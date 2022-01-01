Suga's Cheese Shoppe and Cafe imageView gallery

Suga's Cheese Shoppe and Cafe

4456 Marietta st suite 110

Powder Springs, GA 30127

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Balls
Chicken Wrap (nuts)
Chicken Sandwich

Starters

Beef Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Cheese Nachos

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Pepper w/Pimento Cheese & Mozzarella

$7.99Out of stock

Fried Pepper With Pimento Cheese And Mozzarella

Garden Salad

$12.00

Mexican street corn

$4.00Out of stock

Pimento Cheese & Pepperoni Egg Roll

$10.00Out of stock

Pimento Cheese Steak Egg Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted Poblano Artichoke and Crab Dip

Out of stock

Roasted Poblano Artichoke And Crab Dip Served With Pita Chips

Roasted Poblano Deviled Eggs

$9.00Out of stock

Roasted Poblano Deviled Eggs Topped With Bacon Jam

Roasted Poblano spinach and artichoke Dip

$11.00

Smoked Gouda Biscuits

$8.00+

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Balls

$12.00

Smoke Gouda Mac N Cheese Balls with Marinara Sauce

Suga's Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese Biscuits

Southern Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese Biscuits With Strawberry Balsamic Sauce

Complimentary Smoked Gouda Biscuits

Burgers

Black Truffle

$17.00

Black Truffle Pc, Angus Burger, Sauteed Mushrooms, Crispy Shallots And Black Truffle Aioli Sauce

Southern Charm

$16.00

Original Pc, Lettuce, Bbq, Tomato Jam, Pickles , Onions

Gouda Mac n' Cheese Burger

$17.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Triple B

$17.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Original PC, Onion, Lettuce, Pickles, Ranch Dressing

Chicken Wrap (nuts)

$13.00

Pesto And Feta PC Turkey Wrap With Pesto Aioli Sauce

Smoke Gouda Shrimp and Grit Bowl

Out of stock

Smoke Gouda Shrimp And Grit Bowl With Sauteed Shrimp

Southern PC Cheesesteak

$17.00

Black Truffle PC Cheesesteak

$17.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Parm

$17.00

Roasted Ploblano Pimento Cheese Spinach and Artichoke grill cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Original Pimento and Cheese Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Sugas Blt

$12.00

Plain Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Bowls

Pesto & Feta Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Pesto & Feta Grilled Chicken Scampi

$17.00

Pesto & Feta Shrimp & Grilled Chicken Scampi

$21.00

Shrimp and Gouda Pimento Cheese Grits

$15.00

Burrito Bowl grill chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Burrito bowl sauteed shrimp

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Cat Fish and Grits

$17.00Out of stock

Vegan

Zesty Burger

$15.00

Vegan Original PC, Lettuce, Tomato slices, Onion Rings, Vegan Aioli Sauce

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Vegan Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Soups

Vegan Harvest Soup

$8.50

Fall Harvest Soup In Bread Bowl Or 8 Ounce Bowl

Caribbean Soup

$8.50Out of stock

Broccoli and Cheddar Soup

$8.50

Potato soup

$8.50

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Sauce

Side Salad

$7.00

Crawfish fries

$13.00Out of stock

Pimento Cheese

Original Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Smoke Gouda Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Roasted Poblano Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Serrano & Pepper Jack Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Pesto & Feta Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Bacon, Asiago, & Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Black Truffle & Roasted Garlic Pimento Cheese

$11.00

Vegan Gouda

$12.00

Vegan Original

$10.00

Vegan Original

$10.00

Vegan Serrano

Sauces

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.25

House Sauce

$0.25

Bbq Sauce

$0.25

Vegan Zesty Ranch

Desserts

Original Pimento Cheescake

$10.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$10.00

Strawberry Balsamic

$9.00Out of stock

Whole Original Cheesecake

$70.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Whole banana cheesecake

$80.00Out of stock

Whole blueberry cheesecake

$75.00Out of stock

Whole Oreo cheesecake

$75.00Out of stock

Banana pudding

$10.00

Food Merch

Poppy PC Popcorn

$8.00Out of stock

Terrapin Jams & Snacks

Bootlikker

$8.50

In Booze Alcohol Kit

$18.00

Le Bon Magot

Phickles

$8.50

Oils

$10.50

Georgia Sourdough Crackers

$12.00

Low Country Kettle Potato Chips

$1.50

Blake Hill Spreads

$9.00

Georgia sourdough

$6.00Out of stock

Socks

Gumball Poodle

$12.50

Cheese Ribbed

$12.50

I Love Wine

$12.50

Meat

$12.50

Charcuterie Boards

Mini Board

$40.00

Round Board

$45.00

Georgia Bull Dogs

Pot Holders

$6.00

Kitchen Towels

$20.00

Table Runner

$30.00

Special Event

Lisa Brown

$1,700.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Cold Drinks

Southern Sassafras Tea

Lemonade

$5.00

Blackberry Tea

Blackberry Lemonade

$4.00

Green Apple Lemonade

Green Apple and Ginger Lemonade

Out of stock

Green Apple and Ginger Tea

Rocky Mountain Soda

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Aqua Alanna

$5.00

Essentials wellness plus

$8.00Out of stock

Horchata

$4.00Out of stock

Hibiscus

$4.00Out of stock

Guava lemonade

$4.00

Orange juice

$5.00

Ice Coffee

$5.00

White

Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Riesling

$8.00

Chardonnay

$11.00

Apple Slush

$11.00

Jazzy Blue

$11.00

Pinot Grigio

$42.50

Riesling

$40.00

Chardonnay

$55.00

Mimosas

Original

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Strawberry Guava

$8.00

Tangerine

$8.00

Peach

$8.00

Pink Lady

$8.00

Red Wine

Pinot Noir

$13.50

Bodegas Garnacha

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Pinot Noir

$67.50

Bodegas Garnacha

$35.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

House Sangria

Red

$10.50

White

$10.50

Vegan Pizza

Vegan veggie pizza

$17.00

Vegan cheese pizza

$16.00

Regular Pizza

Cheese pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni pizza

$13.00

Meat lover pizza

$14.00

Veggie Pizza

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
We do all things cheesy at our Suga's Cheese Shoppe and Cafe.

4456 Marietta st suite 110, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Directions

Suga's Cheese Shoppe and Cafe image

