  Suite Food Lounge - 375 Luckie Street Northwest
Suite Food Lounge 375 Luckie Street Northwest

No reviews yet

375 Luckie Street Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30313

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Entrees

Chicken & Waffles

$24.00

Red Velvet Chicken & Waffles

$24.00

Suite Breakfast

$15.00

French Toast

$18.00

Fish & Grits

$20.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Seafood Omelette

$24.00

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

Lamb & Eggs

$28.00

Lobster Brunch

$36.00

Sides

Waffle

$8.00

Grits

$3.00

Biscuit

$1.00

Bacon

$8.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Egg Whites

$5.00Out of stock

Side French Toast

$10.00

Side Eggs

$3.00

Cheese Grits

$4.00

1 Lamb Chop

$8.00

Lobster Tail

$25.00

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Drinks

Mimosas (Glass)

$10.00

Mimosas (Unlimited)

$40.00

Mimosas Tower

$150.00

Hayes-A-Rita

$15.00

Muva Pinky

$5.00

Bellinis Tower

$150.00

Sangria

$15.00

Prince Charming

$14.00

Soups/Salads

Caeser Salad

$12.00

Kale Salad

$14.00

Summer Salad

$16.00

Small Plates

Quesadilla

$12.00

Calamari

$16.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Suite Wings

$18.00

Tacos

$20.00

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$20.00

Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Blanco Flatbread

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$18.00

Sicilian Flatbread

$18.00

Flatbread Impossible

$20.00

Burger

Suite Burger

$22.00Out of stock

Turkey Burger

$22.00

Impossible Burger

$22.00

Entree

Chicken & Waffles

$24.00

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Wing Dinner Battered

$24.00

Bourbon Salmon

$34.00

Catfish

$34.00

NY Strip

$38.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$40.00

Lobster Roll

$40.00Out of stock

Lobster Mac

$40.00

Lamb Surf And Turf

$40.00

Wing Dinner HOT

$24.00

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Garlic Spinach

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Meals

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Chcken Fingers

$10.00

Burger

$12.00

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Pre-Fix Menu

Pre-Fix Menu

$40.00

Small Plates

$10 Crablegs

$10.00

LN Wings

$20.00

Calamari

$18.00

Catfish Bites

$32.00

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Lobster Bites

$40.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Salmon Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp Basket

$24.00

Wings\fries (Day)

$20.00

$20 Crablegs

$20.00

Platters

Wing Platter (50)

$100.00

Wing Platter (100)

$175.00

Party Platter

$150.00

Sides

Fries-Side

$7.00

Pre-Fixe

Suite Heat Fried Wing Dinner

$40.00

Bourbon Salmon & Grilled Shrimp

$40.00

Smoked Gouda Shrimp & Grits

$40.00

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$40.00

Lobster Tail w/ Mac 'N Cheese

$50.00

14 Oz. Rib Eye Steak

$50.00

Suite Battered Wing Dinner

$40.00

Na Beverages

Soda

$5.00

28 Black

$5.00

Fiji

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Red Wine

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$16.00

Josh Merlot

$14.00

Stella Red

$14.00

Stella Black

$14.00

Belle Gloss Pinot Noir BTL

$100.00

Caymus BTL

$150.00

Josh Merlot BTL

$50.00

Jordan Cabernet BTL

$50.00

Jordan Cabernet

$14.00

White Wine

Stella Moscato

$14.00

Coppola Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Black Girl Riesling

$14.00

Alexander Valley Chardonnay

$14.00

Stella Prossecco

$14.00

Stella Moscato BTL

$50.00

Coppola Pinot Grigio BTL

$50.00

Black Girl Riesling BTL

$50.00

Alexander Valley Chardonnay BTL

$50.00

Champgne BTL

$50.00

Bottled Beer

Red Stripe

$8.00

Sweet Water 420

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Bud Lite

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Heineken

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Mich Ultra

$7.00

Cocktails

$2 Ciroc HH

$5 Margarita HH

$5.00

$5 Martini HH

$5.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Appletini

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00Out of stock

Blue Hawaiian

$16.00

Check-In

$15.00

City View

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$13.00

Downtown

$16.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Halle Berry

$15.00

Hurricane

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Beach

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00Out of stock

Red Bottomtini

$16.00

Room 375

$15.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex On Beach

$15.00

Side Chick

$18.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$18.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$18.00

Rum Punch

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Room Service

$13.00

Presidential

$13.00

Privacy Please

$13.00

Daiquiri

$20.00

Sunday Special

$5.00

$3 CASAMIGOS HH

$3.00

Something Suite

$15.00

vodka

*Well Vodka

$9.00

Titos

$15.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Redmont

$13.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$15.00

Ciroc Peach

$15.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Citron

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ciroc Apple

$15.00

Ciroc Redberry

$15.00

Ciroc Coconut

$15.00

gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Bombay Bramble

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

rum

*Well Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$12.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Bacardi Limon

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Gosling'S

Meyers

$12.00

Bacardi 151

$14.00

Selvarey

$8.00

Selvarey

Selvarey

$8.00

tequila

*Well Tequila

$9.00

1800 Coconut

$14.00

1800 Silver

$14.00

1942

$42.00

Avion

$15.00

Casamigos

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Casamigos Reposado

$20.00

Corazon Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado

$20.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Café

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$20.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Patron Xo Café

$16.00

Teramana Anejo

$20.00

Teremana

$15.00

Teremana Reposado

$20.00

$5 Deleon

$5.00Out of stock

Deleon Resp

$18.00

Herradura

$15.00

Herradura Promo

$5.00Out of stock

Deleon

$15.00

Deleon Anejo

$18.00

$5 Casamigos

$5.00

whiskey

*Well Whiskey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jack Honey

$13.00

Gentleman Jack

$16.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Crown Vanilla

$15.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Bullet

$15.00

Jameson

$15.00

Crown Apple

$15.00

Crown Peach

$15.00

Jack Apple

$13.00

scotch/bourbon

*Well Scotch

$9.00

Johnny WalkerBlack

$14.00

Johnny Walker Red

$13.00

McCallen

$16.00

Dewars

$14.00

liqueurs/cordials

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Hypnotiq

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Hennessey VS

$16.00

VSOP

$25.00

Dusse

$18.00

Dusse XO

$26.00

Couvosier

$14.00

Couvosier XO

$31.00

Remy VSOP

$18.00

Remy 1738

$24.00

Grand Marnier

$17.00

Branson

$12.00

vodka dbl

Well Vodka DBL

$18.00

Titos DBL

$30.00

Belvedere DBL

$24.00

Redmont DBL

$26.00

Ciroc DBL

$30.00

Firefly DBL

$20.00

Grey Goose DBL

$28.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

$28.00

Ketel One DBL

$28.00

gin dbl

Well Gin DBL

$18.00

Bombay Bramble DBL

$28.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$28.00

Hendricks DBL

$28.00

Tanqueray DBL

$28.00

rum dbl

Well Rum DBL

$18.00

Malibu DBL

$24.00

Bacardi DBL

$26.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$26.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$24.00

Gosling'S DBL

Meyers DBL

$24.00

Bacardi 151 DBL

$28.00

tequila dbl

Well Tequila DBL

$18.00

Casamigos DBL

$32.00

Don Julio DBL

$32.00

Corazon Reposado DBL

$32.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$40.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$36.00

Patron Café DBL

$32.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$40.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$40.00

Patron Silver DBL

$32.00

Patron Xo Café DBL

$32.00

Casamigos Anejo DBL

$40.00

1800 Silver DBL

$28.00

Avion DBL

$30.00

Teremana DBL

$30.00

Teremana Reposado DBL

$40.00

Teramana Anejo DBL

$40.00

1800 Coconut DBL

$28.00

whiskey dbl

Well Whiskey DBL

$18.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$30.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$26.00

Jack Honey DBL

$26.00

Gentleman Jack DBL

$32.00

Crown Royal DBL

$30.00

Crown Royal Flavors DBL

$30.00

Makers Mark DBL

$28.00

Bulleit DBL

$30.00

scotch dbl

Well Scotch DBL

$18.00

Johnny WalkerBlack DBL

$28.00

Johnny Walker Red DBL

$26.00

McCallen DBL

$32.00

Dewars DBL

$28.00

liqueurs/cordials dbl

Jagermeister DBL

$18.00

Kahlua DBL

$20.00

Hypnotiq DBL

$20.00

Bailey's Irish Cream DBL

$20.00

Hennessey VS DBL

$32.00

VSOP DBL

$50.00

Dusse DBL

$40.00

Dusse XO DBL

$52.00

Couvosier DBL

$28.00

Couvosier XO DBL

$62.00

Remy VSOP DBL

$36.00

Remy 1738 DBL

$48.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$34.00

Branson DBL

$24.00

HOOKAH

HOOKAH

$60.00

Hookah Specials

$20.00

Hookah Specials

$60.00

Sun Special

$60.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

375 Luckie Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30313

Directions

Main pic

