Main picView gallery

Suka Nuts

review star

No reviews yet

8538 Terminal Rd # O

Lorton, VA 22079

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Bulk Nuts

Traditional Candied Spiced Nuts

Trad Candied Pecans

Trad Candied Pecans

$5.95+

Trad Candied Cashews

$5.95+

Traditional candied spiced cashews

Trad Candied Almonds

$5.95+

Sugar Free Candied Spiced Nuts

SF Pecan

$10.95+

SF Cashew

$10.95+

SF Almond

$10.95+

Cajun Lime Peanuts

Cajun Lime Tajin

$5.95+

Spicy BBQ Peanuts

Spicy BBQ

Lightly Salted Peanuts

Lightly Salted Peanuts

$5.95+

Snack Boxes

Snack Box

$7.95

Dark covered chocolate espresso beans

Additional Items

Add'l Items

Granola Bars

$2.95

Croutons

Everything But The Bagel

Everything But The Bagel

$4.95

Fruit Crisps

Apple Crisp

Apple crisp

$7.95

Apple Blueberry

Apple Blueberry

$8.95

Butters

Country Apple

Country Apple

$12.95

Bourbon Maple Almond

Bourbon Maple Almond

$12.95

Cajun Lime butter

Cajun Peanut Butter

$9.95

Honey Pecan

Honey Pecan

$12.95

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Butter

$12.95

Peach Pie

Peach Pie

$12.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

E-Commerce only Kingstowne Farmers Market

Location

8538 Terminal Rd # O, Lorton, VA 22079

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rose N' Boar - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
8538 Terminal Road Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurantnext
Aroma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 941
7200 Telegraph Square Dr Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurantnext
Aroma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 941
7200 Telegraph Sq drive Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurantnext
Bozzelli's - Newington
orange star4.7 • 3,460
8091 Alban Rd. Springfield, VA 22150
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Pizza - Bella Vita Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
7420 Fullerton Rd Springfield, VA 22153
View restaurantnext
DyFre's Burger -7420 Fullerton Rd
orange starNo Reviews
7420 Fullerton Rd Springfield, VA 22153
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lorton

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Lorton - 9020 Lorton Station Blvd
orange star4.5 • 2,216
9020 Lorton Station Blvd Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurantnext
Aroma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 941
7200 Telegraph Sq drive Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurantnext
Aroma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 941
7200 Telegraph Square Dr Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurantnext
Brickmakers Cafe
orange star4.3 • 218
9751 Ox Rd Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lorton
Woodbridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (153 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston