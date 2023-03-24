A map showing the location of Sugey's Bar 638 King StreetView gallery

Sugey's Bar 638 King Street

638 King Street

Charleston, SC 29403

Liquor

Vodka

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.50

Ketel One

$10.00

Tito's

$8.00

Well: Fleishmanns Vodka

$6.00

Rum

Cruzan Black Strap

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Pusser's Gunpowder Proof

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Well Rum: Castillo

$6.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Monkey Shoulder Scotch

$10.00

Powers

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Well: Evan Williams

$6.00

Agave

Altos Blanco

$8.00

Altos Repo

$9.00

Corralejo Repo

$9.50

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

La Gritona Repo

$11.00

Well: Agavales Blanco

$6.00

Espolon Repo

$9.00

Gin

Hendrick's

$11.00

Nippitaty Organic

$8.00

Roku

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well: Fleishmann's Gin

$6.00

Amari / Liqueur

Amaro Nonino

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Averna

$8.00

Benedictine

$9.00

Branca-Menta

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Carpano Antica Formula

$8.00

Chartreuse

$10.00

Di Amore Amaretto

$7.00

Dolin Blanc

$7.00

Dolin Dry

$7.00

Fernet-Branca

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Meletti

$8.00

Montenegro

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

St Germain

$10.00

Cocktails

Blood Oath

$12.00

Cherry Limeade Jello Shot

$2.00

Demiser's Offering

$11.00

Face the Painslayer

$12.00

Virgin Painslayer

$7.00

Long Island

$10.00

Love At First Sling

$12.00

Peach Jello Shot

$2.00

Tequil' 'Em All!!!

$10.00

Cheerwine Jello Shot

$2.00

Beer

Packaged

Athletic Upside Dawn N/A

$4.50

Avery Maharaja

$8.00

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Edmunds Oast Sour Ap Peach

$8.00

Evil Twin Molotov IPA

$9.00

Guinness

$6.50

Lo-Fi Blueberry Wheat

$6.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Nightmare Chelsea Grin

$10.00

Original Sin Cider

$6.50

PBR Tallboy

$4.00

SHIT SPLIT

$6.00

Westbrook White Thai

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Draft

Fatty's Lucky Charms Lager

$5.00

High Life 60oz Pitcher

$10.00

High Life PINT

$3.00

Prairie Vape Tricks Sour

$8.00

Resident Culture Lightning Drops IPA

$8.00

Wine

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Lima Vinho Verde

$8.00

Lima Vinho Verde Rosé

$8.00

Valkyrie Tempranillo

$8.00

Lima Vinho Verde BOTTLE

$35.00

Vinho Verde Rosé BOTTLE

$35.00

Tempranillo BOTTLE

$35.00

Beverages

Coca Cola

$1.50

Cranberry

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$1.50

Tonic

$1.50

Retail

Merch

Koozie

$4.00

Logo T Shirt

$17.00

Sticker

$2.00

Shot Glass

$5.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Graphic T Shirt

$20.00

Food

Pizza

Pepperoni Slice

$6.00

Cheese Slice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

638 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403

