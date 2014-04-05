Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sukhmani Express

343-351 New Jersey 34

Matawan, NJ 07747

Popular Items

Lacha Paratha
Chicken Tikka Masala
Butter Chicken

Vegetarian Appetizers

Mix. Veg. Pakora

Mix. Veg. Pakora

$8.99

Mix. Veg. Pakoras are crispy golden fried assorted vegetable fritters with gram flour batter with a side you sweet or sour chutney.

Aloo Ki Tikki Chaat with chana

Aloo Ki Tikki Chaat with chana

$8.99

Crispy Potatoes patties filled Indian Masala served with sweet and sour chutney

Cocktail Samosa with Chana Chaat

Cocktail Samosa with Chana Chaat

$8.99

Crispy Patties stuffed with potatoes, peas and spices

Dahi Bhalla Chaat

Dahi Bhalla Chaat

$8.99

Deep fried lentil fritters dunked in yogurt and topped with chutneys! popular street snack in India!

Idli-Sambar (4 Pieces)

Idli-Sambar (4 Pieces)

$8.99

A popular South Indian snack made out of steamed rice & lentils served with Sambar and Coconut Chutney

Medu Vada (4 Pieces)

Medu Vada (4 Pieces)

$8.99

Medu Vada is a very popular South Indian snack. It is a crispy fried spiced lentil doughnuts served with Sambar and coconut chutney.

Idli Vada Combo

Idli Vada Combo

$9.99

It's a combo platter of Idli & Medu Vada. 2 pieces of each server with sambar and coconut chutney.

Upma

$8.99Out of stock

Popular Indian breakfast, Upma is a savory porridge made with semolina, water and veggies. It's a filling and nutritious meal. Contains Nuts.

Chili Idli

Chili Idli

$11.99

Chilli Idli is an interesting Indo-Chinese dish made with Idlis– a popular South Indian snack served with Chutney and Sambar.

Chole Buture (2pc.)

Chole Buture (2pc.)

$9.99

Fried All four Bread served with Masala Chickpeas Curry.

Lasuni Gobhi

Lasuni Gobhi

$11.99
Paneer 65

Paneer 65

$11.99Out of stock

Spicy batter coated crispy fried cottage cheese cubes.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$11.99

Marinated cubes of cottage cheese grilled with assorted veggies in tandoor to golden brown.

Mix Veg. Tandoori

Mix Veg. Tandoori

$11.99

Indian Marinated Mix Vegetable Bar-B-Que in Indian Clay Oven served with tangy mint Chutney.

Non-Vegetarian Appetizers

Chicken Seekh Kebab

Chicken Seekh Kebab

$14.99

Minced chicken seasoned with spices, skewered roasted until golden served with green chutney

Chicken Malai Kebab

Chicken Malai Kebab

$14.99

Grilled Boneless Chicken chunks marinated in unique blend of yogurt, and mixture of herbs and Indian spices

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$14.99

Grilled Boneless Chicken cube marinated in sour crème with authentic coriander, ginger/garlic paste

Chicken Hariyali Kebab

Chicken Hariyali Kebab

$14.99

Hariyali Chicken Kabab Recipe is made by marinated the Boneless Chicken Pieces in Green Paste of Mint, Coriander, Methi and Spinach Leaves.

Chicken Chettinad

Chicken Chettinad

Lamb Seekh Kebab

Lamb Seekh Kebab

$16.99

Minced Goat meat seasoned with spices, skewered roasted until golden served with green chutney

Tandoori Platter

Tandoori Platter

$19.99

Assortment of Tandoori Chicken Tikka, Chicken Malai Tikka, Chicken Seekh Kebab and Tandoori Shrimps.

Vegetarian Main Course

Vegetarian Main Courses served with Plain Rice
Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Soft cheese cubes along with crunchy capsicum and onions cooked in a mouth-watering tomato-based curry spice

Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

$14.99

Soft Cheese chunks prepared in a thick gravy made up of cream, tomatoes with authentic Indian spices

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$14.99

Soft Cheese Chunks made in spinach-based curry and authentic Indian Spices. It contains some heavy cream

Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$14.99

Kadai Panner is Indian cottage cheese cooked in onion, green pepper, tomato gravy with Indian spices, Mildly Hot.

Navratan Korma

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$14.99

Dal Makhani consist of whole black lentil, red kidney beans and cream cooked together in Authentic Indian Spices

Yellow Dal Tadka

Yellow Dal Tadka

$13.99

Yellow lentil stew which is seasoned with fried onion, tomato and spices.

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$13.99

Chickpeas prepared in fried onion-tomato based semi-dry Indian curry

Rajma (Homestyle)

Rajma (Homestyle)

Aloo Gobhi

Aloo Gobhi

$13.99

Combination of Cauliflower and Potatoes prepared in tomatoes, onion base generally served as a side dish

Mix Vegetable

Mix Vegetable

$13.99

Popular Veggies fried in authentic Indian spices.

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$13.99

Vegetable Biryani is a delicious savory rice dish loaded with spicy marinated veggies, caramelized onions, and flavorful saffron rice garnished with coriander served with yogurt raita.

Non-Vegetarian Main Course

Egg Curry

$14.99
Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in spiced curry sauce. The curry is usually creamy and orange-color.

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Butter chicken is a curry of chicken in a spiced tomato, butter and cream sauce.

Chicken Curry (Tari Wala, Dhaba Style)

Chicken Curry (Tari Wala, Dhaba Style)

Chicken Achaari

Chicken Achaari

Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$17.99

Tender goat meat cooked in an onion tomato gravy with aromatic whole spices.

Goat Achaari

Goat Achaari

$17.99

Tender Goat meat is cooked in tomato and onion sauce with pickling spices

Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$17.99

Indian lamb curry is simmered with tomatoes and onions and cooked with authentic indian spices served with basmati rice or naan,

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Chicken Biryani is a delicious savory rice dish loaded with spicy marinated chicken, caramelized onions, and flavorful saffron rice garnished with boiled egg.

Rice

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$13.99

Vegetable Biryani is a delicious savory rice dish loaded with spicy marinated veggies, caramelized onions, and flavorful saffron rice garnished with coriander served with yogurt raita.

Jeera Rice

Jeera Rice

$7.99

Basmati Rice sauted with cumins.

Plain Basmati Rice

Plain Basmati Rice

$6.99

Bread

Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$1.99

Indian Flat-bread baked in Tandoor Clay Oven

Naan

Naan

$1.99

Naan is an Indian recipe; it's a type of flatbread. Traditionally they are baked inside a very hot clay tandoor oven, with charcoal or wood fire.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Garlic Naan is a type of flat bread. Traditionally they are baked inside a very hot clay tandoor oven, with charcoal or wood fire sprinkled with garlic and coriander

Lacha Paratha

Lacha Paratha

$3.99

A multi layered north Indian flat bread baked in Tandoor clay oven.

Desserts

Ras Malai 4 piece

Ras Malai 4 piece

$9.99

Ras malai is a dessert originating from the Indian subcontinent. The name ras malai is the Hindi cognate which comes from two words in Bengali: rosh, meaning “juice”, and molai, meaning “cream”. One of the most popular Indian desserts.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$8.00+

Gulab Jamun is among India's most popular desserts and it's often referred to as "Indian doughnuts." This delicious treat consists of soft, melt-in-your-mouth, fried dumplings that are traditionally made of thickened or reduced milk and soaked in rose-flavored sugar syrup.

Rasgulla

Rasgulla

Gajar Halwa

Gajar Halwa

Drinks

Mango Lassi 16 oz

Mango Lassi 16 oz

$4.99

Mango Lassi is a delicious creamy drink with mango, yogurt, milk, a little sugar, and a sprinkling of cardamom. It's cool and refreshing on a hot day!

Soda (2 Litre Bottle)

Soda (2 Litre Bottle)

$3.99
Coke 20 oz.

Coke 20 oz.

$2.99
Authentic Indian Cuisine.

Location

343-351 New Jersey 34, Matawan, NJ 07747

