Sushi & Japanese
Korean
Barbeque

Suh Sushi Korean BBQ

No reviews yet

165 Boardwalk Drive

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Any 3 Rolls - ToGo
Any 2 Rolls - ToGo
Beef Bulgogi Meal - D

Sushi

Sauces are in the Take Out Sauce section!
Any 3 Rolls - ToGo

Any 3 Rolls - ToGo

$17.99

Any 3 regular rolls (6 pieces per a roll)

Any 2 Rolls - ToGo

Any 2 Rolls - ToGo

$14.99

Any 2 regular rolls(6 pieces per a roll)

Kimbap Special

$9.99

Sidedish

12 oz Side with 4Kinds

$8.00

Kimchi - Small

$5.50

Kimchi - Large

$13.00

Fishcake - Small

$5.50Out of stock

Fishcake - Large

$13.00Out of stock

Y. Picked Radish - Small

$5.00Out of stock

Y. Picked Radish - Large

$11.00Out of stock

Wasabi Radish - Small

$5.00

Wasabi Radish - Large

$11.00

Stir Fried Zucchini - Small

$5.00

Stir Fried Zucchini - Large

$11.00

Lime

$2.00

Sauce

Bibimbop sauce

$1.10

Eel Sauce

$1.10

Ginger Dressing

$1.10

Gyoza Sauce-Togo

$1.10

Holy Cow Sauce-Togo

$1.10

Hot Teriyaki Sauce

$1.10

Large Dressing-Togo

$16.00

Lobster Sauce

$1.10

Miso Dressing-Togo

$1.10

Mustard SoySauce-Togo

$1.10

Ponzu Sauce-ToGo

$1.10

S.Chick MildSauce-Togo

$1.10Out of stock

Sesame sauce-Togo

$1.10Out of stock

Small Dressing-Togo

$6.00

Spicy Mayo--Togo

$1.10

Sriracha Sauce-Togo

$1.10

Ssamjang-Togo

$1.10

Tempura Flakes-Togo

$1.10

Tempura Sauce-Togo

$1.10

Terriyaki Sauce-ToGo

$1.10

Appetizer

Calamari Tempura Plate - 6pcs

$15.90

Edamame

$8.90

Gyoza-6pcs

$9.90

House Tempura Plate

$13.90

Batter-fried shrimp & vegetables

Jalapeño Bomb

$14.90

Batter-fried jalapeños stued w/ spicy tuna & cream cheese

Kimchi Pancake - D

$14.90

Korean Dumpling

$9.90

Deep-fried dumplings (6 pcs)

Seafood Pancake - D

$15.90

Pancake w/ scallions, onions, and a soy vinaigrette dipping sauce

Shrimp Tempura Plate -7pcs

$15.90

Batter-fried shrimp

Steamed Egg

$7.90

Korean steamed egg casserole topped w/ scallions

Veggie Pancake - D

$14.90

Pancake w/ scallions, onions, and a soy vinaigrette dipping sauce

Veggie Tempura Plate

$13.90

Crab Blossom

$14.90

Chopped soft shell crab and spicy krab meat wrapped in avocado

Crispy Albacore

$15.90

Thin-sliced, seared albacore w/ fried onion, tobiko, yuzu Dressing

Hamachi Curudo

$15.90

Thin-sliced, seared yellowtail, jalapeño, w/ fried onion, tobiko, Yuzu Dressing

Mussel

$14.90

Baked mussels w/ dynamite sauce, masago, green onion

Spirit Bomb

$14.90

Tuna Poke

$14.90

Tuna Tataki

$15.90

Thin-sliced, seared Tuna w/ fried onion, tobiko, yuzu Dressing

Seared Yellowtail

$17.50

Garden Salad

$6.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Cucumber Salad - sunomono

$7.90

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.90

Calamari Salad

$9.50

Sushi-Nigiri/Sashimi

Nigiri Combo A- 5pcs

$26.00

Nigiri Combo B- 10pcs

$45.00

Nigiri & Sashimi Combo A

$35.00

Nigiri & Sashimi Combo B

$59.00

Sashimi Combo A - 9pcs

$28.00

Sashimi Combo B - 16pcs

$47.00

Albacore Lover

$26.00

Salmon Lover

$26.00

Tuna Lover

$26.00

Yellowtail Lover

$26.00
Veggie Nigiri Combo

Veggie Nigiri Combo

$18.90

Spicy Sashimi Bowl

$27.00

Suh Zirashi

$35.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50
Unagidon-8pcs

Unagidon-8pcs

$29.00

Albacore Nigiri

$7.90

Eel(Unagi) Nigiri

$8.50

Egg(Tamago) Nigiri

$6.90

Flying Fish Egg(Tobiko) Nigiri

$7.90

Izumi Dai(Tai) Nigiri

$7.90

Jumbo Scallop(Hotate) Nigiri

$8.90

Krab Stick(Kani) Nigiri

$6.90

Octopus(Tako) Nigiri

$7.90

Salmon Egg(Ikura) Nigiri

$8.90

Salmon(sake) Nigiri

$7.90

Scallop(Kobashira) Nigiri

$7.90

Seasoned Tofu(Inari) Nigiri

$6.90

Shrimp(Ebi) Nigiri

$6.90

Smelt Egg(Masago) Nigiri

$6.90

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$8.50Out of stock

Squid(ika) Nigiri

$7.90

Surf Clam(Hokkigai) Nigiri

$7.90

Sweet Shrimp(Ama Ebi) Nigiri

$9.90

Tuna(Maguro) Nigiri

$7.90

Yellowtail(Hamachi) Nigiri

$7.90

Add 1 Quail Egg

$1.00

Add 2 Quail Egg

$2.00

Albacore Sashimi

$7.90

Eel(Unagi) Sashimi

$8.50

Flying Fish Egg(Tobiko) Sashimi

$7.90

Izumi Dai(Tai) Sashimi

$7.90

Jumbo Scallop(Hotate) Sashimi

$8.90

Krab Stick(Kani) Sashimi

$6.90

Octopus(Tako) Sashimi

$7.90

Salmon Egg(Ikura) Sashimi

$8.90

Salmon(Sake) Sashimi

$7.90

Shrimp(Ebi) Sashimi

$6.90

Smelt Egg(Masago) Sashimi

$6.90

Squid(Ika) Sashimi

$7.90

Surf Clam(Hokkigai) Sashimi

$7.90

Tuna(Maguro) Sashimi

$7.90

Yellowtail(Hamachi) Sashimi

$7.90

Sushi Roll

Alaska Roll

$18.00

Krab meat, avocado and cucumber, topped with salmon and tobiko

Aspen Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna or salmon (choose one) and cucumber, topped with spicy krab meat, seaweed tempura and avocado

Baby Lobster Roll

$20.00

Krab meat, avocado, and cucumber, rolled with soy paper, and topped with baked langostino, masago, green onion, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Baked Salmon Roll

$16.00

Krab meat topped with baked salmon, lobster sauce, eel sauce and black pepper

Baked Snapper Roll

$16.00

Crab meat with fresh snapper, baked with lobster sauce and black pepper, and topped with eel sauce

Batman Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, krab meat, cucumber and avocado, topped with spicy tuna and eel sauce, and wrapped in seaweed

Best Friend Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and krab meat, topped with red snapper tempura and masago

Bulgogi-Roll

$18.00

Krab meat, avocado and cucumber, topped with beef bulgogi

Cajun Salmon Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and asparagus, topped with cajun salmon, jalapeños, tobiko, spicy mayo,and eel sauce

Candy Cane Roll

$19.00

Deep fried shrimp, avocado and fuji apple, topped with tuna, yellowtail, spicy mayo, and ginger and coconut cream sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$18.00

Eel, krab meat, cucumber, topped with avocado

Colorado Roll

$20.00

A whole-roll tempura with langostino and avocado, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Dancing Salmon Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, krab meat, and cucumber, topped with seared salmon, avocado, and spicy tuna

Diablo Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado, baked with spicy scallops, masago, green onion, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$19.00

French Kiss Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, salmon, tuna, krab meat, cucumber, cream cheese, and avocado, topped with masago.

Golden Bridge Roll

$18.00

Krab meat and avocado, baked with scallops, and topped with green onion and masago

Golden Tiger Roll

$19.00

A whole-roll tempura with shrimp tempura, avocado, and cream cheese, topped with spicy tuna and masago

Hamachi Jalapeño Roll

$18.00

Krab meat, avocado, and cucumber, topped with yellowtail, jalapeños, yuzu sauce and habanero masago

Hawaiian Roll

$18.00

Krab meat, cucumber, and avocado, topped with tuna and masago

Holy Cow Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy krab meat, cucumber and avocado, topped with beef bulgogi, spicy krab, fried onion and spicy ponzu sauce

Japanese-Lasagna Roll

$16.00

Krab meat and avocado, and baked with cream cheese on top

Kimbap

$17.00

Bulgogi, pickled radish, cucumber, korean herb, kabi, tamago, carrot, and kanpyo

King Crown Roll

$20.00

Deep fried, soft shell crab, spicy tuna, jalapeños, topped with tuna, salmon, tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Kiss of Fire Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy krab meat, topped with seared albacore, spicy crab meat and spicy ponzu

Ninja Roll

$20.00

Shimp tempura, cucumber, krab meat and avocado, topped with eel and avocado.

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Krab meat, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, red snapper, albacore and avocado

Rams Roll

$19.00

Soft shell crab, krab meat, and cucumber, topped with avocado and eel sauce

Red Dragon Roll

$18.00

Eel, krab meat, and avocado, topped with spicy tuna, green onion, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Ricks Tuna Killer Roll

$19.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado, topped with tuna and masago

Rocky Mt. Roll

$17.00

Krab meat, cucumber, and avocado, topped with spicy tuna and seaweed tempura

Rose Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, krab meat, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna

Salmon Killer Roll

$19.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with salmon and tobiko

Shrimp Killer Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, krab meat, cucumber, and avocado, topped with shrimp and eel sauce

Spicy Baked Yellowtail Roll

$16.00

Krab meat, baked with spicy yellowtail, spicy mayo and sriracha

Spicy Salmon Tempura Roll

$16.00

A whole-roll tempura with spicy salmon, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll

$16.00

Spicy krab meat, cucumber, and shrimp tempura, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$15.00

A whole-roll tempura with spicy tuna, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Spider Roll

$18.00

Soft shell crab, krab meat, avocado, cucumber, radish and sprouts

Suh Special Roll

$18.00

Salmon, cream cheese, jalapeños, and sweet coconut flakes, wrapped in soy paper and topped with spicy sauce

Sunrise Roll

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, red snapper, and avocado, topped cucumber and ponzu sauce

Tempura California Roll

$15.00

Tropical Roll

$20.00

Eel, cream cheese, krab meat, and cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, avocado, and tobiko

Unagi Bomb Roll

$19.00

Spicy tuna, jalapeños, and cream cheese, topped with baked eel

Vegas Roll

$17.00

A whole-roll tempura with salmon, cream cheese, krab meat, and avocado

Veggie Kimbap

$16.00

Cucumber, avocado, picked radish, Korean herbs, tamago, carrot, and kanpyo

Volcano Roll

$20.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with red snapper, krab sticks, tobiko, with spicy sauce

Albacore Maki

$10.00

Albacore, seaweed, and rice

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$13.00

Asparagus tempura, cucumber and avocado, topped with eel and lobster sauce

Avocado Maki

$10.00

Avocado, seaweed, and rice

Calamari Tempura Roll

$14.00

Calamari tempura, crab meat, and cucumber topped with eel and lobster sauce

California Roll

$11.00

Crab meat, avocado, and cucumber

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$13.00

Grilled chicken, crab meat, and cucumbers, topped with eel and lobster sauce

Cucumber Maki

$10.00

Cucumber, seaweed, and rice

Eel Cucumber Roll

$14.00

Baked eel and cucumber topped with eel sauce

Kanpyo Maki

$10.00

Kanpyo (marinated bottle gourd), seaweed, and rice

Philadelphia Roll

$14.00

Salmon, cream cheese and cucumber

Pumpkin Tempura Roll

$13.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$14.00

Salmon and avocado

Salmon Maki

$10.00

Salmon, seaweed, and rice

Salmon Skin Roll

$14.00

Fried salmon skin and cucumber topped with lobster and eel sauce

Salmon Tempura Roll

$14.00

Salmon tempura, crab meat, and cucumber topped with eel and lobster sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Crab meat, shrimp tempura, and cucumber topped with eel and lobster sauce

Spicy California Roll

$11.00

Spicy crab meat, cucumber, and avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

$14.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, topped with spicy mayo

Spicy Scallop Roll

$14.00

Spicy scallop and cucumber, topped with spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$14.00

Spicy yellowtail and cucumber, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$13.00

Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, and avocado

Tuna Avocado Roll

$14.00

Tuna and avocado

Tuna Maki

$10.00

Tuna, seaweed and rice.

Veggie Roll

$13.00

Steamed asparagus, avocado, cucumber, kanpyo and daikon sprouts.

Yellowtail Maki

$10.00

Yellowtail and green onions

BBQ Meal (COOKED)

Beef Brisket Meal - D

$21.00

Beef Bulgogi Meal - D

$21.00

Chicken Bulgogi Meal - D

$20.00

LA Galbi Meal - D

$25.00

Pork Belly Meal - D

$20.00

Pork Bulgogi Meal - D

$20.00

Spicy Stir Fried Pork Meal - D

$20.00

Kitchen Dish

Chicken Teriyaki Meal

$18.00

Salmon Teriyaki Meal

$21.00

Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce

Fried Egg

$2.50

Kitchen Rice

$2.00

Steamed Rice Side

Udon(Thick) Noodles

$3.00

Tofu Kimchi Spicy Pork

$20.00

Bulgogi And Kimchi Stir fried

$22.00Out of stock

Kimchi Fried Rice

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Rice - Beef

$17.00

Fried Rice- Chicken

$17.00

Fried Rice - Kimchi

$18.00

Fried Rice - Shrimp

$18.00

Dolsot Bibimbap

$18.00

Dolpan Bibimbap

$23.00

Regular Bibimbap

$17.00

Noodle

Japchae

$17.00

Glass noodles stir fried with beef and assorted vegetables

Tempura Udon

$16.00

Soup with udon noodles and shrimp and vegetable tempura

Tonkotsu Ramen

$20.00

Ramen noodle soup w/ pork bone-broth, marinated eggs, pork belly and bamboo shoots, nappa cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms

Tteokbokki

$17.00

Spicy stir-fried rice cake with fish cakes and boiled egg

Yaki Soba

$17.00

Stir-fried thin noodles, choice of chicken, beef or seafood

Yaki Udon

$17.00

Stir-fried thick noodles, choice of chicken, beef or seafood

Kimchi Nabe Udon

$17.00

Extra Udon Noodle

$3.00

Side of udon noodles served plain with no toppings or sauce

Extra Ramen Noodle

$3.00

Side of ramen noodles served plain with no toppings or sauce

Soup

Army Soup

$19.00

A fusion soup with kimchi, spam, sausage, tofu and ramyeon noodles. Served with rice and 3 korean side dishes.

Bulgogi Soup

$19.00

Hot pot bulgogi, bulgogi cooked with vegetables and glass noodles. Served with rice and 3 korean side dishes.

Kimchi Soup

$17.00

Over fermented kimchi boiled with tofu and scallion. Served with rice and 3 korean side dishes.

Miso soup Large

$6.50

Miso Soup Small

$2.60

Spicy Tofu Soup

$17.00

Spicy soft tofu soup with half cooked egg and choice or beef, pork, seafood or veggie. Comes in spice levels of mild, spicy or very spicy. Served with rice and 3 korean side dishes.

Soybean Soup

$17.00

Ricecake And Dumpling Soup

$18.00Out of stock

Dinner Bento

Suh Bento

$23.00

Veggie Bento

$23.00

K-Sidedish

Dine in-4Sides

$6.50

Dine in-2Sides

$4.50

Steamed Veggie

$3.50

Appetizer-Lunch

Edamame - L

$8.00

Steamed edamame topped with salt

Garden Salad - L

$6.00

Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, spring mix topped with ginger or miso dressing

Jalapeno Bomb - L

$14.00

Jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna, wrapped in seaweed and fried in tempura batter. Covered with eel sauce and lobster sauce

Korean Dumpling - L

$9.50

6pcs fried dumplings with a filling choice of spicy beef, pork or veggie

Korean Pancake - L

$9.50

Lunch size pan fried pancake with korean batter, choice of kimchi, veggie or seafood

Spirit Bomb - L

$14.00

Half avocado filled with your choice of spicy krab meat, spicy tuna or spicy salmon, fried in the tempura batter. Covered in eel sauce, spicy mayo and siracha dots

Cucumber Salad - L

$6.50

Seaweed Salad - L

$6.50

Sushi-Lunch

Any 3 Rolls-Lunch

$17.99

Any 2 Rolls-Lunch

$14.99

Nigiri-Lunch

$5.99

Sashimi-Lunch

$5.99

5pcs Nigiri / Udon Combo

$21.99

5pcs Nigiri / Spicy Tuna Roll

$18.99

5pcs Nigiri / CA Roll

$18.99

Assorted Sashimi Bowl - L

$18.99

Unagi Bowl - L

$20.99

BBQ Meal-Lunch (COOKED)

BBQ meat cooked in the kitchen

Beef Brisket Meal - L

$17.99

8oz thin sliced beef brisket, unmarinated. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes

Beef Bulgogi Meal - L

$17.99

9oz thin sliced tender beef marinated in bulgogi sauce. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes

LA Galbi Meal - L

$19.99

2pcs thin sliced beef short ribs marinated in galbi sauce. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes

Pork Belly Meal - L

$17.99

9oz sliced pork belly. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes

Pork Bulgogi Meal - L

$17.99

9oz thin sliced pork meat marinated in bulgogi sauce. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes

Chicken Bulgogi Meal - L

$17.99

9oz chicken marinated in soy and garlic sauce. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes

Spicy Stir Fried Pork Meal - L

$17.99

BBQ for Table-Lunch (RAW)

Beef Brisket - L

$17.99

Beef Bulgogi - L

$17.99

Chicken Bulgogi - L

$17.99

LA Galbi - L

$20.99

Pork Belly - L

$17.99

Pork Bulgogi - L

$17.99

Spicy Chicken Bulgogi - L

$17.99

Spicy Pork Stir Fry - L

$17.99

Rice Dish-Lunch

Regular BiBimbap-Lunch

$15.99

Rice bowl topped with half cooked egg, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, bean sprouts, radish and your choice chicken, beef or tofu

Dolsot Bibimbap-Lunch

$16.99

Rice bowl cooked in a hot stone bowl to crisp ingredients. Topped with half cooked egg, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, bean sprouts, radish and your choice chicken, beef or tofu

Fried Rice Beef-Lunch

$15.99

Fried Rice Chicken-Lunch

$15.99

Fried Rice Kimchi-Lunch

$15.99

Fried Rice Shrimp-Lunch

$17.49

Beef Bulgogi Bowl Special

$9.99

Spicy Pork bulgogi Bowl Special

$9.99

Noodle-Lunch

Tteokbokki-Lunch

$16.99

Japchae-Lunch

$16.99

Glass noodles stir friend with beef and assorted vegetables

Kimch Nabe Udon-Lunch

$16.99

Udon noodles in kimchi broth with boiled egg, fishcake and fried tofu

Tempura Udon-Lunch

$15.99

Udon noodle soup with shrimp and vegetable tempura

Yaki Soba-Lunch

$16.99

Stir fried thin noodles

Yaki Udon-Lunch

$16.99

Stir fried thick noodles

Soup-Lunch

Army Soup - L

$17.99

A fusion soup with kimchi, spam, sausage, tofu and ramyeon noodles. Served with rice and 3 korean side dishes.

Kimchi Soup - L

$15.99

Over fermented kimchi boiled with tofu, and scallions. Served with rice and 3 korean side dishes.

Soybean Soup - L

$15.99

Soon Tofu Soup - L

$15.99

Spicy soft tofu soup with half cooked egg and choice or beef, pork, seafood or veggie. Comes in spice levels of mild, spicy or very spicy. Served with rice and 3 korean side dishes.

Miso Soup Small

$2.00

Bento-Lunch

Lunch box containing a garden salad, 3 pcs tempura, rice, 1 pcs dumpling

Lunch Bento-LA Galbi

$19.99

Lunch Bento-Pork Bulgogi

$17.99

Lunch Bento-Beef Bulgogi

$17.99

Lunch Bento-Chicken Bulgogi

$17.99

Lunch Bento-Nigiri 4pcs

$18.99

chefs choice 4pcs nigiri

Lunch Bento-Sashimi 4pcs

$18.99

chefs choice 4pcs sashimi

Lunch Bento-Spicy Stir Fried Pork

$17.99

Beverage

Ginger Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Kids Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Kids Orange Juice

$4.50

Fountain Drink

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Sprite

$4.00

Sweet Black Ice Tea

$4.50

Unsweet Black Ice Tea

$4.50

Hot Tea

BoriCha-Barley Tea

$8.00

CaffeineFree-Chamo

$8.00Out of stock

Genmaicha

$8.00

Jasmine Petals

$8.00

Sencha

$8.00

Ramune

Ramune-Lychee

$5.00

Ramune-Melon

$5.00

Ramune-Original

$5.00Out of stock

Ramune-Peach

$5.00Out of stock

Ramune-Strawberry

$5.00

Ramune- Grape

$5.00Out of stock

Juice

Apple Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Korean Drink

Banana Milk

$4.00

Melon Milk

$4.00

Milkis Apple

$5.00

Milkis Banana

$5.00

Milkis Melon

$5.00

Milkis Original

$5.00

Milkis Strawberry

$5.00

Strawberry Milk

$4.00

BTS Coffee Americano

$6.50

BTS Coffee Vanilla Latte

$6.50

Kids Meal

Bibimbap-Kids Beef

$12.00

Beef Bulgogi Bowl-Kids

$13.00

Chicken Bulgogi Bowl-Kids

$13.00

Tempura Meal-Kids

$12.00

Bibimbap-Kids Chicken

$12.00

Kids Noodles / Soup

Tempura Udon-Kids

$12.00

Yaki-Soba-Kids

$12.00

Yaki-Udon-Kids

$12.00

Kids Drink

Ramune

$5.00Out of stock

Juice-Kids

$4.50

Soda-Kids

$4.00

Dessert

Banana Spring Roll

$14.00

Fried banana spring rolls served with vanilla ice cream on a bed of cookie crumbs w/ honey

Mochi Ice Cream 1Ball

$4.50

Japanese confection made from mochi (rice cake) with ice cream filling

Mochi Ice Cream 2Ball

$7.00

Japanese confection made from mochi (rice cake) with ice cream filling

Tempura Icecream

$14.00

Pound cake wrapped around ice cream fried in tempura batter with whip cream and chocolate syrup

Ice Cream

$8.00

Korean Candy

Cinnamon

$5.00

Citron

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Green Grape

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Jeju Orange

$5.00

Korean Ginseng

$5.00

Korean Red Ginseng

$5.00

Raspberry

$5.00

Sweet Peanut

$5.00

Tomato

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Sushi Restaurant · Korean Restaurant · Bar & Grill

165 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525

