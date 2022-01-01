- Home
- Suh Sushi Korean BBQ
Suh Sushi Korean BBQ
No reviews yet
165 Boardwalk Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Sushi
Sidedish
12 oz Side with 4Kinds
Kimchi - Small
Kimchi - Large
Fishcake - Small
Fishcake - Large
Y. Picked Radish - Small
Y. Picked Radish - Large
Wasabi Radish - Small
Wasabi Radish - Large
Stir Fried Zucchini - Small
Stir Fried Zucchini - Large
Lime
Sauce
Bibimbop sauce
Eel Sauce
Ginger Dressing
Gyoza Sauce-Togo
Holy Cow Sauce-Togo
Hot Teriyaki Sauce
Large Dressing-Togo
Lobster Sauce
Miso Dressing-Togo
Mustard SoySauce-Togo
Ponzu Sauce-ToGo
S.Chick MildSauce-Togo
Sesame sauce-Togo
Small Dressing-Togo
Spicy Mayo--Togo
Sriracha Sauce-Togo
Ssamjang-Togo
Tempura Flakes-Togo
Tempura Sauce-Togo
Terriyaki Sauce-ToGo
Appetizer
Calamari Tempura Plate - 6pcs
Edamame
Gyoza-6pcs
House Tempura Plate
Batter-fried shrimp & vegetables
Jalapeño Bomb
Batter-fried jalapeños stu ed w/ spicy tuna & cream cheese
Kimchi Pancake - D
Korean Dumpling
Deep-fried dumplings (6 pcs)
Seafood Pancake - D
Pancake w/ scallions, onions, and a soy vinaigrette dipping sauce
Shrimp Tempura Plate -7pcs
Batter-fried shrimp
Steamed Egg
Korean steamed egg casserole topped w/ scallions
Veggie Pancake - D
Pancake w/ scallions, onions, and a soy vinaigrette dipping sauce
Veggie Tempura Plate
Crab Blossom
Chopped soft shell crab and spicy krab meat wrapped in avocado
Crispy Albacore
Thin-sliced, seared albacore w/ fried onion, tobiko, yuzu Dressing
Hamachi Curudo
Thin-sliced, seared yellowtail, jalapeño, w/ fried onion, tobiko, Yuzu Dressing
Mussel
Baked mussels w/ dynamite sauce, masago, green onion
Spirit Bomb
Tuna Poke
Tuna Tataki
Thin-sliced, seared Tuna w/ fried onion, tobiko, yuzu Dressing
Seared Yellowtail
Garden Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Cucumber Salad - sunomono
Avocado Salad
Seaweed Salad
Calamari Salad
Sushi-Nigiri/Sashimi
Nigiri Combo A- 5pcs
Nigiri Combo B- 10pcs
Nigiri & Sashimi Combo A
Nigiri & Sashimi Combo B
Sashimi Combo A - 9pcs
Sashimi Combo B - 16pcs
Albacore Lover
Salmon Lover
Tuna Lover
Yellowtail Lover
Veggie Nigiri Combo
Spicy Sashimi Bowl
Suh Zirashi
Sushi Rice
Unagidon-8pcs
Albacore Nigiri
Eel(Unagi) Nigiri
Egg(Tamago) Nigiri
Flying Fish Egg(Tobiko) Nigiri
Izumi Dai(Tai) Nigiri
Jumbo Scallop(Hotate) Nigiri
Krab Stick(Kani) Nigiri
Octopus(Tako) Nigiri
Salmon Egg(Ikura) Nigiri
Salmon(sake) Nigiri
Scallop(Kobashira) Nigiri
Seasoned Tofu(Inari) Nigiri
Shrimp(Ebi) Nigiri
Smelt Egg(Masago) Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Squid(ika) Nigiri
Surf Clam(Hokkigai) Nigiri
Sweet Shrimp(Ama Ebi) Nigiri
Tuna(Maguro) Nigiri
Yellowtail(Hamachi) Nigiri
Add 1 Quail Egg
Add 2 Quail Egg
Albacore Sashimi
Eel(Unagi) Sashimi
Flying Fish Egg(Tobiko) Sashimi
Izumi Dai(Tai) Sashimi
Jumbo Scallop(Hotate) Sashimi
Krab Stick(Kani) Sashimi
Octopus(Tako) Sashimi
Salmon Egg(Ikura) Sashimi
Salmon(Sake) Sashimi
Shrimp(Ebi) Sashimi
Smelt Egg(Masago) Sashimi
Squid(Ika) Sashimi
Surf Clam(Hokkigai) Sashimi
Tuna(Maguro) Sashimi
Yellowtail(Hamachi) Sashimi
Sushi Roll
Alaska Roll
Krab meat, avocado and cucumber, topped with salmon and tobiko
Aspen Roll
Spicy tuna or salmon (choose one) and cucumber, topped with spicy krab meat, seaweed tempura and avocado
Baby Lobster Roll
Krab meat, avocado, and cucumber, rolled with soy paper, and topped with baked langostino, masago, green onion, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Baked Salmon Roll
Krab meat topped with baked salmon, lobster sauce, eel sauce and black pepper
Baked Snapper Roll
Crab meat with fresh snapper, baked with lobster sauce and black pepper, and topped with eel sauce
Batman Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab meat, cucumber and avocado, topped with spicy tuna and eel sauce, and wrapped in seaweed
Best Friend Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and krab meat, topped with red snapper tempura and masago
Bulgogi-Roll
Krab meat, avocado and cucumber, topped with beef bulgogi
Cajun Salmon Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado and asparagus, topped with cajun salmon, jalapeños, tobiko, spicy mayo,and eel sauce
Candy Cane Roll
Deep fried shrimp, avocado and fuji apple, topped with tuna, yellowtail, spicy mayo, and ginger and coconut cream sauce
Caterpillar Roll
Eel, krab meat, cucumber, topped with avocado
Colorado Roll
A whole-roll tempura with langostino and avocado, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Dancing Salmon Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab meat, and cucumber, topped with seared salmon, avocado, and spicy tuna
Diablo Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado, baked with spicy scallops, masago, green onion, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Dragon Roll
French Kiss Roll
Shrimp tempura, salmon, tuna, krab meat, cucumber, cream cheese, and avocado, topped with masago.
Golden Bridge Roll
Krab meat and avocado, baked with scallops, and topped with green onion and masago
Golden Tiger Roll
A whole-roll tempura with shrimp tempura, avocado, and cream cheese, topped with spicy tuna and masago
Hamachi Jalapeño Roll
Krab meat, avocado, and cucumber, topped with yellowtail, jalapeños, yuzu sauce and habanero masago
Hawaiian Roll
Krab meat, cucumber, and avocado, topped with tuna and masago
Holy Cow Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy krab meat, cucumber and avocado, topped with beef bulgogi, spicy krab, fried onion and spicy ponzu sauce
Japanese-Lasagna Roll
Krab meat and avocado, and baked with cream cheese on top
Kimbap
Bulgogi, pickled radish, cucumber, korean herb, kabi, tamago, carrot, and kanpyo
King Crown Roll
Deep fried, soft shell crab, spicy tuna, jalapeños, topped with tuna, salmon, tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Kiss of Fire Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy krab meat, topped with seared albacore, spicy crab meat and spicy ponzu
Ninja Roll
Shimp tempura, cucumber, krab meat and avocado, topped with eel and avocado.
Rainbow Roll
Krab meat, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, red snapper, albacore and avocado
Rams Roll
Soft shell crab, krab meat, and cucumber, topped with avocado and eel sauce
Red Dragon Roll
Eel, krab meat, and avocado, topped with spicy tuna, green onion, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Ricks Tuna Killer Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado, topped with tuna and masago
Rocky Mt. Roll
Krab meat, cucumber, and avocado, topped with spicy tuna and seaweed tempura
Rose Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, krab meat, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna
Salmon Killer Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with salmon and tobiko
Shrimp Killer Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab meat, cucumber, and avocado, topped with shrimp and eel sauce
Spicy Baked Yellowtail Roll
Krab meat, baked with spicy yellowtail, spicy mayo and sriracha
Spicy Salmon Tempura Roll
A whole-roll tempura with spicy salmon, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy krab meat, cucumber, and shrimp tempura, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
A whole-roll tempura with spicy tuna, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, krab meat, avocado, cucumber, radish and sprouts
Suh Special Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, jalapeños, and sweet coconut flakes, wrapped in soy paper and topped with spicy sauce
Sunrise Roll
Tuna, salmon, red snapper, and avocado, topped cucumber and ponzu sauce
Tempura California Roll
Tropical Roll
Eel, cream cheese, krab meat, and cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, avocado, and tobiko
Unagi Bomb Roll
Spicy tuna, jalapeños, and cream cheese, topped with baked eel
Vegas Roll
A whole-roll tempura with salmon, cream cheese, krab meat, and avocado
Veggie Kimbap
Cucumber, avocado, picked radish, Korean herbs, tamago, carrot, and kanpyo
Volcano Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with red snapper, krab sticks, tobiko, with spicy sauce
Albacore Maki
Albacore, seaweed, and rice
Asparagus Tempura Roll
Asparagus tempura, cucumber and avocado, topped with eel and lobster sauce
Avocado Maki
Avocado, seaweed, and rice
Calamari Tempura Roll
Calamari tempura, crab meat, and cucumber topped with eel and lobster sauce
California Roll
Crab meat, avocado, and cucumber
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Grilled chicken, crab meat, and cucumbers, topped with eel and lobster sauce
Cucumber Maki
Cucumber, seaweed, and rice
Eel Cucumber Roll
Baked eel and cucumber topped with eel sauce
Kanpyo Maki
Kanpyo (marinated bottle gourd), seaweed, and rice
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and cucumber
Pumpkin Tempura Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon and avocado
Salmon Maki
Salmon, seaweed, and rice
Salmon Skin Roll
Fried salmon skin and cucumber topped with lobster and eel sauce
Salmon Tempura Roll
Salmon tempura, crab meat, and cucumber topped with eel and lobster sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Crab meat, shrimp tempura, and cucumber topped with eel and lobster sauce
Spicy California Roll
Spicy crab meat, cucumber, and avocado
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber, topped with spicy mayo
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop and cucumber, topped with spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy yellowtail and cucumber, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, and avocado
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna and avocado
Tuna Maki
Tuna, seaweed and rice.
Veggie Roll
Steamed asparagus, avocado, cucumber, kanpyo and daikon sprouts.
Yellowtail Maki
Yellowtail and green onions
BBQ Meal (COOKED)
Kitchen Dish
Chicken Teriyaki Meal
Salmon Teriyaki Meal
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce
Fried Egg
Kitchen Rice
Steamed Rice Side
Udon(Thick) Noodles
Tofu Kimchi Spicy Pork
Bulgogi And Kimchi Stir fried
Kimchi Fried Rice
Fried Rice - Beef
Fried Rice- Chicken
Fried Rice - Kimchi
Fried Rice - Shrimp
Dolsot Bibimbap
Dolpan Bibimbap
Regular Bibimbap
Noodle
Japchae
Glass noodles stir fried with beef and assorted vegetables
Tempura Udon
Soup with udon noodles and shrimp and vegetable tempura
Tonkotsu Ramen
Ramen noodle soup w/ pork bone-broth, marinated eggs, pork belly and bamboo shoots, nappa cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms
Tteokbokki
Spicy stir-fried rice cake with fish cakes and boiled egg
Yaki Soba
Stir-fried thin noodles, choice of chicken, beef or seafood
Yaki Udon
Stir-fried thick noodles, choice of chicken, beef or seafood
Kimchi Nabe Udon
Extra Udon Noodle
Side of udon noodles served plain with no toppings or sauce
Extra Ramen Noodle
Side of ramen noodles served plain with no toppings or sauce
Soup
Army Soup
A fusion soup with kimchi, spam, sausage, tofu and ramyeon noodles. Served with rice and 3 korean side dishes.
Bulgogi Soup
Hot pot bulgogi, bulgogi cooked with vegetables and glass noodles. Served with rice and 3 korean side dishes.
Kimchi Soup
Over fermented kimchi boiled with tofu and scallion. Served with rice and 3 korean side dishes.
Miso soup Large
Miso Soup Small
Spicy Tofu Soup
Spicy soft tofu soup with half cooked egg and choice or beef, pork, seafood or veggie. Comes in spice levels of mild, spicy or very spicy. Served with rice and 3 korean side dishes.
Soybean Soup
Ricecake And Dumpling Soup
Dinner Bento
Appetizer-Lunch
Edamame - L
Steamed edamame topped with salt
Garden Salad - L
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, spring mix topped with ginger or miso dressing
Jalapeno Bomb - L
Jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna, wrapped in seaweed and fried in tempura batter. Covered with eel sauce and lobster sauce
Korean Dumpling - L
6pcs fried dumplings with a filling choice of spicy beef, pork or veggie
Korean Pancake - L
Lunch size pan fried pancake with korean batter, choice of kimchi, veggie or seafood
Spirit Bomb - L
Half avocado filled with your choice of spicy krab meat, spicy tuna or spicy salmon, fried in the tempura batter. Covered in eel sauce, spicy mayo and siracha dots
Cucumber Salad - L
Seaweed Salad - L
Sushi-Lunch
BBQ Meal-Lunch (COOKED)
Beef Brisket Meal - L
8oz thin sliced beef brisket, unmarinated. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes
Beef Bulgogi Meal - L
9oz thin sliced tender beef marinated in bulgogi sauce. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes
LA Galbi Meal - L
2pcs thin sliced beef short ribs marinated in galbi sauce. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes
Pork Belly Meal - L
9oz sliced pork belly. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes
Pork Bulgogi Meal - L
9oz thin sliced pork meat marinated in bulgogi sauce. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes
Chicken Bulgogi Meal - L
9oz chicken marinated in soy and garlic sauce. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes
Spicy Stir Fried Pork Meal - L
BBQ for Table-Lunch (RAW)
Rice Dish-Lunch
Regular BiBimbap-Lunch
Rice bowl topped with half cooked egg, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, bean sprouts, radish and your choice chicken, beef or tofu
Dolsot Bibimbap-Lunch
Rice bowl cooked in a hot stone bowl to crisp ingredients. Topped with half cooked egg, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, bean sprouts, radish and your choice chicken, beef or tofu
Fried Rice Beef-Lunch
Fried Rice Chicken-Lunch
Fried Rice Kimchi-Lunch
Fried Rice Shrimp-Lunch
Beef Bulgogi Bowl Special
Spicy Pork bulgogi Bowl Special
Noodle-Lunch
Tteokbokki-Lunch
Japchae-Lunch
Glass noodles stir friend with beef and assorted vegetables
Kimch Nabe Udon-Lunch
Udon noodles in kimchi broth with boiled egg, fishcake and fried tofu
Tempura Udon-Lunch
Udon noodle soup with shrimp and vegetable tempura
Yaki Soba-Lunch
Stir fried thin noodles
Yaki Udon-Lunch
Stir fried thick noodles
Soup-Lunch
Army Soup - L
A fusion soup with kimchi, spam, sausage, tofu and ramyeon noodles. Served with rice and 3 korean side dishes.
Kimchi Soup - L
Over fermented kimchi boiled with tofu, and scallions. Served with rice and 3 korean side dishes.
Soybean Soup - L
Soon Tofu Soup - L
Spicy soft tofu soup with half cooked egg and choice or beef, pork, seafood or veggie. Comes in spice levels of mild, spicy or very spicy. Served with rice and 3 korean side dishes.
Miso Soup Small
Bento-Lunch
Fountain Drink
Hot Tea
Ramune
Korean Drink
Dessert
Banana Spring Roll
Fried banana spring rolls served with vanilla ice cream on a bed of cookie crumbs w/ honey
Mochi Ice Cream 1Ball
Japanese confection made from mochi (rice cake) with ice cream filling
Mochi Ice Cream 2Ball
Japanese confection made from mochi (rice cake) with ice cream filling
Tempura Icecream
Pound cake wrapped around ice cream fried in tempura batter with whip cream and chocolate syrup
Ice Cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Sushi Restaurant · Korean Restaurant · Bar & Grill
165 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525