Sugar Kiln

review star

No reviews yet

3245 University Ave

#370

San Diego, CA 92104

Popular Items

THE VEGAN MAZAPÁN SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE (3 COUNT)
THE GF & VEGAN DOUBLE DARK CHOCOLATE COOKIE (3 COUNT)
THE GF & VEGAN PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (3 COUNT)

Pre-order Cookies

While we are getting our retail shop ready, Pete’s Seafood and Lefty's Chicago Pizzeria in Mission Hills have graciously offered for our customers to pickup their cookie orders. We are currently only doing pick up on Thursdays because these arn’t random cookies we are pulling off a shelf, we will be baking these cookies just for you! 🍪
THE HOLIDAY DOZEN BOX

THE HOLIDAY DOZEN BOX

$34.00

The perfect gift for that party this weekend, your best client, or to take to the office! 12 of our signature Salted Chocolate & Toffee OMG Cookies wrapped up for the holidays!

THE VEGAN HOLIDAY DOZEN BOX

THE VEGAN HOLIDAY DOZEN BOX

$34.00

The perfect gift for that party this weekend, your best client, or to take to the office! 4 each of our three vegan flavors, wrapped up for the holidays!

THE VEGAN MAZAPÁN SNICKERDOODLE HOLIDAY BOX

$34.00

The perfect gift for that party this weekend, your best client, or to take to the office! Our cinnamon-sugar dusted mazapán snickerdoodle is the perfect holiday gift!

OCTOBER ONLY! THE DOUBLE CHOCOLATE BLACK MOLE COOKIE (3 COUNT)

OCTOBER ONLY! THE DOUBLE CHOCOLATE BLACK MOLE COOKIE (3 COUNT)

$8.00

(3 COOKIES) An intense dark chocolate dough with the deep, slightly spicy complexity of Oaxacan black mole, ribboned with chunks of South American chocolate. CONTAINS ALMOND, WALNUT, EGG, MILK, PEANUT, SOY, WHEAT. PRODUCED IN A FACILITY THAT PROCESSES PEANUTS.

*PLEASE NOTE*

While we are getting our retail shop ready, Pete’s Seafood in North Park and Lefty's Chicago Pizzeria in Mission Hills have graciously offered for our customers to pick-up their cookie orders. These are not random cookies we are pulling off a shelf, we will be baking these cookies just for you! 🍪 Our cookies can be found in cafes, breweries, and restaurants around San Diego. If you are interested in just a couple cookies, we recommend checking out our partners! List of partners can be found on our website at https://www.sugarkiln.com/locations

THE SALTED CHOCOLATE AND TOFFEE OMG COOKIE (3 COUNT)

THE SALTED CHOCOLATE AND TOFFEE OMG COOKIE (3 COUNT)

$8.00

(3 COOKIES) Browned butter and salted chocolate deliciousness with two types of chocolate and crunchy toffee. Our Signature Cookie! CONTAINS ALMOND, EGG MILK, SOY, WHEAT. PRODUCED IN A FACILITY THAT PROCESSES PEANUTS.

THE M'N'M & TOFFEE COOKIE (3 COUNT)

THE M'N'M & TOFFEE COOKIE (3 COUNT)

$8.00

(3 COOKIES) Our signature browned-butter toffee dough and great chocolate, with fun and colorful M'n'Ms. CONTAINS ALMOND, EGG, MILK, SOY, WHEAT. PRODUCED IN A FACILITY THAT PROCESSES PEANUTS MAY ALSO CONTAIN PEANUT.

THE VEGAN MAZAPÁN SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE (3 COUNT)

THE VEGAN MAZAPÁN SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE (3 COUNT)

$8.00

(3 COOKIES) Mazapán paste gives this vegan cookie a rich, creamy almond base. Then we roll it in cinnamon sugar and a touch of sea salt. VEGAN. PRODUCED IN A FACILITY THAT PROCESSES PEANUTS.

THE GF & VEGAN PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (3 COUNT)

THE GF & VEGAN PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (3 COUNT)

$8.00

(3 COOKIES) A classic, chewy, peanut butter rich and chocolatey cookie for our vegan or gluten sensitive friends. Does not contain wheat, but produced in a kitchen with products containing wheat (not suitable for severe gluten allergies).

THE VANILLA BEAN & LIME SUGAR COOKIE (3 COUNT)

THE VANILLA BEAN & LIME SUGAR COOKIE (3 COUNT)

$8.00

(3 COOKIES) The best quality whole bean vanilla seeds we can find in a sugar cookie dough brightened up with a subtle touch of lime zest. A bourbon sour in a cookie! CONTAINS ALMOND, EGG, MILK, WHEAT, PRODUCED IN A FACILITY THAT PROCESSES PEANUTS

THE SOUR CHERRY PISTACHIO & OAT COOKIE (3 COUNT)

THE SOUR CHERRY PISTACHIO & OAT COOKIE (3 COUNT)

$8.00

(3 COOKIES) A classy Italian twist on an oatmeal spice cookie, with naturally sweet-tart cherries and pistachios. CONTAINS ALMOND, PISTACHIO, EGG, MILK, WHEAT. PRODUCED IN A FACILITY THAT PROCESSES PEANUTS.

THE GF & VEGAN DOUBLE DARK CHOCOLATE COOKIE (3 COUNT)

THE GF & VEGAN DOUBLE DARK CHOCOLATE COOKIE (3 COUNT)

$8.00

(3 COOKIES) Luscious, brownie-like dark chocolate dough ribboned with two types of chocolate and finished with a touch of sea salt. VEGAN & GF. CONTAINS ALMOND. PRODUCED IN A FACILITY THAT PROCESSES PEANUTS.

Donate Cookies

Cookies for Healthcare Workers

Cookies for Healthcare Workers

$33.00

Purchase a dozen cookies to be delivered to a local hospital department fighting COVID. We make a delivery every time we hit 4 dozen cookies donated.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sugar Kiln cookies are baked fresh in a San Diego bakery with all natural ingredients of the highest quality, and no preservatives. Our treats can be found across San Diego with our partners: Blind Lady Ale House, Dang Brothers Pizza, Gelato Vero, Leftys Pizza, Panama 66, Petes Seafood, Prado Perk Coffee Bar, and Rustic as Cluck. For a full list visit our website!

Website

Location

3245 University Ave, #370, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
Sugar Kiln image
Sugar Kiln image
Sugar Kiln image

