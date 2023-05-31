American
Sandwiches
Burgers
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen is a small family-owned restaurant with a focus on reducing food waste. Our mission is to utilize and promote sustainability in local food practices, community partnerships, and employees. We collaborate with community resources to decrease food waste and increase our communities’ access to sustainable and delicious nose-to-tail and root to tip cuisine.
Location
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Denver
Four Friends Kitchen - 2893 Roslyn Street
4.0 • 1,331
2893 Roslyn Street Denver, CO 80238
View restaurant