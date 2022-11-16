Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Sullivan's Cove

600 Reviews

$$

552 Ritchie Highway

Severna Park, MD 21146

SOUPS

CREAM OF CRAB

$9.00

HALF AND HALF

$9.00

MARYLAND CRAB

$9.00

KITCHEN SNACKS

AHI TUNA POKE

$19.00

CALAMARI

$15.00

CANDIED BACON

$9.00

CRAB PRETZEL

$15.00

CRISPY SPROUTS

$11.00

DUCK FAT FRIES

$10.00

EASTERN SHORE STREET PRETZEL

$17.00

FRIED CLAM STRIPS

$17.00Out of stock

FRIED SCALLOPS

$15.00

GERMAN PRETZEL

$11.00

HADDOCK BITES

$15.00

MAC AND CHEESE

MUSSELS

$16.00

OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER

$15.00

RAW OYSTERS - DOZEN

$23.00

RAW OYSTERS - HALF DOZEN

$12.00

STREET CORN DIP

$14.00

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$25.00

THE TRIP DIP

$15.00

WINGS

Sel Roti

$5.00

FROM THE FIELDS

CHOPPED COBB IN A GREY BOWL

$15.00

CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

SPINACH SALAD / BMV

$12.00

ROASTED BEET SALAD / OV

$13.00

SULLIVANS SALAD / BV

$13.00

SIDE SULLIVAN SALAD/BV

$6.50

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.75

SIDE SPINACH SALAD/BMV

$6.75

SIDE ROASTED BEET/OV

$5.75

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

BURGERS

1759 STOUT SMASH

$16.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP BURGER

$17.00

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$16.00

SULLIVANS SMASH

$15.00

HAND HELDS

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN

$17.00

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$31.00

SALMON B L A T

$17.00

SHAVED RIB EYE SANDWICH

$19.00

SHRIMP SALAD

$15.00

WRAPS

$15.00

LARGE PLATES

BLACKENED SHRIMP ALFREDO

$24.00

CATFISH

$23.00

CHICKEN CHESAPEAKE

$30.00

CRAB CAKES ENTREE

$42.00

DARN GOOD CHICKEN

$24.00

MAHI MAHI

$23.00

MUSSELS LINGUINI

$21.00

PORK CHOP

$27.00

SEAFOOD ALFREDO

$29.00

SEARED SCALLOPS ENTREE

$26.00

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$24.00

SHRIMP AND SAUSAGE CREOLE

$27.00

STEAK FRITES

$27.00

SIDES

EXTRA CARROTS / CELERY

$2.00

SIDE APPLE SAUCE

$5.00

SIDE BACON

$3.00

SIDE BROCCOLI

$6.00

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

$7.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

SIDE GREEN BEANS

$6.00

SIDE GRITS

$5.00

SIDE MAC N CHEESE

$6.00

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

SIDE MUSSEL BREAD

$2.00

SIDE NAAN BREAD

$2.00

SIDE PLAIN PASTA

$5.00

SIDE POTATO CONFIT

$6.00

SIDE SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$6.00

SIDE SOLO BEER CHEESE

$4.00

SIDE SOLO CRAB DIP

$5.00

SIDE SPROUTS

$6.00

SIDE TATER TOTS

$6.00

TREATS

BANANA PUDDING

$9.00Out of stock

CARAMELITAS

$10.00

CHEESECAKE 4 TWO

$9.00

DONUTS

$9.00

DRUNKEN ICE CREAM TRIO

$10.00

KITCHEN LOVE

$2.00

PIE IN A JAR

$7.00

SCOOP VANILLA ICE CREAM

$3.00

WAFFLE SUNDAE

$8.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$10.00

KIDS BUTTER LINGUINI

$10.00

KIDS TOMATO JAM LINGUINI

$10.00

KIDS SALMON

$10.00

KIDS TENDERS

$10.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

MISCELLANEOUS

GIFT CARD KITS

RETAIL

SMALL SULLIVANS TUMBLER

$13.00

DRAFT BEERS

16OZ ASLIN VOLCANO SAUCE (#18)

$10.00

16OZ BROOKEVILLE HAPPENCHANCE

$8.00

16oz CHECKERSPOT SIP (#10)

$8.00

16OZ CHECKERSPOT RIGHT (#7)

$10.00

16OZ DEWEY SWISHY (#22)

$9.00

16OZ DUCLAW HAZE GLORY (#16)

$10.00

16 OZ SILVER SQUEEGEE (#15)

$8.00

16OZ 1623 EVERYTHING SEEDS (#5)

$8.00

16OZ PARIAH DANK (#12)

$9.00

16OZ PHERM FORBIN (#20)

$8.00

16OZ SILVER BRANCH CHESHIRE (#2)

$3.00

16oz SILVER MAGNIFICENT (#23)

$9.00

BOTTLES & CANS

ABITA ALPHA GATOR

$3.00

ABITA PURPLE HAZE

$4.00

ALLAGASH CURIEUX

$4.00

ALLAGASH TRIPEL

$4.00

ALLAGASH WHITE / 1.4.10

$6.00

AMSTEL LIGHT

$3.00

ANGRY ORCHARD CRISP / 1.2.04

$5.00

AUSTIN BLOOD ORANGE / 1.2.08

$6.50

AUSTIN EAST BLACKBERRY CIDER/1.2.09

$6.50

BLUE MOON / LBC

$6.00

BUD LIGHT / LBC

$4.50

BUDWEISER / LBC

$4.50

CASCADE APRICOT

$10.00

CASCADE BOYSENBERRY

$10.00

COORS LIGHT / LBC

$4.50

CORONA / 2.4.01

$6.00

CORONA LIGHT / 2.4.03

$6.00

DAMN DAURA / 2.4.05

$6.50

DOGFISH 60 MINUTE / 1.4.08

$6.00

DOGFISH 90 MINUTE

$4.00

DUCLAW SOUR ME / 1.1.01

$8.00

FLYING DOG RAGING / 1.4.04

$7.00

GREAT LAKES PORTOR

$6.00

HEAVY SEAS LOOSE / 1.4.06

$7.00

HEINEKEN / 2.4.08

$6.00

HEINEKEN ZERO / 2.4.12

$6.00

MICH ULTRA / LBC

$5.00

MICH ULTRA GOLD / 2.4.11

$5.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE / LBC

$3.00

MILLER LITE / LBC

$4.50

MOM WATER

$9.00

NATTY BOH (C) / 1.1.09

$4.00

NATURAL LIGHT / LBC

$4.00

NATURAL LIGHT BUCKET (5)

$10.00Out of stock

NEW BELGIUM FAT TIRE / 2.4.01

$7.00

OMISSION IPA / 2.4.06

$7.00

OMISSION PALE ALE / 2.4.06

$7.00

Peabody Heights Unforgiveable Curses

$4.00

PHERM FORBIN IPA

$3.00Out of stock

SIERRA NEVADA HAZY / 1.4.07

$5.75Out of stock

STELLA ARTOIS /2.4.04

$7.00

YUENGLING LAGER / LBC

$5.00

YUENGLING LIGHT / 1.4.05

$5.00

TenBends Sole Shine Nelson

$4.00Out of stock

Deciduous Triple Chaos

$4.00

COCKTAIL MENU

Irish I Wasnt Sleepy

$8.00

BEES KNEES

$10.00

BIKINI MARTINI

$8.00

BLACKENED OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

BOURBON STRAWBERRY ICED TEA

$11.00

CLASSIC CRUSHES

$8.00

DON Q RESERVA PINA COLADA

$9.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$11.00

IRISH CRUSH

$10.00

JAMESON PEACH COBBLER

$8.00

LAVA LAMP

$10.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

MARGARITAS

MIMOSA

$7.00

MINT JULEP

$9.00

MOCKTAILS

$4.50

MOJITO

$9.00

MULES

$8.00

NEW YORK SOUR

$11.00

PATRON ANEJO OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

RASPBERRY LEMON DROP MARTINI

$9.00

RYE RETREAT

$10.00

STRAWBERRY BASIL COLLINS

$10.00

SULLIVAN'S CREAM SODA

$8.00

SULLIVAN'S SANGRIA

$6.00

SULLIVAN'S SPIKED SELTZER

$7.00

TOKI HIGH BALL

$9.00

TOM COLLINS

$8.00

SHOTS

B-52

$9.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$7.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

$8.00

DR. PEPPER BOMB

$5.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$8.00

HOUSE BOMBS

$7.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$10.00

ITALIAN SURFER

$7.00

JAGERBOMB

$10.00

KAMIKAZE

$7.00

LEMON DROP SHOT

$8.00

RED HEADED SLUT

$8.00

ROYAL FLUSH

$8.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$7.00

THREE WISE MEN

$10.00

TIC TAC

$8.00

TRIV SHOTS

$6.00

UPSIDE DOWN PINEAPPLE

$7.00

VEGAS BOMB

$10.00

WOO WOO

$7.00

RED WINES

1000 STORIES RED BLEND

$12.00

DREAMING TREE RED BLEND

$9.00

McManis

$9.00

IMAGERY PINOT NOIR

$10.00

JACOBS CREEK CABERNET

$10.00

NOBLE VINES CABERNET

$9.00

SILVER GATE CABERNET (HOUSE)

$6.00

SILVER GATE PINOT NOIR (HOUSE)

$6.00

TRIBUTE CABERNET

$10.00

TRIVENTO MALBEC

$9.00

WHITE WINES

13 CELSIUS SAUV BLANC

$9.00

CHLOE CHARDONNAY

$9.00

CHLOE ROSE

$9.00

CUPCAKE MOSCATO

$9.00

CUPCAKE PROCESSO

$10.00

JEAN LUC ROSE

$9.00

JOEL GOTT SAUV BLANC

$10.00

RELAX RIESLING

$8.00

SILVER GATE CHARDONNAY (HOUSE)

$6.00

SILVER GATE PINOT GRIGIO (HOUSE)

$6.00

SILVER GATE SAUV BLANC (HOUSE)

$6.00

THREE PEARS PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

TRINITY OAKS PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00

BRUNCH

9 OZ GLASS BUBBLES

$5.00

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA REFILL

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSAS

$22.00

MARYLAND BLOODY MARY

$10.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

PROSECCO SPLIT

$7.00Out of stock

SULLIVAN'S COVE MARY

$8.00

SOFT DRINKS (NA)

APPLE JUICE BOX

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PEPSI

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.00

RED BULL

$5.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

SIERRA MIST

$3.00

SODA SELTZER WATER

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$3.00

WATER

HOT DRINKS (NA)

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$2.00

HOT WATER

$1.00

REGULAR COFFEE

$3.00

EMPLOYEE RED BULL

EMPLOYEE RED BULL

$2.00

NFL SPECIALS

NFL FIREBALL SHOT

$4.00

NFL NATTY LIGHT

$2.00

NFL COORS LIGHT

$3.00

NFL MILLER LITE

$3.00

NFL BUD LIGHT

$3.00

TOUCHDOWN SHOT

$1.00

HALLOWEEN SPECIALS

7 DEADLY - GLASS

$12.00

7 DEADLY - BOTTLE

$30.00

SINFUL SANGRIA

$10.00

BOO JUICE

$10.00

DAILY SPECIALS

SEAFOOD STEW

$17.00

FRIED SHRIMP

$15.00Out of stock

VEAL CHOP

$26.00

FRIED CLAM STRIPS

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

CHECK OUT OUR NEW MENU ITEMS ! Thank you for your continued support. Live music Fridays and Saturdays .

Website

Location

552 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146

Directions

Gallery
Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD image
Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD image
Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD image

