Suki's Bar & Grill

890 Reviews

$

2401 SW 4th Avenue

Portland, OR 97201

Order Again

BOTTLE

$1Miller Pony

$1.00

Black Butte Porter

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud 16oz Aluminum

$5.00

Budlight 16oz Aluminum

$5.00

Coors Light btl

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

BEER To-Go

CONTAINS ALCOHOL. MUST BE AT LEAST 21 YEARS OF AGE AND SHOW ID TO THE DELIVERY DRIVER

Stella Artois 12oz SINGLE Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

CONTAINS ALCOHOL. MUST BE AT LEAST 21 YEARS OF AGE AND SHOW ID TO THE DELIVERY DRIVER

Red Glass

Hogue Cabernet

$8.00

White Glass

Benzinger Rose

$8.00

Chardonnay Can

$9.50

White Bottle

BTL Canyon Road Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL CSM Riesling

$15.00

BTL Handcraft Pinot Gris

$18.00

BTL Hogue Pinot Gris

$18.00

Sparkling Bottle

BLT Wyclef Champagne

$15.00

DIY BRUNCH MIMOSA BTL SPECIAL

$11.00

WINE To-Go

MUST BE AT LEAST 21 YEARS OF AGE AND SHOW ID TO THE DELIVERY DRIVER

House Wine Chardonnay Can

$10.00

BTL Nieto Malbec

$20.00

COCKTAILS To-Go

CONTAINS ALCOHOL. MUST BE AT LEAST 21 YEARS OF AGE AND SHOW ID TO THE DELIVERY DRIVER. MUST ORDER ONE SUBSTANTIAL FOOD ITEM FOR MAX ORDER OF 2 COCKTAILS.

KETEL ONE LEMON DROP

$11.00

CONTAINS ALCOHOL. MUST BE AT LEAST 21 YEARS OF AGE AND SHOW ID TO THE DELIVERY DRIVER. MUST ORDER ONE SUBSTANTIAL FOOD ITEM FOR MAX ORDER OF 2 COCKTAILS.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland, OR 97201

