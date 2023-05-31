Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Burgers

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1740 E 17th Ave

Denver, CO 80218

Drinks

Beet Ginger Limeade

$3.00

House-made beet, ginger, and pineapple limeade

Club Soda

$1.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Juice

$4.00

Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

House-made pineapple and peach kombucha

Rosie Palmer

$3.00

House-made beet and ginger limeade with house ice tea

Shrub Mocktail

$5.00

House Hibiscus Lemon Sparkling Water

$3.00

Water

Coffee and Tea

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cortada

$4.00

Doppio Espresso

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$2.00

French Press

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Solo Espresso

$2.00

To Go Alcohol

To Go Drinks

*For all to go alcohol orders, please call 720-242-6292 and have your ID ready when you pick up*

Swag

Hats

Beanie

$25.00
Baseball Cap

$25.00

Tshirts

Small Tshirt

$25.00

Medium Tshirt

$25.00

Large Tshirt

$25.00

X large Tshirt

$25.00

Reusables

Bag

$10.00

Cup

$15.00
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen is a small family-owned restaurant with a focus on reducing food waste. Our mission is to utilize and promote sustainability in local food practices, community partnerships, and employees. We collaborate with community resources to decrease food waste and increase our communities’ access to sustainable and delicious nose-to-tail and root to tip cuisine.

Website

Location

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218

Directions

