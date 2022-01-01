Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sugarfire Smokehouse Winghaven

review star

No reviews yet

9955 Winghaven Blvd.

O'Fallon, MO 63368

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket 1 LB
Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz
Pulled Pork 1 LB

Starters

Smoked Fried Artichokes

Smoked Fried Artichokes

$6.49

Smoked Fried Artichokes with Lemon Aioli

Fried Pickle Chips

$4.99

Brisket T-Ravs

$12.99

Brisket Rangoon

$7.99Out of stock

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.99

Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette

Smoked Turkey Caesar

Smoked Turkey Caesar

$10.99

House Salad

$8.99

Specialty Sandwiches

Big Muddy

Big Muddy

$14.99

Brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles

Brisket Cheesesteak

Brisket Cheesesteak

$14.99

Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll

Brisket Dip

$14.99
Carolina

Carolina

$13.99

Choice of meat, cole slaw, mustard BBQ drizzle

Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$8.99

Chicken thigh marinated in buttermilk, pickle juice, and nunya, slow smoked, breaded and fried, then tossed in house hot sauce and served on a house biscuit slathered in honey butter

PBLT

PBLT

$9.99

Pimiento cheese, house bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted bread

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

$12.99

Double decker with special sauce, lettuce, balsamic onions, pickles, and American cheese

Burgers

Single Solo

Single Solo

$10.99
Double + 1 Side

Double + 1 Side

$12.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.99

Single serving

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Single serving

Potato Salad

$3.99

Single serving

Billy Goat Chips

$3.99

Cornbread

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Mixed Veggies

$3.99

Dirty Baked Beans

$3.99

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Meaty Hash

$3.99

Turkey Stuffing

$3.99

Brussel Caesar

$3.99

Broccoli Salad

$3.99

Chocolate Pudding

$3.99

Fresh Fruit Medley

$3.99

Plates

Brisket Plate 6oz

$16.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Brisket Plate 8oz

$18.99

4 Bones of Ribs Plate

$15.99

(Choice of 1 side)

Half Rack of Ribs Plate

$22.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Full Rack of Ribs Plate

$32.99

(Choice of 2 sides and a fountain soda)

Pulled Pork Plate 6oz

$14.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Pulled Pork Plate 8oz

$16.99

Combo Plate

$18.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats

3 Meat Combo

$23.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 3 smoked meats

Meat Daddy

$29.99

(2 sides + fountain soda) 4 bone rib, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, & 4oz each brisket, pulled pork, turkey

Turkey Plate 6oz

$14.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

Turkey Plate 8oz

$16.99

Smoked Salmon Plate

$16.99

(2 sides + fountain soda)

6oz Burnt Ends Plate

$16.99Out of stock

8oz Burnt Ends Plate

$18.99Out of stock

Meat Only

Brisket 4oz

$6.99

(Meat Only)

Brisket 8oz

$10.99

(Meat Only)

Brisket 1 LB

$20.99

(Meat Only)

Burnt Ends 8 Oz

$9.49Out of stock

Burnt Ends 1 Lb

$20.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork 4oz

$5.99

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 8oz

$9.49

(Meat Only)

Pulled Pork 1 LB

$17.99

(Meat Only)

Salmon

$9.99

Turkey 4oz

$5.99

(Meat Only)

Turkey 8oz

$9.49

Turkey 1 LB

$17.99

(Meat Only)

Burger Patty

$3.00

Sausage Link

$5.99

4 Bone Rib

$12.99

1/2 Rack

$19.99

Full Rack Ribs

$30.99

(Ribs Only)

Smoked Meat Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich 6oz

Brisket Sandwich 6oz

$14.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Brisket Sandwich 8oz

$16.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz

Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz

$11.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Pulled Pork Sandwich 8oz

$13.99
Sausage Link Sandwich

Sausage Link Sandwich

$8.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Turkey Sandwich 6oz

Turkey Sandwich 6oz

$11.99

(Includes 1 Side)

Turkey Sandwich 8oz

$13.99
Smoked Salmon Sandwich 5oz

Smoked Salmon Sandwich 5oz

$13.99

6oz Burnt Ends Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

8oz Burnt Ends Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Kids Meal

Sandwich, side, drink

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Brisket Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Spicy Sausage Link Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Desserts

Apple Pie - Slice

$5.99

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$5.99

Mississippi Mud Pie - Slice

$5.99

Pecan Pie - Slice

$5.99

Sugar Pie - Slice

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.99

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.99

Apple Pie - Whole

$24.99

Key Lime Pie - Whole

$24.99

Mississippi Mud Pie - Whole

$24.99

Pecan Pie - Whole

$24.99

Sugar Pie - Whole

$24.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

M&M Cookie Dough Pie

$6.99Out of stock

Shakes and Floats

Chocolate Shake

$6.99

Vanilla Shake

$6.99

Strawberry Shake

$6.99

Salted Caramel Pretzel

$7.99

Pie Shake

$8.99

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Orange Float

$5.99

Purple Cow Float

$5.99

Beverages

Fountain Sugarfire Cherry Cola

$2.99

Fountain Grape

$2.99

Fountain Lemonade

$2.99

Fountain Orange

$2.99

Fountain Lucky Club

$2.99

Fountain Red Cream

$2.99

Fountain R-Pep

$2.99

Fountain Root Beer

$2.99

Fountain Ski

$2.99

Fountain Sparkling Life

$2.99

Bottle Blueberry Breeze

$2.99

Bottle Black Cherry

$2.99Out of stock

Bottle Cherry Ski

$2.99

Bottled Frostie Root Beer

$2.99

Bottle Grape

$2.99

Bottle Orange Pineapple

$2.99

Bottle Lucky Cherry

$2.99Out of stock

Bottle Ski

$2.99

Bottle Strawberry Kiwi

$2.99

Bottle Strawberry

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

UnSweet Tea

$2.99

Pie Shake Upgrade

$5.99

Chocolate Shake Upgrade

$3.50

Vanilla Shake Upgrade

$3.50

Strawberry Shake Upgrade

$3.50

Root Beer Float Upgrade

$3.50

Orange Float Upgrade

$2.50

Purple Cow Float Upgrade

$2.50

Brace For Impact Coffee

$15.99Out of stock

Bottled Lemonade

Specials

Wings

$14.99

NACHOS

$14.99

FAMILY MEAL DEAL

$69.99

CALZONE

$14.99

Side of Sauce

St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

White BBQ Sauce

Coffee BBQ Sauce

Honey Badger BBQ Sauce

Texas Hot BBQ

Sugarfire 47 BBQ Sauce

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Jalapeño Jelly

$0.50

Variety of Sauces

Spicy Juan

Ranch

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Gold Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Honey Badger BBQ

Honey Badge BBQ Pint

Out of stock

Texas Hot BBQ Quart

Out of stock

Texas Hot BBQ Pint

Out of stock

Carolina Mustard BBQ Quart

Out of stock

Carolina Mustard BBQ Pint

Out of stock

47 BBQ Quart

Out of stock

47 BBQ Pint

Out of stock

White BBQ Quart

Out of stock

White BBQ Pint

Out of stock

Coffe BBQ Quart

Out of stock

Coffe BBQ Pint

Out of stock

Juan Carlos BBQ Quart

Out of stock

Juan Carlos BBQ Pint

Out of stock

Gold Sauce Quart

Out of stock

Gold Sauce Pint

Out of stock

Ranch Quart

Out of stock

Ranch Pint

Out of stock

Bulk Sides

Baked Beans- Pint

$7.99

Cole Slaw- Pint

$7.99

Potato Salad - Pint

$7.99

Special Side Pint

$8.99

French Fries - Quart

$13.99

(4 – 6 People)

Baked Beans - Quart

$13.99

(4 – 6 People)

Cole Slaw - Quart

$13.99

(4 – 6 People)

Potato Salad - Quart

$13.99

(4 – 6 People)

Baked Beans - Gallon

$36.99

(15 – 20 People)

Cole Slaw - Gallon

$36.99

(15 – 20 People)

Potato Salad Gallon

$36.99

French Fries - Gallon

$36.99

(15 – 20 People)

Veterans Day

Veteran WINGS

Out of stock

Retail

$20 Shirt

$20.00

$25 Shirt

$25.00

$24 Longsleeve

$24.00

Hat

$22.00

Hoodies

$40.00

Retail Sauce White

$5.00

Retail Sauce Stl Sweet

$5.00

Retail Sauce Honey Sriracha

$5.00

Bottle of Rub

$5.00

Kids Shirt/hoodies

$15.00

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Beanie

$15.00

Sauce Gift Box

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

Website

Location

9955 Winghaven Blvd., O'Fallon, MO 63368

Directions

Gallery
Sugarfire Smokehouse image
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mattingly's Lake St. Louis
orange starNo Reviews
6245 Ronald Reagan Drive Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
View restaurantnext
Prados Modern Mexican Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
21 Meadow Circle Dr Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
View restaurantnext
Barrels Taphouse and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
Highway N O Fallon, MO 63368
View restaurantnext
The Corner Pub & Grill - Corner Pub O'Fallon
orange starNo Reviews
2921 HIGHWAY K OFALLON, MO 63368
View restaurantnext
Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack O'Fallon
orange starNo Reviews
2931 HIGHWAY K O'FALLON, MO 63368
View restaurantnext
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill - O'Fallon
orange starNo Reviews
2509 State Highway K O'Fallon, MO 63368
View restaurantnext
Map
More near O'Fallon
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (319 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston