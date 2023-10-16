Sullivan Street Bakery - Hell's Kitchen 533 W 47th Street
No reviews yet
533 W 47th Street
New York, NY 10036
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Pastry
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Crispy around the outside and chewy on the inside. Marbled with chocolate chunks.
Colpa Degno
flourless chewy chocolate brownie-like cookie loosely translated means “guilt worthy”
Gemmina
Shortbread cookies, jam and toasted coconut
Cornetti
The Italian version of a croissant! Ours has a sweet glaze along the outside that brings out the butteriness of the pastry’s layers.
Pain Au Chocolat
Classic chocolate croissant; made up of flaky buttery layers and filled with chocolate.
Chocolate Bomboloni
our signature Italian doughnut filled with chocolate pastry cream
Cream Bomboloni
Italian donut made from our fresh brioche dough. Fried to perfection and filled with Vanilla Pastry Cream.
Jam Bomboloni
Italian donut made from our fresh brioche dough. Fried to perfection and filled with Raspberry Jam.
Special bomboloni
Pane Scone
Focaccia Florentina
Fruit Tart
Flaky crust, almond frangipane, and seasonal fruit.
Olive Oil Cake Slice
citrus scented with luscious texture and fruity olive oil
Tiramisu Maritozzi
Cariccola filled with a Tiramisu creme
Brioche w/ sugar
Yogurt Parfait
Biscotti, 4 pieces
Whole Olive Oil Cake
citrus scented with luscious texture and fruity olive oil
Sandwich
Avocado Egg Sandwich
slow cooked egg, extra virgin olive oil, avocado, sea salt and chili
Uovo Brioche
Italian-style brioche (sweet and airy), slow cooked egg, crispy pancetta
Caricola con Mortadella
Levoni Mortadella with Pistachios
Prosciutto Cotto e Focaccia
Caprese
beefsteak tomato, arugula, house-made mozzarella and fresh basil
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, bacon, romaine, red onions, mayo
Mortadella 22
pistachio studded italian mortadella, house-made mozzarella, sun-dried red peppers, arugula
Prosciutto in Bacchetta
Prosciutto, dry tomato, basil-mayo, arugula
Roast beef Sandwich
Arugula, parsley-pesto, tomato, aioli
1 Arancino
speck
Pizza Rustica - Slice
Egg, ricotta, gruyere, oven dried tomatoes, wrapped in flaky pastry
Prosciutto and mozzarella
Prosciutto, mozzarella, olive oil, salt, pepper
Pizza/Strecci
Cavolfiore Slice
Thin and crispy focaccia with cauliflower, pecorino cheese, bread crumbs and red pepper flakes.
Funghi Slice
Thin crust pizza covered in a blend of mushrooms with onions and thyme.
Patate Slice
Thin and crisp focaccia crust topped with potatoes, rosemary and olive oil (Vegan)
Pomodoro Slice
Thin and crispy focaccia with homemade tomato sauce, olive oil and sea salt. (Vegan)
Siciliano
milled tomatoes, thing sliced onions, chili flakes, olive oil and sea salt over thin crisp crust.
Zucchini Slice
Thin and crispy focaccia with zucchini, gruyere and breadcrumbs!
Pecorino Slice
pecorino toscano folded into pizza bianca dough
Pizza Bianca Slice
Flour, water, sea salt, yeast, olive oil, rosemary. Classic roman-style flatbread is bubbly and porous with a delicate crust and silky crumb.
Schiacciata di Uva
Strecci Naturale
Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.
Strecci Oliva
Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, topped with green olives, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.
Strecci Oliva - Half Loaf
Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, topped with green olives, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.
Strecci Pomodoro
Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, topped with cherry tomatoes and thyme, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.
Strecci Pomodoro - Half Loaf
Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, topped with cherry tomatoes and thyme, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.
Whole Cavolfiore Pizza
Delicious balance of salty with a kick. Fresh cauliflower, bread crumbs, pecorino cheese and red pepper flakes. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR AN ADDITIONAL 40 MINUTES TO PREP AND BAKE**
Whole Funghi Pizza
Earthy and delicious mushroom pizza with onions, oregano and thyme. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR AN ADDITIONAL 40 MINUTES TO PREP AND BAKE**
Whole Patate Pizza
A thin and crispy focaccia crust topped with potatoes, olive oil and rosemary **PLEASE ALLOW FOR AN ADDITIONAL 40 MINUTES TO PREP AND BAKE**
Whole Pecorino
pecorino toscano folded into pizza bianca dough
Whole Pomodoro Pizza
Thin and crisp traditional pizza with home-made tomato sauce, olive oil and sea salt. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR AN ADDITIONAL 40 MINUTES TO PREP AND BAKE**
Whole Siciliano Pizza
milled tomatoes, thing sliced onions, chili flakes, olive oil and sea salt over thin crisp crust.
Whole Zucchini Pizza
Delicious thin crust pie with fresh zucchini, gruyere and breadcrumbs! **PLEASE ALLOW FOR AN ADDITIONAL 40 MINUTES TO PREP AND BAKE**
Bianca Whole (6 foot)
Bread
Bacchetta plain
Bacchetta Sesamo
Brioche Panino
Naturally fermented roll enriched with eggs and butter and flavored with vanilla, honey and lemon zest italian style brioche. Feathery, airy structure, sweeter and lighter than most brioche. Excellent for sandwiches, burgers and french toast. Long shelf life.
Candela
White Sourdough, Chestnut Colored Crust; Slightly Sour, Caramel Aftertaste. 160g
Candela Sesamo
White Sourdough, Chestnut Colored Crust; Slightly Sour, Caramel Aftertaste, Coated with Raw, Unshelled Sesame Seeds.
Ciabattone
White, ciabatta means “slipper” in italian. The oblong, slipper shaped loaf has a malty, toasty, Wheaten flavor. Increased hydration creates a well-aerated crumb structure coated with a thin, crispy, golden crust.
Grande Ciabatta
Rectangular hand-shaped dough. Crisp exterior. Great for sandwiches!
Media Ciabatta
White, ciabatta means “slipper” in italian. The oblong, slipper shaped loaf has a malty, toasty, Wheaten flavor. Increased hydration creates a well-aerated crumb structure coated with a thin, crispy, golden crust.
Picola Ciabatta
White, ciabatta means “slipper” in italian. The oblong, slipper shaped loaf has a malty, toasty, Wheaten flavor. Increased hydration creates a well-aerated crumb structure coated with a thin, crispy, golden crust.
Community Loaf
White sourdough loaf coated with wheat bran. Delicious as is or topped with jam or butter.
Community Loaf - Half Loaf
White sourdough loaf coated with wheat bran. Delicious as is or topped with jam or butter.
Cruccolo Pugliese
Cruccolo Sesamo
Cruccolo Santi
Truccio Santi
Disco Romana
Our signature focaccia shaped in a 10” circle. Topped with rosemary, sea salt and olive oil.
Filone
White sourdough, mature fermentation, large, tube-shaped loaf, baked dark to very dark, generously coated with wheat bran; open irregular crumb structure and waxy-looking webbing. Nice dark crust with deep seductive, slightly tart caramel flavors and a buttery interior. Larger, darker cousin of the community
Filone - Half Loaf
White sourdough, mature fermentation, large, tube-shaped loaf, baked dark to very dark, generously coated with wheat bran; open irregular crumb structure and waxy-looking webbing. Nice dark crust with deep seductive, slightly tart caramel flavors and a buttery interior. Larger, darker cousin of the community
Multigrani
Whole wheat sourdough loaf with 9 oats and grains! Delicious with jam!
Multigrani - Half Loaf
Sourdough with 40% whole wheat flour, with addition of 9 whole grains and seeds, a signature blend of grains and seeds combined with local whole wheat flour increases the nutrient level of this loaf to create a textured yet soft crumb and a nutty, earthy flavor
Pane Pugliese
White sourdough loaf. Simple and perfect!
Pane Pugliese - Half Loaf
White sourdough loaf. Simple and perfect!
Sare
Whole wheat sourdough loaf; the tangiest of the bunch. Great for avocado toast!
Sare - Half Loaf
Whole wheat sourdough loaf; the tangiest of the bunch. Great for avocado toast!
Sesamo Loaf
White sourdough loaf abundantly coated with sesame seeds. Perfect for sopping up stews or sauce!
Sesamo Loaf - Half Loaf
White sourdough loaf abundantly coated with sesame seeds. Perfect for sopping up stews or sauce!
Stirato
Long baguette-shaped loaf with a light brown crust made with our natural starter.
WHOLE Rosemary Focaccia
SPECIALS
Arancini (2pc)
Burrata
Cotto e Gruyere
Crostata Whole
Disco Romano Pomodorini
Eggplant parmigiana
Frittata HK
Melanzana
Mesclun
Pasta Salad
Pizza Rustica - Slice
Egg, ricotta, gruyere, oven dried tomatoes, wrapped in flaky pastry
Pizzini
Quiche
Soup
Zucca Friti
Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Americano
12oz
Americano - Large
16oz
Drip
12oz
Drip - Large
16oz
Cafe Au Lait
Espresso
Macchiato
Cortado
Cappuccino
8 oz
Flat White
Latte
12oz
Latte - Large
16oz
Mocha
Mocha - Large
Chai Latte
12oz
Chai Latte - Large
16oz
Dirty Chai
Dirty Chai - Large
Hot Tea
Cold Brew
16oz
Cold Brew - Large
24oz
Iced Tea
16oz
Iced Tea - Large
24oz
Arnold Palmer
16oz
Arnold Palmer - Large
24oz
Bottled Beverage
NA Bev
Retail
Merch
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
A Roman inspired bakery cafe
533 W 47th Street, New York, NY 10036