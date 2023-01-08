  • Home
  • /
  • Englewood
  • /
  • Sukiya Ramen (Arapahoe Rd.) - 7939 East Arapahoe Rd. Suite 110
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sukiya Ramen (Arapahoe Rd.) 7939 East Arapahoe Rd. Suite 110

review star

No reviews yet

7939 East Arapahoe Road

Suite 110

Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hakata Tonkotsu
Spicy Tonkotsu
D.I.Y. Ramen

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.00

Salted Edamame

Gyoza

$7.00

Pan-fried Pork and Chicken Gyoza with Unagi and Ponzu sauce.

Vegi Gyoza

$7.00

Pan-fried assorted vegetable Gyoza with Unagi and Ponzu sauce.

Chasu Buns

$10.00

Chasu buns with Chasu (Pork Belly), Cucumber, Green Onions, Red Ginger, Carrots, Spicy Mayo and Unagi Sauce.

Chicken Buns

$10.00

Chicken buns with Grilled Chicken, Cucumber, Green Onions, Red Ginger, Carrots, Spicy Mayo and Unagi Sauce.

Takoyaki

$9.00

Fried Octopus balls

Miso Soup

$3.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Chicken Karaage

$11.00

Fried seasoned chicken with Green Onions and Spicy Mayo.

Sesame Balls

$6.50

Fried sesame balls with sweet red bean paste.

Tonkotsu

Hakata Tonkotsu

Hakata Tonkotsu

$16.00

Sukiya Ramen’s most popular ramen! Tonkotsu Pork Broth with Chasu x2 (Pork Belly), Thin Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Green Onions, Marinated Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Ginger, Bok Choy, Naruto, and Nori.

Spicy Tonkotsu

$16.50

The spicy version of our Hakata Tonkotsu! Spicy Tonkotsu Pork Broth with Chasu x2 (Pork Belly), Thin Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Green Onions, Marinated Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Ginger, Bok Choy, Naruto, and Nori.

Chicken Tonkotsu

$16.00

Our Tonkotsu Pork Broth with Grilled Chicken, Thin Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Green Onions, Marinated Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Ginger, Bok Choy, Naruto, and Nori.

Curry Tonkotsu

$17.00

Our Curry Tonkotsu Pork Broth with Fried Chicken Cutlet, Thin Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Green Onions, Marinated Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Ginger, Bok Choy, Naruto, and Nori.

Miso

Sapporo Miso

Sapporo Miso

$16.00

Our Miso Pork Broth with Chasu x2 (Pork Belly), Regular Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Green Onions, Marinated Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Ginger, Bok Choy, Naruto, and Nori.

Spicy Chasu Miso

$16.50

Our Spicy Miso Broth with Chasu x2 (Pork Belly), Thin Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Green Onions, Marinated Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Ginger, Bok Choy, Naruto, and Nori.

Vegi Miso

$16.00

Our most popular Vegetarian Ramen! Our Vegetarian Miso Broth with Tofu, Regular Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Green Onions, Marinated Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Ginger, Bok Choy, Buttered Corn, Carrots, and Nori.

Shoyu

Tokyo Shoyu

$15.50

Shoyu Pork Broth with Chasu x2 (Pork Belly), Regular Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Green Onions, Marinated Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Ginger, Bok Choy, Buttered Corn, Naruto, and Nori.

Chicken Shoyu

Chicken Shoyu

$15.50

Shoyu Pork Broth with Grilled Chicken, Regular Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Green Onions, Marinated Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Ginger, Bok Choy, Buttered Corn, Naruto, and Nori.

Vegi Shoyu

$16.00

Vegetarian Shoyu Broth with Tofu, Regular Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Green Onions, Marinated Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Ginger, Bok Choy, Buttered Corn, Carrots, and Nori.

DIY Ramen

Build your own ramen!

D.I.Y. Ramen

Special Ramen

Nagasaki Seafood

Nagasaki Seafood

$18.00

Seafood Broth, Regular Noodles, Shrimp, Mussels, Naruto, Soft Egg, Bean Sprouts, Bamboo Shoots, Bok Choy, Green Onion, Pickled Ginger, Broccoli, Buttered Corn, and Nori.

Godzilla Ramen

Godzilla Ramen

$17.00

Our spiciest ramen! Spicy Mara Pork Broth with Chasu x2 (Pork Belly), Regular Noodles, Naruto, Soft Egg, Dried Jalapeño Peppers, Bok Choy, Green Onion, Pickled Ginger, and Nori.

Kimchi Ramen

$17.00

Spicy Shoyu Pork Broth with Chicken, Regular Noodles, Green Onions, Red Ginger, Kimchi, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Soft-Boiled Egg, Naruto, and Nori.

Shio Ramen

$16.00

Salt-based Pork Broth with Chasu x2 (Pork Belly), Regular Noodles, Soft-boiled Egg, Naruto, Green Onions, Red Ginger, Bean Sprouts, Bok Choy, Bamboo Shoots, Buttered Corn, and Nori.

Kale Vegi Ramen

$16.50

Shio Vegetable Broth with Kale Noodles, Tofu, Green Onions, Red Ginger, Soft Egg, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Bok Choy, Buttered Corn, Carrots, and Nori.

Tsukemen

$17.00

Our Dipping Ramen! Tsukemen Pork Broth with Ground Chasu, Regular Noodles, Naruto, Soft Egg, Bean Sprouts, Bamboo, Green Onion, Pickled Ginger, Nori, Buttered Corn, Bok Choy and Nori. *Food Allergy Warning - Contains Peanut Sauce.

Beef Ramen

$18.00

Beef Shio Pork Broth with Grilled Beef and Onions, Regular Noodles, Green Onions, Red Ginger, Soft-Boiled Egg, Bean Sprouts, Bok Choy, Bamboo Shoots, Naruto, and Nori.

Donburi (Bowl)

Chasu Don

$16.00

Our popular Chasu Donburi Bowl comes with Grilled Pork Belly served over Rice, Soy Sauce, Mayo, Green Onions, Pickled Ginger, Unagi Sauce, and a Soft Egg. Comes with a miso soup.

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.00

Our Teriyaki Chicken Bowl comes with Grilled Teriyaki Chicken served over Rice, Green Onions, Pickled Ginger, Bok Choy, Onions, Cabbage, Carrots, Unagi Sauce, and a Soft Egg. Comes with a miso soup.

Spicy Teriyaki Chicken

$16.00

Our Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Bowl comes with Spicy Grilled Teriyaki Chicken served over Rice, Green Onions, Pickled Ginger, Bok Choy, Onions, Cabbage, Carrots, Unagi Sauce, and a Soft Egg. Comes with a miso soup.

Teriyaki Beef

$16.00

Our Teriyaki Beef Bowl comes with Grilled Teriyaki Beef served over Rice, Green Onions, Pickled Ginger, Bok Choy, Onions, Cabbage, Carrots, Unagi Sauce, and a Soft Egg. Comes with a miso soup.

Yaki Gyu Udon

$16.00

Our Yaki Gyu Udon comes with Grilled Teriyaki Beef served over fried Udon Noodles, Green Onions, Red Ginger, Cabbage, Bok Choy, Unagi Sauce, Mayo, Raw Egg Yolk. *Food allergy/consumption warning*- Raw egg

Poke Bowls

Tuna Poke

$17.00

Our Tuna Poke Bowl comes with Marinated Tuna served over Rice, Assorted Greens, Green Onion, Red Ginger, Guacamole, Seaweed Salad, Crispy Onion topped with Unagi sauce and Spicy Mayo. Comes with a miso soup.

Salmon Poke

$17.00

Our Salmon Poke Bowl comes with Marinated Salmon served over Rice, Assorted Greens, Green Onion, Red Ginger, Guacamole, Seaweed Salad, Crispy Onion topped with Unagi sauce and Spicy Mayo. Comes with a miso soup.

Yakisoba

Vegi Yakisoba

$15.00

Stir Fried Noodles with Yakisoba Sauce, Green Onion, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Beans Sprouts, and Onions topped with Unagi Sauce.

Chicken Yakisoba

$16.00

Stir Fried Noodles with Grilled Chicken, Yakisoba Sauce, Green Onion, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Beans Sprouts, and Onions topped with Unagi Sauce.

Beef Yakisoba

$16.50

Stir Fried Noodles with Yakisoba Sauce, Grilled Beef, Green Onion, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Beans Sprouts, and Onions topped with Unagi Sauce.

Drinks (Non-Alcoholic)

Ramune

$4.50

Japanese Soda

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Sake

Alcohol

Junmai Yaegaki (300ml)

$14.00

Junmai Kurobin (300ml)

$20.00

Junmai Hatsumago (300ml)

$22.00

Junmai Kurosawa (300ml)

$22.00

Junmai Sho-Une (300ml)

$24.00

Nigori Snow Beauty (300ml)

$17.00

Nigori Strawberry Ozeki (300ml)

$17.00

Nigori Sayuri Sake (300ml)

$19.00

Soju

Alcohol

Mango Soju

$15.00

Lychee Soju

$15.00

Grapefruit Soju

$15.00

Beer

Alcohol

Asahi

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! The first Sukiya Ramen in Colorado!

Location

7939 East Arapahoe Road, Suite 110, Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Colonna's Pizza- Centennial - 7475 E Arapahoe RD #6
orange starNo Reviews
7475 E Arapahoe Road #6 Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
I.C. BREWHOUSE - CENTENNIAL
orange star4.0 • 26
6460 S. Syracuse Way Centennial, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Grange Hall - Menya- Stall 2A
orange starNo Reviews
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Pindustry - Greenwood Village
orange star3.0 • 56
7939 E Arapahoe Road Greenwood Village, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Venalonzo’s Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
6830 S Yosemite St Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Bird Bakery Denver - 8000 E Belleview E20
orange starNo Reviews
8000 E Belleview E20 Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenwood Village

Illegal Pete's - DTC
orange star4.5 • 2,683
5312 DTC Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Felt
orange star4.3 • 1,345
2421, 101 W Floyd Ave Englewood, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
orange star4.5 • 1,066
4668 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Colore Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,062
2700 S Broadway Englewood, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Riverpoint
orange star4.2 • 863
3580 South Platte River Drive A Sheridan, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
Pino's Place
orange star4.3 • 621
1400 East Hampton Avenue, Suite 140 Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenwood Village
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston