float

$5.99

Orange Float

$5.99

Shake Of The Month

$6.99

Shake Of The Month With Booze

$8.99

Strawberry Float

$5.99

Beverages

Fountain Lucky Club

$2.99

Fountain Diet Lucky Club

$2.99

Fountain Root Beer

$2.99

Fountain Ski

$2.99

Fountain Sparkling Life

$2.99

Fountain Sugarfire Cherry

$2.99

Fountain Red Cream

$2.99

Fountain Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

UnSweet Tea

$2.99

1\2 &1\2 Tea

$2.99

Water

Bottle Apple Pie

$2.99

Bottle Lucky Club Cola

$2.99

Bottle Diet Lucky Club Cola

$2.99

Bottled Frostie Root Beer

$2.49

Bottle Diet Frostie

$2.99

Bottle R-Pep

$2.99

Bottled Cherry Cola

$2.99

Bottled Ski

$2.99

Bottled Cherry Ski

$2.99

Bottle Blueberry Breeze

$2.99

Bottle Orange

$2.99

Bottled Red Cream

$2.99

Bottled Strawberry Kiwi

$2.99

Bottle Grape

$2.99

Bottle Strawberry

$2.99

Bottle Cherry Ski

$2.99

Bottle Black Cherry

$2.99

Bottle Sparking Life

$2.99

Tropical Ski

$2.49Out of stock

Beer/Wine

Ciders

$4.50

12 Oz Crafts

$4.00

12 Oz Domestics

$3.50

Truly

$3.50

Specials

Family Meal Deal - 2# Meat, 2Qt Sides, 1 Bag Of Buns

$59.99

Pork-A-Dilla

$11.99

Black & Blue Burger

$12.99

Side of Sauce

St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

White BBQ Sauce

Honey Badger BBQ Sauce

Texas Hot BBQ

Sugarfire 47 BBQ Sauce

Coffee BBQ

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Ranch Dressing

Vinaigrette Dressing

Lemon Aioli

Jalapeno Jelly

Variety of Sauces

Utensils.

Pickles

No Sauces

Jalapenos

No Utensils

Bulk Sides

Baked Bean Pint

$7.99

Baked Beans - Quart

$13.99

(4 – 6 People)

Baked Beans - Gallon

$36.99

(15 – 20 People)

Cole Slaw Pint

$7.99

Cole Slaw - Quart

$13.99

(4 – 6 People)

Cole Slaw - Gallon

$36.99

(15 – 20 People)

French Fries - Quart

$7.99

(4 – 6 People)

French Fries - Gallon

$36.99

(15 – 20 People)

Potato Salad Pint

$7.99

Potato Salad - Quart

$13.99

(4 – 6 People)

Potato Salad - Gallon

$36.99

(15 – 20 People)

Mac Pint

$7.99

Quart Mac

$13.99

Gallon Mac

$36.99

Special Side Pint

$8.99

Special Side - Quart

$14.99

Special Side - Gallon

$46.99

Order Ready Time

Order Ready Time

Retail

Bottle Of Sauce

$4.99

Bottle of Rub

$5.00

Bag O Buns( 8 In The Bag)

$3.00

New Era Short Sleeve Hoodie

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

Location

932 Meramec Station Rd, Valley Park, MO 63088

Directions

Gallery
Sugarfire Smokehouse image
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

3 Bay Bbq & Bakery - 14195 Clayton Rd
orange starNo Reviews
14195 Clayton Rd Town And Country, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Shaved Duck Kirkwood - 10233 Manchester Road
orange starNo Reviews
10233 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
Super Smokers BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
601 Stockell Drive Eureka, MO 63025
View restaurantnext
Lester's
orange starNo Reviews
9906 Clayton Road Ladue, MO 63124
View restaurantnext
Kimchi Guys - KG - Washington University
orange starNo Reviews
282 N. Skinker Blvd Saint Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
The Midwestern
orange starNo Reviews
900 Spruce St. Saint Louis, MO 63102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Valley Park
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston