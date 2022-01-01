- Home
Sullivan Kitchen
1818 Sullivan Trl
Tannersville, PA 18372
Popular Items
Build Your Own
Egg Sandwich
2 Eggs any Style
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
2 Eggs any Style with Cheese
Egg, Meat and Cheese Sandwich
2 Eggs any Style with Meat and Cheese
Omelette
Three Eggs, Home Fries, Toast
Cheesesteak
Beef Steak, Cheese, Sub
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken, Cheese, Sub
Burger
8oz Ground Chuck, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Mayo, Brioche Bun
Beef Jerky
Cookies/Whoopies
Smartfood Popcorn $4.99
Large Frito $5.19
Doritos $3.79
Large Chips $4.59
Chips $2.29
Pretzel $1.49
Tostitos Queso $4.49
Tostitos Salsa $3.79
Chips $2.49
Sullivan Signature Breakfast Sandwiches
Cardio
3 Egg Whites, Grilled Sliced Turkey with American Cheese
Border
Steak and Eggs, Home Fries, Salsa, Peppers and Onions with Pepperjack Cheese
Hangover
Three Eggs, Cheddar, Pork roll, Bacon, Ham and Sausage
Lumberjack
Three Eggs, Bacon, Sausage with American Cheese
Swiss Lorraine
Three Eggs, Swiss Cheese, Baby Spinach and Mushrooms
Westerner
Three Eggs, American Cheese, Ham, Onions and Peppers
Bagels
Salads
Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon, Hard-Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumble, Balsamic Dressing
Sunbowl
Arugula, Craisins, Sliced Almonds, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Balsamic Dressing
Greek
Romaine Lettuce, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Balsamic Dressing
Julius Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Caeser Dressing
Italian Chopped Salad
Arugula, Salami, Capicola, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Balsamic Dressing
Sandwiches and Burgers
Sullivan Burger
8oz. Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Garlic Mayo, Brioche Bun
Classic BLT
Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo, White Toast
Harvest Turkey Club
Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Multigrain Toast
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fresh Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Sub
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast Served on Your Choice of Bread
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Fresh Breaded Chicken Breast Served on Your Choice of Bread
Egg Salad
Fresh Egg Salad Made to Order Served on Your Choice of Bread
Chicken Salad & Cheese
Fresh Chicken Salad Served on Your Choice of Bread
Tuna Salad & Cheese
Fresh Tuna Salad Served on Your Choice of Bread
Roast Beef & Cheese
Boars Head Roast Beef and Cheese Served on Your Choice of Bread
Ham & Cheese
Boars Head Ham and Cheese served on Your Choice of Bread
Turkey & Cheese
Boars Head Turkey Breast and Cheese Served on Your Choice of Bread
Pepperoni & Cheese
Boars Head Pepperoni and Cheese Served on your Choice of Bread
Salami & Cheese
Boars Head Salami and Cheese Served on Your Choice of Bread
Grilled Cheese
Breakfast Platters
Kids Menu
Sullivan Classics
Pocono Piggy
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Sub
Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Sopprassata Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Italian Spices, Sub
Bronx
Roast Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Mayo, Grilled Ciabatta
Brooklyn
Prosciutto, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Balsamic, Grilled Ciabatta
Marjie's Delight
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Mozzarella, Balsamic, Sub
Home Again
Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Mayo, Toasted Sub
Trot
Grilled Turkey, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Grilled Ciabatta
Cliffhanger
Fresh Grilled or Breaded Buffalo Style Chicken Cutlet, Provolone Cheese, Blue Cheese, Sub
CBR
Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Ciabatta
Junior
Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sub
Half Pipe
Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Cutlet, Sauteed Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Sub
Chicken Happy
Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Pesto Mayo, Sub
Base Camp
Grilled Roast Beef, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic Sub
Appetizers
12 Boneless Wings
12 Boneless Wings, Choice Wing Sauce
Bucket of Wings
24 Boneless Wings, Choice of Sauce
Chili
Cup of Homemade Chili
Chili
Bowl of Homemade Chili
Soup of the Day
Cup of Homemade Soup
Soup of the Day
Bowl of Homemade Soup
Chicken Fingers and French Fries
Four Breaded Cicken Tenders and French Fries
Pepperoni Rolls
Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Dough
Mozzarella Sticks
Five Breaded Mozzarella Sticks, Marinara Sauce
Garlic Knots
Fresh Pizza Dough, Fresh Garlic
Pierogies
Potato Filled Pierogies, Sour Cream
Plain Fries
French Fries
Garlic Parmesan Fries
French Fries, Garlic Butter, Shaved Parmesan
Cheese Fries
French Fries, Melted Cheese
Loaded Fries
French Fries, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Chili
Onion Rings
Batter Dipped Onions
Pizza
12" Traditional
Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
12" Margherita
Alta Cucina Plum Tomatoes, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Roasted Garlic, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Basil
12" Arugula & Prosciutto
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Roasted Garlic, Thinly Sliced Proscuitto, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Arugula
12" White Broccoli
Ricotta Cheese, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Roasted Garlic, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese
12" CBR
Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Drizzle
12" SPO
Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions
12" Veggie
Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions
Drinks
12 oz Coffee
16 oz Coffee
Water
Vitamin Water
SmartWater
2 lt Bottle Soda
20 oz Soda
Glass Bottled Soda
1\2 & 1\2
Qt Milk
Pint Drinks
Body Amor
NOS
Red Bull
Bigger Redbull
Monster
Qt Chocolate Milk
1\2 Gallon Ice Tea
1\2 Gallon Orange Drink\Lemonade
Qt Orange Juice
Dunkin Donuts
Minute Maid
Powerade
Gold Peak Tea
True North
AHA
Aguas Frescas
Peace Tea
12oz Can
Tummy Yummy
Artist Coke
Breakfast Side
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1818 Sullivan Trl, Tannersville, PA 18372