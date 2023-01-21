Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food

Sukari's Chicago

review star

No reviews yet

7601 S Cicero Ave Ste 1290

Chicago, IL 60652

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Fried, Smothered, & Baked

Fried Chicken 1/4 White

Fried Chicken 1/4 White

$6.50
Fried Chicken 1/4 Dark

Fried Chicken 1/4 Dark

$5.00
Smothered Chicken 1/4 White

Smothered Chicken 1/4 White

$6.50

Smothered Chicken 1/4 Dark

$5.00
Fried Pork Chops

Fried Pork Chops

$6.00
Smothered Pork Chops

Smothered Pork Chops

$6.00

Baked Chicken 1/4 White

$6.50

Baked Chicken 1/4 Dark

$5.00

Sides

Greens

Greens

$3.50
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.50
Corn

Corn

$3.50
Fries

Fries

$3.50
Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

$3.50
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50
Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$3.50
Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$3.50
White Rice

White Rice

$3.50

Seafood

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$6.50

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$3.49

Cake

$3.49

Chicken

Jerk Chicken 1/4 White

$6.50

Jerk Chicken 1/4 Dark

$5.00

Grilled Chicken 1/4 Dark

$5.00

Grilled Chicken 1/4 White

$6.50

Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$6.25

BBQ Ribs Tips & Fries

$12.00

Seafood

Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Catfish Nuggets

$6.50

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Fried Orka

$3.50

Hand Cut Fries

$3.50

Sandwiches

Tilapia Po'Boy

$6.00

Pop

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Juice

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Kool-Aid

$2.50

Water

Water

$1.50

MLK Special

Tilapia Po'Boy (MLK Special)

$9.30

Jerk Chicken (MLK Special)

$9.30

Grilled Chicken (MLK Special)

$9.30

Smothered Chicken (MLK Special)

$9.30

Fried Pork Chop (MLK Special)

$9.30

Smothered Porkchop (MLK Special)

$9.30

Shrimp (MLK Special)

$9.30
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home cooking the way its suppose to be.

Website

Location

7601 S Cicero Ave Ste 1290, Chicago, IL 60652

Directions

Gallery
Sukari's Inc image
Sukari's Inc image
Sukari's Inc image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
33 East 83rd St Chicago, IL 60619
View restaurantnext
Soul Veg City - 201-209 East 75th St.
orange starNo Reviews
201-209 East 75th St. Chicago, IL 60619
View restaurantnext
County BBQ
orange star4.0 • 923
1352 W Taylor St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Priscilla's Ultimate Soul Food Cafeteria- Hillside - 4330 ROOSEVELT ROAD
orange starNo Reviews
4330 Roosevelt Road Hillside, IL 60162
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston