Sugee's Box Lunch Co.
13225 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
LUNCH
Box Lunch
- Roasted Turkey Breast Box Lunch$13.25
We hand rub our select top quality turkey breasts and then roast them to perfection in our ovens to give you that special turkey taste that reminds you of Thanksgiving.
- Roast Beef Box Lunch$13.25
We only use lean eye-of-round roasts. We hand rub and roast them in our ovens and then we thinly slice them to make one very tender Roast Beef Sandwich.
- Country Baked Ham Sandwich Box Lunch$13.25
Lean smoked country pit ham rubbed with a honey brown sugar glaze to make for one tasty ham and one great sandwich. We slice it thin for that great sandwich look.
- Bacon-Lettuce-Tomato B-L-T Box Lunch$13.25
Sometimes the name says it all. We use a nice thick bacon that we oven fry every morning and then we combine it with one of our fresh baked breads with sliced tomatoes and crisp green leaf lettuce. If you really want a treat, you can pay a little more and add fresh sliced avocado to your B-L-T. We can toast the bread on request.
- Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich Box Lunch$13.25
The finest of tunas chopped and tossed with celery, onions, Best Foods mayo and a touch of sweet pickle relish to compliment a great tuna sandwich.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich Boxlunch$13.25
We poach and chop the chicken breast and then we add celery, onions and mayo to give you the best sandwich ever.
- Corned Beef Sandwich Box Lunch$13.25
We use Northwest raised corned beef briskets and then we roast them off in our ovens and slice them super thin and across the grain to give you one great corned beef sandwich.
- Pastrami Sandwich Box Lunch$13.25
We use locally sourced Painted Hills nitrate free pastrami and slice it super thin and across the grain to give you one great pastrami sandwich.
- Vegetarian Sandwich Box Lunch$13.25
A veggie delight loaded with avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, cheddar and Swiss cheese.
- The Italiano Sandwich Box Lunch$13.25
Everybody needs a hero. Ours is made with the best of dry salami, soppressata and mortadella on one of our hearth-baked rolls with smoked provolone, roasted peppers and Italian vinaigrette dressed greens. *No substitutions
- Chicken Chipotle Wrap Box Lunch$13.25
Sliced chipotle chicken, julienned carrots and cucumbers, creamy chipotle sauce, cilantro and chopped romaine lettuce.
- Cowboy Cobb Wrap Box Lunch$13.25
Spicy sliced jalapeño chicken breast, bacon, avocado, roasted corn, pinto beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, jalapeño ranch dressing and chopped romaine lettuce.
- Veggie Wrap Box Lunch$13.25
Flour tortilla filled with lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and avocado lightly dressed with a vinaigrette and hummus spread.
- Steak Fajita Wrap Box Lunch$13.25
Sauteed steak with onions, red peppers, jalapenos and a hint of New Mexico chili rolled into a flour tortilla with chipotle sauce and lettuce.
- Machaca Wrap Box Lunch$14.00
Chopped rib-eye and diced red onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese and jalapeños all scrambled with an egg and served wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Hamburger Box Lunch$14.00
We use R&R Ranch ground beef and hand form our five ounce patties. We top it off with lone of our lightly grilled brioche rolls to give you one heck of a good burger.
- Cheeseburger Box Lunch$14.00
We use R&R Ranch ground beef and hand form our five ounce patties. We top it off with lone of our lightly grilled brioche rolls to give you one heck of a good burger. Just add your choice of Tillamook Cheddar, Swiss, provolone, Havarti or Pepper Jack to really add that special touch.
- Grilled Chicken Breast Box Lunch$14.00
Marinated and grilled tender chicken breast served on a fresh baked brioche bun. Add lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheeses for one great sandwich.
- Cubano Box Lunch$14.00
A spicy chicken sandwich topped with peppers, avocado, red onions, Monterey Jack Cheese and salsa and served on a French roll. *No substitutions
- Seattle Cheesesteak Box Lunch$14.00
Chopped rib-eye steak, red peppers, red onions, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese all served on a French roll. *No substitutions
- Rib-eye Steak Sandwich Box Lunch$14.00
A tender grilled rib-eye steak served on a fresh baked brioche bun and dressed just the way you want it.
- Grilled Cheese Box Lunch$14.00
Hot off the grill, buttery melted Tillamook Cheddar and Swiss Cheese on sourdough. The perfect sandwich for a comfort food getaway.
- Reuben Box Lunch$14.00
A traditional grilled sandwich with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing and served on fresh baked light rye bread. We use northwest raised corned beef briskets and then we roast them off in our ovens and slice them thin and across the grain to give you one great Reuben Sandwich. *No substitutions
Bag Lunch
- Roasted Turkey Breast Bag Lunch$10.00
We hand rub our select top quality turkey breasts and then roast them to perfection in our ovens to give you that special turkey taste that reminds you of Thanksgiving.
- Roast Beef Sandwich Bag Lunch$10.00
We only use lean eye-of-round roasts. We hand rub and roast them in our ovens and then we thinly slice them to make one very tender Roast Beef Sandwich. We only use eye-of-rounds to make a tender and tasty sandwich.
- Country Baked Ham Bag Lunch$10.00
Lean smoked country pit ham rubbed with a honey brown sugar glaze to make for one tasty ham and one great sandwich. We slice it thin for that great sandwich look.
- B-l-t (Bacon-Lettuce-Tomato) Bag Lunch$10.00
Sometimes the name says it all. We use a nice thick bacon that we oven fry every morning and then we combine it with one of our fresh baked breads with sliced tomatoes and crisp green leaf lettuce. If you really want a treat, you can pay a little more and add fresh sliced avocado to your B-L-T. We can toast the bread on request.
- Albacore Tuna Salad Bag Lunch$10.00
The finest of tunas chopped and tossed with celery, onions, Best Foods mayo and a touch of sweet pickle relish to compliment a great tuna sandwich.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich Bag Lunch$13.25
We poach and chop the chicken breast and then we add celery, onions and mayo to give you the best sandwich ever.
- Corned Beef Bag Lunch$10.00
We use Northwest raised corned beef briskets and then we roast them off in our ovens and slice them super thin and across the grain to give you one great corned beef sandwich.
- Pastrami Bag Lunch$10.00
We use locally sourced Painted Hills nitrate free pastrami and slice it super thin and across the grain to give you one great pastrami sandwich.
- Vegetarian Bag Lunch$10.00
A veggie delight loaded with avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, cheddar and Swiss cheese.
- The Italiano Bag Lunch$10.00
Everybody needs a hero. Ours is made with the best of dry salami, soppressata and mortadella on one of our hearth-baked rolls with smoked provolone, roasted peppers and Italian vinaigrette dressed greens. *No substitutions
- Chicken Chipotle Wrap Bag Lunch$10.00
Sliced chipotle chicken breast, julienned carrots and cucumbers, creamy chipotle sauce, cilantro, and chopped romaine lettuce
- Cowboy Cobb Wrap Bag Lunch$10.00
Spicy sliced jalapeño chicken breast, bacon, avocado, roasted corn, pinto beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, jalapeño ranch dressing and chopped romaine lettuce
- Veggie Wrap Bag Lunch$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and avocado lightly dressed with a vinaigrette and hummus spread.
- Steak Fajita Wrap Bag Lunch$10.00
Sauteed steak with onions, red peppers, jalapenos and a hint of New Mexico chili rolled into a flour tortilla with chipotle sauce and lettuce.
- Machaca Wrap Bag Lunch$11.00
- Hamburger Bag Lunch$11.00
We use R&R Ranch ground beef and hand form our five-ounce patties. We top it off with lone of our lightly grilled brioche rolls to give you one heck of a good burger.
- Cheeseburger Bag Lunch$11.00
We use R&R Ranch ground beef and hand form our five ounce patties. We top it off with lone of our lightly grilled brioche rolls to give you one heck of a good burger. Just add your choice of Tillamook Cheddar, Swiss, provolone, Havarti or Pepper Jack to really add that special touch.
- Grilled Chicken Breast Bag Lunch$11.00
Marinated and grilled tender chicken breast served on a fresh baked brioche bun. Add lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheeses for one great sandwich.
- Cubano Bag Lunch$11.00
A spicy chicken sandwich topped with peppers, avocado, red onions, Monterey Jack Cheese and salsa and served on a French roll. *No substitutions
- Seattle Cheesesteak Bag Lunch$11.00
Chopped rib-eye steak, red peppers, red onions, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese all served on a French roll. *No substitutions
- Rib-eye Steak Sandwich Bag Lunch$11.00
A tender grilled rib-eye steak served on a fresh baked brioche bun and dressed just the way you want it.
- Grilled Cheese Bag Lunch$11.00
Hot off the grill, buttery melted Tillamook Cheddar and Swiss Cheese on sourdough. The perfect sandwich for a comfort food getaway.
- Reuben Bag Lunch$11.00
A traditional grilled sandwich with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing and served on fresh baked light rye bread. We use northwest raised corned beef briskets and then we roast them off in our ovens and slice them thin and across the grain to give you one great Reuben Sandwich. *No substitutions
Healthy Choice
Box Salad
- Garden Salad Box Lunch$13.25
We use romaine and mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, croûtons and avocado
- Tuna Salad Box Lunch$13.25
A bed of our mixed salad greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, red onions, carrots, croûtons and two scoops of our albacore tuna salad
- Chicken Salad Box Lunch$13.25
A bed of our mixed salad greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, red onions, carrots, croûtons and two scoops of our special chicken salad
- Chef Salad Box Lunch$13.25
A bed of our mixed salad greens, julienned ham and turkey, cheddar and swiss cheese, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, hard boiled egg, red onions and croûtons
- Grilled Chicken Salad Box Lunch$13.25
A bed of our mixed salad greens topped with sliced tender grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, croûtons and a lemon wedge
- Asian Salad Box Lunch$13.25
A savory serving of thai peanut bun-bun noodles on top of a bed of our mixed salad greens and crowned by minced ginger chicken, cucumbers, carrots and black sesame seeds
- Cowboy Cobb Salad Box Lunch$13.25
A bed of our mixed salad greens, bacon, avocado, spicy jalapeño chicken, roasted corn, pinto beans, veggies and a side of jalapeño ranch dressing
Bag Salad
- Garden Salad Bag Lunch$10.00
We use romaine and mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, croûtons, and avocado
- Tuna Salad Bag Lunch$10.00
A bed of our mixed salad greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, red onions, carrots, croûtons, and two scoops of our albacore tuna salad
- Chicken Salad Bag Lunch$10.00
A bed of our mixed salad greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, red onions, carrots, croûtons, and two scoops of our special chicken salad
- Chef Salad Bag Lunch$10.00
A bed of our mixed salad greens, julienned ham and turkey, cheddar and swiss cheese, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, hard-boiled egg, red onions, and croûtons
- Grilled Chicken Salad Bag Lunch$10.00
A bed of our mixed salad greens topped with sliced tender grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, croûtons and a lemon wedge
- Asian Salad Bag Lunch$10.00
A savory serving of thai peanut bun-bun noodles on top of a bed of our mixed salad greens and crowned by minced ginger chicken, cucumbers, carrots, and black sesame seeds
- Cowboy Cobb Salad Bag Lunch$10.00
A bed of our mixed salad greens, bacon, avocado, spicy jalapeño chicken, roasted corn, pinto beans, veggies, and a side of jalapeño ranch dressing
SIDES
- Avocado$2.50
- Bacon$2.50
- Pickles$0.35
- Baby Red Potato Salad$3.00
Chopped baby red potatoes mixed together with best foods mayonnaise, dijon mustard, diced red onions, bacon, chopped dill and salt and pepper. A real old fashioned treat for lunch
- FRESH FRUIT BAG$2.00
A variety of sliced fresh fruits to add to your lunch
- Garden Side Salad$4.50
A mini version of our great garden salad just perfect to add to a sandwich order
- Extra Salad Dressing$0.80
- Extra Filling for Sandwiches$4.00
- Extra Filling for Salads$4.00
- Extra Filling for Wraps$4.00
- Cookie$2.00
- Chips$2.00
- Egg$1.50
DRINKS
Drinks
Canned Soda
COOKIES
COOKIES
CHRISTMAS COOKIES
- Raspberry Filled Stars$2.00+
Our very popular Butter Cookie filled with baker's raspberry jam.
- Sugar Dusted Butter Trees$2.00+
Sugee's butter cookie dusted with decorative seasonal sugar.
- Decorated Snow Man$2.00+
Snowmen all dressed up for Christmas.
- Sugar Dusted Butter Bells$2.00+
Sugee's butter cookie dusted with decorative seasonal sugar.
- Ginger Bread Boy$2.00+
Ginger Bread Boys looking for a home for the Holidays.
- Sugar Dusted Butter Stars$2.00+
Sugee's butter cookie dusted with decorative seasonal sugar.
- Sugee's Lump Of Coal$2.00+
Presenting our Double Dutch Chocolate Chip Cookie. Otherwise known as Sugee's Lump of Coal.
CATERING
- 12" Platter Serves 6 Half Assorted Sandwiches Sandwich Platter$36.00
Assorted sandwiches on attractive trays for an elegant presentation. We allow one half sandwich per person in estimating our tray sizes
- 16" Platter Serves 11 Half Assorted Sandwiches Sandwich Platter$66.00
Assorted sandwiches on attractive trays for an elegant presentation. We allow one half sandwich per person in estimating our tray sizes
- 18" Platter Serves 15 Half Assorted Sandwiches Sandwich Platter$90.00
Your choice of sandwiches on attractive trays for an elegant presentation. We allow one half sandwich per person in estimating our tray sizes
- Garden Fresh Salad Catering (Assorted Dressings)$55.00
Tossed romaine salad with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, croûtons and avocado
- The Chef Salad Catering (Assorted Dressings)$75.00
Chopped romaine, sliced ham and turkey, cheddar and swiss cheese, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, hard boiled egg, red onions and croûtons
- Grilled Chicken Salad Catering (Caesar Dressing)$75.00
A bed of chopped romaine lettuce topped with sliced tender grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, croûtons and a lemon wedge
- Asian Salad Catering (Sesame Ginger Dressing)$75.00
A savory serving of thai peanut bun-bun noodles on top of chopped romaine and crowned by minced ginger chicken, cucumbers, carrots and black sesame seeds
- Baby Red Potato Salad Catering$37.00
Fresh baby red potatoes, chopped dill, bacon and diced red onions all mixed together with best foods mayonnaise, salt and pepper
- 12" Platter Serves 18 Cookie & Brownie Platters$36.00
Here's your chance to order sugee's homemade cookies and brownies for those special occasions. Every platter includes a scrumptious mixture of our hand scooped signature cookies, brownies and lemon bars
- 16" Platter Serves 36 Cookie & Brownie Platters$72.00
Here's your chance to order sugee's homemade cookies and brownies for those special occasions. Every platter includes a scrumptious mixture of our hand scooped signature cookies, brownies and lemon bars
- 12" Platter Serves 12 Veggie and Dip Platters$48.00
A healthy variety of dipping vegetables and jalapeño ranch dressing for a fresh option
- 16" Platter Serves 18 Veggie and Dip Platters$74.00
A healthy variety of dipping vegetables and jalapeño ranch dressing for a fresh option
- Small Fruit Bowl Serves 10 -12 Fresh$49.00
Sugee's fruit bowls are chocked full of fresh cut melons, grapes, pineapple and other seasonal fruit. A great alternative for serving fruit with your catering
- Large Fruit Bowl Bowl Serves 16 -18$75.00
Sugee's fruit bowls are chocked full of fresh cut melons, grapes, pineapple and other seasonal fruit. A great alternative for serving fruit with your catering.
Great Box Lunches. Pickup or Delivery.
13225 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA 98005