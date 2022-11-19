Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sullivan's Cove Ashburn, VA

review star

No reviews yet

44699 Brimfield Drive

Ashburn, VA 20147

SOUPS

Cream Of Crab

$9.00

Half & Half (Crab Soup)

$10.00

Maryland Crab Soup

$9.00

Soup Of The Day

$5.00+Out of stock

1 Quart Md Crab Soup

$20.00Out of stock

1 Quart Half & Half Out Of Stock

$22.00Out of stock

SNACKS

Calamari

$15.00

Candied Bacon

$9.00

Crispy Sprouts

$9.00

Duck Fat Fries

$9.00

German Pretzel

$11.00

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Mussels

$15.00

Trip Dip

$14.00

Wings

Flatbread - Buffalo

$12.00Out of stock

FROM THE FIELDS

Chopped Cobb

$15.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

Spinach Salad/BMV

$14.00

Roasted Beet Salad/OV

$13.00

Sullivan's Salad/BV

$13.00

BURGERS

1759 Stout Smash Burger

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp Burger

$17.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Sullivans Smash Burger

$15.00

HAND HELDS

California Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$32.00

Salmon Blat

$17.00

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

LARGE PLATES

Butchers Cut (RIBEYE)

$29.00

Chicken Chesapeake

$28.00

Crab Cakes Entree

$49.00

Mussels Linguini

$20.00

Bacon Cured Pork Chop

$25.00

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Shrimp & Sausage Creole

$25.00

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

$22.00

Steak Frites

$22.00

Prime Rib Special

$20.00Out of stock

SIDES

Apple Sauce

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Duck Fat Fries

$9.00

French Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Grits Side

$5.00

Potato Confit

$5.00

Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Naan Bread

Side Salad

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Extra Carrots And Celery

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Solo Crab Dip

$4.00

Side Plain Pasta

$5.00

Extra Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Sullivan Salad

$7.00

Side Mussel Bread

$3.00

TREATS

Rice Pudding

$9.00

Cookies & Cream

$9.00

Kitchen Love

$2.00

Drunken Ice Cream Trio (Dine-In Only)

$10.00

Side Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

Kids Linguine Butter

$10.00

Kids Linguine Marinara

$10.00

Kids Salmon

$10.00

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

HOT DRINKS (NA)

Coffee (DeCaf)

$3.00

Coffee (Reg)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Water

$1.00

SOFT DRINKS (NA)

APPLE JUICE BOX

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

PEPSI

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.00

RED BULL

$5.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

SIERRA MIST

$3.00

SODA SELTZER WATER

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$3.00

WATER

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Location

44699 Brimfield Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147

Directions

