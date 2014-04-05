Sukhmani Express
No reviews yet
343-351 New Jersey 34
Matawan, NJ 07747
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Vegetarian Appetizers
Mix. Veg. Pakora
Mix. Veg. Pakoras are crispy golden fried assorted vegetable fritters with gram flour batter with a side you sweet or sour chutney.
Aloo Ki Tikki Chaat with chana
Crispy Potatoes patties filled Indian Masala served with sweet and sour chutney
Cocktail Samosa with Chana Chaat
Crispy Patties stuffed with potatoes, peas and spices
Dahi Bhalla Chaat
Deep fried lentil fritters dunked in yogurt and topped with chutneys! popular street snack in India!
Idli-Sambar (4 Pieces)
A popular South Indian snack made out of steamed rice & lentils served with Sambar and Coconut Chutney
Medu Vada (4 Pieces)
Medu Vada is a very popular South Indian snack. It is a crispy fried spiced lentil doughnuts served with Sambar and coconut chutney.
Idli Vada Combo
It's a combo platter of Idli & Medu Vada. 2 pieces of each server with sambar and coconut chutney.
Upma
Popular Indian breakfast, Upma is a savory porridge made with semolina, water and veggies. It's a filling and nutritious meal. Contains Nuts.
Chili Idli
Chilli Idli is an interesting Indo-Chinese dish made with Idlis– a popular South Indian snack served with Chutney and Sambar.
Chole Buture (2pc.)
Fried All four Bread served with Masala Chickpeas Curry.
Lasuni Gobhi
Paneer 65
Spicy batter coated crispy fried cottage cheese cubes.
Paneer Tikka
Marinated cubes of cottage cheese grilled with assorted veggies in tandoor to golden brown.
Mix Veg. Tandoori
Indian Marinated Mix Vegetable Bar-B-Que in Indian Clay Oven served with tangy mint Chutney.
Non-Vegetarian Appetizers
Chicken Seekh Kebab
Minced chicken seasoned with spices, skewered roasted until golden served with green chutney
Chicken Malai Kebab
Grilled Boneless Chicken chunks marinated in unique blend of yogurt, and mixture of herbs and Indian spices
Chicken Tikka
Grilled Boneless Chicken cube marinated in sour crème with authentic coriander, ginger/garlic paste
Chicken Hariyali Kebab
Hariyali Chicken Kabab Recipe is made by marinated the Boneless Chicken Pieces in Green Paste of Mint, Coriander, Methi and Spinach Leaves.
Chicken Chettinad
Chicken Chettinad is a fiery hot chicken dish cooked in, turmeric and a paste of red chillies, kalpasi, coconut, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black pepper, onions, ginger, garlic and gingelly oil. *For brave hearts only.
Lamb Seekh Kebab
Minced Goat meat seasoned with spices, skewered roasted until golden served with green chutney
Tandoori Platter
Assortment of Tandoori Chicken Tikka, Chicken Malai Tikka, Chicken Seekh Kebab and Tandoori Shrimps.
Vegetarian Main Course
Paneer Tikka Masala
Soft cheese cubes along with crunchy capsicum and onions cooked in a mouth-watering tomato-based curry spice
Shahi Paneer
Soft Cheese chunks prepared in a thick gravy made up of cream, tomatoes with authentic Indian spices
Palak Paneer
Soft Cheese Chunks made in spinach-based curry and authentic Indian Spices. It contains some heavy cream
Kadai Paneer
Kadai Panner is Indian cottage cheese cooked in onion, green pepper, tomato gravy with Indian spices, Mildly Hot.
Navratan Korma
Delicious creamy and aromatic North Indian Mughlai curry made with variety of vegetables, dried fruits and tree nuts.
Dal Makhani
Dal Makhani consist of whole black lentil, red kidney beans and cream cooked together in Authentic Indian Spices
Yellow Dal Tadka
Yellow lentil stew which is seasoned with fried onion, tomato and spices.
Chana Masala
Chickpeas prepared in fried onion-tomato based semi-dry Indian curry
Rajma (Homestyle)
Red Kidney beans cooked in a homestyle recipe prepared in tomato puree, onion and homemade herbs and spices
Aloo Gobhi
Combination of Cauliflower and Potatoes prepared in tomatoes, onion base generally served as a side dish
Mix Vegetable
Popular Veggies fried in authentic Indian spices.
Vegetable Biryani
Vegetable Biryani is a delicious savory rice dish loaded with spicy marinated veggies, caramelized onions, and flavorful saffron rice garnished with coriander served with yogurt raita.
Non-Vegetarian Main Course
Egg Curry
Hyderabadi Murg Mussallam
Chicken Chettinad
Chicken Chettinad is a fiery hot chicken dish cooked in, turmeric and a paste of red chillies, kalpasi, coconut, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black pepper, onions, ginger, garlic and gingelly oil. *For brave hearts only.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in spiced curry sauce. The curry is usually creamy and orange-color.
Butter Chicken
Butter chicken is a curry of chicken in a spiced tomato, butter and cream sauce.
Chicken Curry (Tari Wala, Dhaba Style)
A finger licking good dish, the authentic Punjabi style Chicken Tariwala is a chicken curry made with whole spices and a classic base of onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Achaari
Achari chicken is a North Indian dish made by cooking chicken in tomato and onion sauce with pickling spices
Goat Curry
Tender goat meat cooked in an onion tomato gravy with aromatic whole spices.
Goat Achaari
Tender Goat meat is cooked in tomato and onion sauce with pickling spices
Lamb Curry
Indian lamb curry is simmered with tomatoes and onions and cooked with authentic indian spices served with basmati rice or naan,
Chicken Biryani
Chicken Biryani is a delicious savory rice dish loaded with spicy marinated chicken, caramelized onions, and flavorful saffron rice garnished with boiled egg.
Rice
Chicken Biryani
Chicken Biryani is a delicious savory rice dish loaded with spicy marinated chicken, caramelized onions, and flavorful saffron rice garnished with boiled egg.
Vegetable Biryani
Vegetable Biryani is a delicious savory rice dish loaded with spicy marinated veggies, caramelized onions, and flavorful saffron rice garnished with coriander served with yogurt raita.
Szechuan Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Veg. Fried Rice
Lemon Rice
Jeera Rice
Basmati Rice sauted with cumins.
Plain Basmati Rice
Bread
Tandoori Roti
Indian Flat-bread baked in Tandoor Clay Oven
Naan
Naan is an Indian recipe; it's a type of flatbread. Traditionally they are baked inside a very hot clay tandoor oven, with charcoal or wood fire.
Garlic Naan
Garlic Naan is a type of flat bread. Traditionally they are baked inside a very hot clay tandoor oven, with charcoal or wood fire sprinkled with garlic and coriander
Lacha Paratha
A multi layered north Indian flat bread baked in Tandoor clay oven.
Bullet Naan
Chilli Garlic Naan (Spicy- for Brave Hearts Only)
Desserts
Ras Malai 4 piece
Ras malai is a dessert originating from the Indian subcontinent. The name ras malai is the Hindi cognate which comes from two words in Bengali: rosh, meaning “juice”, and molai, meaning “cream”. One of the most popular Indian desserts.
Gulab Jamun
Gulab Jamun is among India's most popular desserts and it's often referred to as "Indian doughnuts." This delicious treat consists of soft, melt-in-your-mouth, fried dumplings that are traditionally made of thickened or reduced milk and soaked in rose-flavored sugar syrup.
Rasgulla
Rasgulla is an Indian syrupy dessert popular in the Indian subcontinent and regions with South Asian diaspora. It is made from ball-shaped dumplings of Chhena and semolina dough, cooked in light syrup made of sugar. This is done until the syrup permeates the dumplings.
Gajar Halwa
One of the most popular Indian Dessert made with grated carrots boiled in Milk , and garnished with dry fruits. *Contain Nuts
Call for Open Hours
Authentic Indian Cuisine.
343-351 New Jersey 34, Matawan, NJ 07747