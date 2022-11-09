Brewsky's imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Brewsky's 3818 West 4th St

121 Reviews

$

3818 West 4th Street

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Speed Bar

ULTRA

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$3.00

BUD LIGHT

$3.00

COORS LIGHT

$3.00

Tito's

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

CROWN

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

JACK DANIELS

$6.00

JAGER BOMB

$5.00

BOURBON

$4.00

RED BULL

$3.00

WHITE CLAW

$6.00

VODKA

$4.00

RUM

$4.00

TEQUILA

$4.00

GIN

$4.00

RED BULL VODKA

$7.00

AMARETTO

$6.00

HIGH NOON

$6.00

FIREBALL

$5.00

CUERVO

$5.00

Soda

$1.00

Brandi Candy

$3.00

12 Pitcher

$12.00

Dom Pitcher

$4.00

Apps

Quesadilla

$8.00

Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Red Onion

Nachos

$8.00

Fried Chicken, Chili, White Queso, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Red onion, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Salso

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Breaded & Fried Mozzarella, served with Marianar

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Breaded & Fried Dill Pickles, served with Ranch or Comeback

Chicken Tenders 4 Piece

$7.00

Breaded & Fried Chicken Tenders, served with Fries, side of Comeback, BBQ, Ranch tossed in sauce for $1

Chicken Tenders 6 Piece

$9.00

Breaded & Fried Chicken Tenders, served with Fries, side of Comeback, BBQ, Ranch tossed in sauce for $1

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Breaded & Fried Jalapenos stuffed with Cream Cheese served with side of Ranch

Boneless Wings 6 Piece

$5.00

6 Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with side of Ranch

Boneless Wings 12 Piece

$9.00

12 Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with side of Ranch

1 Dog

$3.00

2 Dog

$5.00

Sandwiches

Brews Burger

$8.00

Two Griddled all Beef patties topped with Lettuce, tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles, Mayo and Mustard on Brioche Bun. Served with side of Fries

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.00

Two Griddled all Beef Patties topped with Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickles & Mayo on Brioche Bun. Served with Side of Fries

Comeback Burger

$9.00

Two Griddled all Beef Patties topped with Cheddar, Fried Onion Strings, Comeback Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle on Brioche Bun. Served with Side of Fries

Tank Burger

$10.00

Two Griddled all Beef Patties topped with a Fried Egg, Grilled Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Pickles and Sriracha Mayo on Brioche Bun. Served with side of Fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Buttered Texas Toast with Melted American Cheese. Served with side of Fries

Patty Melt

$8.00

Two Griddled all Beef Patties topped with American Cheese, Grilled onions, Special Sauce on Texas Toast. Served with Side of Fries.

Loaded Fries

Ultimate Fries

$8.00

Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Jalapenos and Diced Onion topped Fries served with Side of Ranch

Pizza Fries

$8.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Marinara topped Fries, served with a side of Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$9.00

Fried Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese topped Fries, with a Buffalo Sauce Drizzle. Served with side of Ranch.

Comeback Fries

$9.00

Fried Chicken, Fried Onion Strings, Cheddar Jack cheese topped Fries, with a Comeback Sauce Drizzle

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Chili and White Queso covered fries

Mississippi Poutine

$8.00

Fried Cheese Curds, Housemade Gravy, Fried Onion String topped Fries. Served with side of Ranch

Special Item

$8.50

Dessert

Fried Oreos

$5.00

Deep Fried Oreos

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Funnel Cake Fries top with powdered sugar and Whipped Cream

Merch

TShirt

$20.00

Koozie

$3.00

Hydebars

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3818 West 4th Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Directions

