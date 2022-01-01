Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sullivan Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1818 Sullivan Trl

Tannersville, PA 18372

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Border
Pancakes
Cliffhanger

Build Your Own

Egg Sandwich

$3.50

2 Eggs any Style

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

2 Eggs any Style with Cheese

Egg, Meat and Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

2 Eggs any Style with Meat and Cheese

Omelette

$9.00

Three Eggs, Home Fries, Toast

Cheesesteak

$13.00

Beef Steak, Cheese, Sub

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chicken, Cheese, Sub

Burger

$12.00

8oz Ground Chuck, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Mayo, Brioche Bun

Beef Jerky

$4.99

Cookies/Whoopies

$2.50

Smartfood Popcorn $4.99

$4.99

Large Frito $5.19

$5.19

Doritos $3.79

$3.79

Large Chips $4.59

$4.59

Chips $2.29

$2.29

Pretzel $1.49

$1.49

Tostitos Queso $4.49

$4.49

Tostitos Salsa $3.79

$3.79

Chips $2.49

$2.49

Sullivan Signature Breakfast Sandwiches

Cardio

$7.25

3 Egg Whites, Grilled Sliced Turkey with American Cheese

Border

$11.50

Steak and Eggs, Home Fries, Salsa, Peppers and Onions with Pepperjack Cheese

Hangover

$12.00

Three Eggs, Cheddar, Pork roll, Bacon, Ham and Sausage

Lumberjack

$9.50

Three Eggs, Bacon, Sausage with American Cheese

Swiss Lorraine

$7.50

Three Eggs, Swiss Cheese, Baby Spinach and Mushrooms

Westerner

$7.50

Three Eggs, American Cheese, Ham, Onions and Peppers

Bagels

Bagel with Butter

$2.50

Bagel of your choice with Butter

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00

Bagel of your choice with Cream Cheese

Hard Roll

$1.75

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon, Hard-Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumble, Balsamic Dressing

Sunbowl

$12.00

Arugula, Craisins, Sliced Almonds, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Balsamic Dressing

Greek

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Balsamic Dressing

Julius Caesar

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Caeser Dressing

Italian Chopped Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Salami, Capicola, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Balsamic Dressing

Sandwiches and Burgers

Sullivan Burger

$12.00

8oz. Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Garlic Mayo, Brioche Bun

Classic BLT

$9.00

Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo, White Toast

Harvest Turkey Club

$11.50

Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Multigrain Toast

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.00

Fresh Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Sub

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast Served on Your Choice of Bread

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Fresh Breaded Chicken Breast Served on Your Choice of Bread

Egg Salad

$9.00

Fresh Egg Salad Made to Order Served on Your Choice of Bread

Chicken Salad & Cheese

$9.00

Fresh Chicken Salad Served on Your Choice of Bread

Tuna Salad & Cheese

$9.00

Fresh Tuna Salad Served on Your Choice of Bread

Roast Beef & Cheese

$9.00

Boars Head Roast Beef and Cheese Served on Your Choice of Bread

Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Boars Head Ham and Cheese served on Your Choice of Bread

Turkey & Cheese

$9.00

Boars Head Turkey Breast and Cheese Served on Your Choice of Bread

Pepperoni & Cheese

$9.00

Boars Head Pepperoni and Cheese Served on your Choice of Bread

Salami & Cheese

$9.00

Boars Head Salami and Cheese Served on Your Choice of Bread

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Shakes

Shakes

$5.00

Ice Cream, Milk

Ice Cream

$5.00

Breakfast Platters

Egg Platter

$7.00

Two Eggs, Home Fries, Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Smashed Avocado, Multigrain Toast

Pancakes

$8.00

Three Fluffy Pancakes, Butter, Maple Syrup

French Toast

$8.00

Three Slices, Butter, Maple Syrup

Avocado Toast With Eggs

$10.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Choice of Cheese, Choice of Bread, Chips

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Three Breaded Chicken Tenders, Chips

Cheeseburger

$7.00

4oz Ground Chuck, Choice of Cheese, Brioche Bun, Chips

Sullivan Classics

Pocono Piggy

$12.50

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Sub

Italian

$12.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Sopprassata Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Italian Spices, Sub

Bronx

$13.00

Roast Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Mayo, Grilled Ciabatta

Brooklyn

$14.50

Prosciutto, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Balsamic, Grilled Ciabatta

Marjie's Delight

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Mozzarella, Balsamic, Sub

Home Again

$13.50

Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Mayo, Toasted Sub

Trot

$13.50

Grilled Turkey, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Grilled Ciabatta

Cliffhanger

$10.00

Fresh Grilled or Breaded Buffalo Style Chicken Cutlet, Provolone Cheese, Blue Cheese, Sub

CBR

$10.50

Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Ciabatta

Junior

$10.00

Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sub

Half Pipe

$10.00

Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Cutlet, Sauteed Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Sub

Chicken Happy

$9.50

Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Pesto Mayo, Sub

Base Camp

$14.50

Grilled Roast Beef, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic Sub

Appetizers

12 Boneless Wings

$14.00

12 Boneless Wings, Choice Wing Sauce

Bucket of Wings

$27.00

24 Boneless Wings, Choice of Sauce

Chili

$5.00

Cup of Homemade Chili

Chili

$7.00

Bowl of Homemade Chili

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Cup of Homemade Soup

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Bowl of Homemade Soup

Chicken Fingers and French Fries

$10.00

Four Breaded Cicken Tenders and French Fries

Pepperoni Rolls

$6.50Out of stock

Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Dough

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Five Breaded Mozzarella Sticks, Marinara Sauce

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Fresh Pizza Dough, Fresh Garlic

Pierogies

$6.50

Potato Filled Pierogies, Sour Cream

Plain Fries

$5.50

French Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.50

French Fries, Garlic Butter, Shaved Parmesan

Cheese Fries

$6.50

French Fries, Melted Cheese

Loaded Fries

$8.50

French Fries, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Chili

Onion Rings

$6.50

Batter Dipped Onions

Pizza

12" Traditional

$10.00Out of stock

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

12" Margherita

$14.00Out of stock

Alta Cucina Plum Tomatoes, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Roasted Garlic, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Basil

12" Arugula & Prosciutto

$14.00Out of stock

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Roasted Garlic, Thinly Sliced Proscuitto, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Arugula

12" White Broccoli

$13.00Out of stock

Ricotta Cheese, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Roasted Garlic, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

12" CBR

$14.00Out of stock

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Drizzle

12" SPO

$14.00Out of stock

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions

12" Veggie

$13.00Out of stock

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions

Drinks

12 oz Coffee

$1.75

16 oz Coffee

$2.00

Water

$1.75

Vitamin Water

$2.00

SmartWater

$2.99

2 lt Bottle Soda

$3.99

20 oz Soda

$2.50

Glass Bottled Soda

$2.99

1\2 & 1\2

$4.00

Qt Milk

$2.95

Pint Drinks

$1.75

Body Amor

$3.50

NOS

$2.79

Red Bull

$2.79

Bigger Redbull

$3.69

Monster

$3.00

Qt Chocolate Milk

$2.95

1\2 Gallon Ice Tea

$2.95

1\2 Gallon Orange Drink\Lemonade

$2.95

Qt Orange Juice

$2.95

Dunkin Donuts

$2.79

Minute Maid

$2.50

Powerade

$2.75

Gold Peak Tea

$2.75

True North

$2.00

AHA

$2.00

Aguas Frescas

$2.00

Peace Tea

$2.00

12oz Can

$1.75

Tummy Yummy

$2.00

Artist Coke

$2.99

Breakfast Side

Home Fries

$3.00

Hash Brown

$1.75

Tomato Slices

$3.00

Multi Grain Toast

$2.50

White Toast

$2.50

Rye Toast

$2.50

One Egg

$1.00

Two Eggs

$1.50

Bacon Side

$2.50

Sausage Side

$2.50

Ham Side

$2.50

Porkroll Side

$2.50

Turkey Bacon Side

$2.50

Turkey Sausage Side

$2.50

Avocado Side

$2.00

Daily Specials

Daily Special $13.99

$13.99

Daily Special $10.99

$10.99

Daily Special $11.99

$11.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1818 Sullivan Trl, Tannersville, PA 18372

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Barley Creek Brewing Company
orange star3.9 • 2,176
1774 Sullivan Trail Tannersville, PA 18372
View restaurantnext
1818 Deli & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1818 Sullivan Trail Tannersville, PA 18372
View restaurantnext
Barley Creek Distillery
orange star4.7 • 84
1000 Premium Outlets Dr Tannersville, PA 18372
View restaurantnext
Smuggler's Cove - 2972 Rt. 611
orange starNo Reviews
2972 Rt 611 Tannersville, PA 18372
View restaurantnext
Pocono Brewery Company - Swiftwater
orange star4.0 • 1,522
2092 Route 611 Swiftwater, PA 18370
View restaurantnext
Timbers Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Route 715 Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tannersville

Barley Creek Distillery
orange star4.7 • 84
1000 Premium Outlets Dr Tannersville, PA 18372
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tannersville
Stroudsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lehighton
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Hackettstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston