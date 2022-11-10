Sugar Kiln

*PLEASE NOTE*

While we are getting our retail shop ready, Pete’s Seafood in North Park and Lefty's Chicago Pizzeria in Mission Hills have graciously offered for our customers to pick-up their cookie orders. These are not random cookies we are pulling off a shelf, we will be baking these cookies just for you! 🍪 Our cookies can be found in cafes, breweries, and restaurants around San Diego. If you are interested in just a couple cookies, we recommend checking out our partners! List of partners can be found on our website at https://www.sugarkiln.com/locations