Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sugarfire Smokehouse Wentzville

review star

No reviews yet

1101 Lodora Drive

WENTZVILLE, MO 63385

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz
Combo Plate
Brisket 1 LB

Starters

Smoked Fried Artichokes

Smoked Fried Artichokes

$6.50

Smoked Fried Artichokes with Lemon Aioli

Pork Belly Hush Puppies

Pork Belly Hush Puppies

$6.50

Pork Belly Hush Puppies with Jalapeño Jelly

Pretzel Bites

$6.99

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.99

Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette

Smoked Turkey Caesar

Smoked Turkey Caesar

$10.99

Specialty Sandwiches

Big Muddy

Big Muddy

$14.99

Brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles

Brisket Cheesesteak

Brisket Cheesesteak

$14.99

Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll

Brisket Dip

$14.99
Carolina

Carolina

$13.99

Choice of meat, cole slaw, mustard BBQ drizzle

Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$8.99

Chicken thigh marinated in buttermilk, pickle juice, and nunya, slow smoked, breaded and fried, then tossed in house hot sauce and served on a house biscuit slathered in honey butter

PBLT

PBLT

$9.99

Pimiento cheese, house bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted bread

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

$12.99

Double decker with special sauce, lettuce, balsamic onions, pickles, and American cheese

Wacha Burger

$13.99

Burgers

Single Solo

Single Solo

$10.99
Double + 1 Side

Double + 1 Side

$12.99

Sides

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

French Fries

Potato Salad

Cornbread

$3.99

Billy Goat BBQ Chips

$2.00

Mixed Veggies

Mac n' Cheese

Hashbrown Casserole

Turkey & Dumplings

Smoked Chicken Cacciatore

Out of stock

Brisket Stroganoff

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$3.49+

Double Chocolate Oreo Pudding

Plates

Brisket Plate 6oz

$16.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Pulled Pork Plate 6oz

$14.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Combo Plate

$18.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats

3 Meat Combo

$23.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 3 smoked meats

Meat Daddy

$29.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) 4 bone rib, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, & 4oz each brisket, pulled pork, turkey

Turkey Plate 6oz

$14.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

4 Bones of Ribs Plate

$15.99

(Choice of 1 side)

Half Rack of Ribs Plate

$22.99

Full Rack of Ribs Plate

$32.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Smoked Salmon Plate

$16.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

6oz Burnt End Plate

$16.99Out of stock

8oz Burnt End Plate

$18.99Out of stock

Meat Only

Brisket 4oz

$6.49

(Meat Only)

Brisket 8oz

$10.99

(Meat Only)

Brisket 1 LB

$20.99

(Meat Only)

4 Bone

$12.99

1/2 Rack Ribs

$19.99

(Ribs Only)

Pulled Pork 4oz

$5.99

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 8oz

$9.49

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 1 LB

$17.99

(Meat Only)

Full Rack Ribs

$30.99

(Ribs Only)

Sausage Link

$5.99Out of stock

Turkey 4oz

$5.99

(Meat Only)

Turkey 8oz

$9.49

(Meat Only)

Turkey 1 LB

$17.99

(Meat Only)

Salmon

$9.99

Meat Upcharge

$2.00

Smoked Meat Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich 6oz

Brisket Sandwich 6oz

$14.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz

Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz

$11.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Turkey Sandwich 6oz

Turkey Sandwich 6oz

$11.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Smoked Salmon Sandwich 5oz

Smoked Salmon Sandwich 5oz

$13.99
Sausage Link Sandwich

Sausage Link Sandwich

$8.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Burnt Ends Sandwich 6oz

$14.99Out of stock

Burnt End Sandwich 8oz

$16.99Out of stock

Kids Meal

Sandwich, side, drink

Kids Turkey Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Brisket Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Spicy Sausage Link Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Shake And Float Upgrade

$2.50Out of stock

Desserts

Apple Pie - Slice

$5.99

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$5.99

Mississippi Mud Pie - Slice

$5.99

Pecan Pie - Slice

$5.99

Sugar Pie - Slice

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.99

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Apple Pie - Whole

$24.99

Key Lime Pie - Whole

$24.99

Mississippi Mud Pie - Whole

$24.99

Pecan Pie - Whole

$24.99

Sugar Pie - Whole

$24.99

Ronnie's Lemon Ice

$3.50Out of stock

Ronnie's Strawberry Sorbet

$3.50Out of stock

Double Mousse Cake

$5.99

Shakes and Floats

Dont Make

Chocolate Shake

$6.99

Vanilla Shake

$6.99

Strawberry Shake

$6.99

Pie Shake

$8.99

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Purple Cow Float

$5.99

Banana Foster Shake

$7.99

Salted Caramel Pretzel Shake

$7.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Fountain DIET Lucky Club Cola

$2.99

Fountain Lucky Club Cola

$2.99

Fountain Sugarfire Cherry Cola

$2.99

Fountain Lemonade

$2.99

Fountain Red Cream

$2.99

Fountain R-Pep

$2.99

Fountain Root Beer

$2.99

Fountain Ski

$2.99

Bottle Lucky Club

$2.99

Bottle Cherry Cola

$2.99

Bottled Frostie Root Beer

$2.99

Bottle DIET Frostie

$2.99

Bottle Life

$2.99

Bottle Orange

$2.99

Bottle Ginger Strawberry Tea

$2.99

Bottle Ski

$2.99

Bottle Red Cream

$2.99

Bottle Blueberry Breeze

$2.99

Bottle Black Cherry

$2.99

Bottle Grape

$2.99

Bottle R-Pep

$2.99

Bottle Strawberry

$2.99

Bottle Strawberry Kiwi

$2.99

Bottle Orange Pineapple

$2.99

Bottle Lemonade

$2.99

Bottle Apple Pie

Sweet Tea

$2.99

UnSweet Tea

$2.99

Specials

Nachos

$14.99

T-ravs

$12.99

Wings!

$14.99

FAMILY DINNER (2# meat, 2quarts sides, buns) type choices

$59.99

Any 2 smoked meats, 2 sides and buns

Taco Tuesday Party Pack

$49.00Out of stock

Brace 4 Impact Coffee No Discount

$15.99

Since Cuban Gone

$14.99

Side of Sauce

St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

White BBQ Sauce

Coffee BBQ Sauce

Honey Badger BBQ Sauce

Texas Hot BBQ

Sugarfire 47 BBQ Sauce

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Jalapeño Jelly

$0.50

Most Popular Sauces

Spicy Juan

Retail

$20 Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$22.00

Short Sleeve Hoodie

$45.00

Kids Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Kids Hoodie

$20.00Out of stock

Retail Sauce White

$5.00

Retail Sauce Stl Sweet

$5.00

Retail Sauce Honey Sriracha

$5.00

Bottle of Rub

$5.00

Bree Gift Short Sleeve

$25.00

$22 Brees

$22.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

Website

Location

1101 Lodora Drive, WENTZVILLE, MO 63385

Directions

Gallery
Sugarfire Smokehouse image
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stefanina's Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 205
762 W. PEARCE BLVD Wentzville, MO 63385
View restaurantnext
West Allen Grill
orange star4.6 • 983
9 West Allen St. Wentzville, MO 63385
View restaurantnext
Prados Modern Mexican Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
21 Meadow Circle Dr Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
View restaurantnext
Mattingly's Lake St. Louis
orange starNo Reviews
6245 Ronald Reagan Drive Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
View restaurantnext
Sugarfire Smokehouse - Winghaven
orange starNo Reviews
9955 Winghaven Blvd. O'Fallon, MO 63368
View restaurantnext
Oberweis Dairy - O'Fallon - Oberweis/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain
orange starNo Reviews
1816 Highway K O'Fallon, MO 63366
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in WENTZVILLE

West Allen Grill
orange star4.6 • 983
9 West Allen St. Wentzville, MO 63385
View restaurantnext
909 Public House
orange star4.3 • 917
909 Main Plaza Drive Wentzville, MO 63385
View restaurantnext
Stefanina's Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 205
762 W. PEARCE BLVD Wentzville, MO 63385
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WENTZVILLE
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston