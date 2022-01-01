Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Sully's Bistro and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

7234 NE Park Way

Suquamish, WA 98392

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.50

Sully's Crab Cakes

$19.50

House Crab Cakes with Lemon Yuzu Aioli

Calamari

$15.00

Lightly Fried and served with Yuzu Lemon Aioli

Coconut Prawns (8)

$14.00

(8) Coconut Prawns with Sweet Chili Sauce

Tempura Prawns (6)

$14.00

6 Tempura Prawns with Spicy Cocktail Sauce

Fish Taco

$9.00

Large Flour Tortilla stuffed with Grilled True Cod, Pineapple Slaw and Tomatoes

Steamer Clams

$20.00Out of stock

Local Clams Steamed in White Wine, Garlic and Herbs (Subject to Availability)

Sullys Hummus

$15.00Out of stock

Sully's Wings (8)

$15.00

8 Breaded Wings with Your Choice of Sauce

French Fries

$6.50

Onion Rings

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Soup/Salad

Cup Chowder

$6.50

Bowl Chowder

$9.50

Cup Chili

$6.50

Bowl Chili

$9.50

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Small Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped Cobb

$13.50

Romaine, Tomato, Egg, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Avocado

Add Bread

$2.00

Handhelds

Fish & Chips

$17.00+

Sully's Big Fat Burger

$16.00

Sully's Fat Burger-No Cheese

$16.00

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.50

Blue Cheeseburger

$17.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.50
Western Bacon Burger

Western Bacon Burger

$18.50

Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, topped with an Onion Ring

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Reuben

$16.00

Prime Rib Dip

$17.50

Philly w/ Au Jus

$17.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.50

Turkey, Cheddar & Bacon Melt

$16.00Out of stock

Plain Burger Patty (only)

$8.00

Entrees-Available After 4PM

Fish & Chips

$17.00+

Available All Day. Beer Battered True Cod served with Coleslaw, Fries and Tartar,

Big Fat Ribeye

Big Fat Ribeye

$40.00

Available after 4 Pm. Our Signature 18-20oz Rib Eye, Char grilled to your liking. Served with Loaded Baked Potato and Seasonal Veg.

Cioppino

$28.00

Friday Prime Rib

$29.00

Our Slow Roasted 16-18 Ounce Prime Rib, served with Baked Potato and Seasonal Veg. Available Friday after 4 PM

Halibut & Chips

$21.00Out of stock

Extras/Sides

Side Baked Potato

$6.00

Side Cole Slaw

$5.00

Side Potato Salad

$5.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Side French Fries

$6.50

Side Sweet Potatos

$8.00

Side Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Extra Sauce 0.50

$0.50

Side Of Tots

$6.50

Kids Menu

Kids Blaize Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Corn Dog

$8.00

Kids Chicken

$8.00

Kids Salad

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Burger NO CHEESE

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger-Plain and Dry

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger NO VEG

$8.00

Kids Fish

$8.00

Kids Sundae

$2.50

Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.00

Mississippi Mud Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Mississippi Mud Ice Cream Pie

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$9.00

Lava Cake

$9.00

Brownie Special

$12.00Out of stock

N/A Bevs

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Energy Drink

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Kid's Soda N/C

kids Choc Milk Box N/C

Kids Juice Box N/C

Kids Juice N/C

Kids Milk N/C

Kids/ Small Juice $

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Small Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

To Go Soda Gingerale

$2.50

To-Go Coke

$2.50

Please specify in comment area. Coke, Diet Coke, Root Beer, DR. Pepper, Sprite, Tea or Lemonade

To-Go Soda Diet Coke

$2.50

To-GO Soda Dr Pep

$2.50

To-Go Soda Iced Tea

$2.50

To-Go Soda Lemonade

$2.50

To-go Soda Root Beer

$2.50

To-Go Soda Sprite

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Virg Blood Org Paloma

$6.00

Virg Jalapeno Bash

$6.00

Virg Margarita

$5.00

Virg Mule

$5.50

Virgin Strawb Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Signature Cocktails

Blood Orange Paloma

$10.00

Huckleberry Fizz

$9.00

Oregon Mule

$10.00

Jalapeno & Strawberry Bash

$10.00

Green Hurricane

$10.00

Mocha Mint Coffee

$10.00

Lemon Elderflower Fizz

$9.00

Strawberry Jalapeno Rita

$10.00

Merchandise

Hoodies

$35.00

Women's Shirt

$20.00

Hats`

$25.00

Men's Tank

$20.00

Women's tank

$20.00

Men's shirt

$20.00

ToGo Cocktails360-930-0954

To add any Cocktail To-Go Just Call Us! 360-930-0954

Huckleberry Fizz

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Margarita-WELL

$7.50

Well Brandy

$6.00

Well Scotch

$5.50

Well Tequila

$5.50

Well Vodka

$5.50

Well Whiskey

$5.50

White Russian

$8.00

Beer Bottles

Btl Angry Orchard Cider

$5.50

Btl Blue Moon

$5.50

Btl Bud Light

$4.50

Btl Budweiser

$4.50

Btl Coors Light

$4.50

Btl Corona

$5.50

Btl Guinness

$4.00

Btl Heineken

$5.50

Btl Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Btl Miller Light

$4.50

Btl Pacifico

$5.50

Btl Rainier

$4.50

Btl Stella

$5.50

Btl Stella Cider

$5.50

Btl White Claw Seltzer

$5.50

6 pack domestic

$11.00

6 pack import

$14.00

Bottled Spirits

Absolute Btl

$35.00

Bacardi Btl

$27.00

Baileys Btl

$47.00

Basil Hayden Btl

$50.00

Beefeater Gin Btl

$35.00

Bombay Sapphire Btl

$40.00

Buffalo Trace Btl

$39.00

Bulleit Bourbon Btl

$52.00

Capt Morgan Btl

$32.00

Casamigos Repsdo Btl

$70.00

Casamigos Silver Btl

$65.00

Crown Apple

$47.00

Crown btl

$47.00

Fireball btl

$35.00

Grand Marnier BTL

$57.00

Grey Goose

$45.00

Heritage Well Vodka btl

$25.00

Hornitos Plata btl

$43.00

Hornitos Repo btl

$43.00

Jack Daniels btl

$42.00

Jack Fire btl

$42.00

Jameson btl

$41.00

Jim Beam btl

$31.00

Kahlua Btl

$35.00

Kettle One Btl

$47.00

Knobb Creek Btl

$40.00

Knobb Rye Bottle

$55.00

Kraken Rum Btl

$31.00

Lauders Scotch Btl

$23.00

Lemon Drop Kit

$30.00Out of stock

Patron Repsdo Btl

$70.00

Patron Rpsdo Btl

$70.00

Patron Silver Btl

$65.00

Peach/Apple/Butter Schnapps Btl

$27.00

Pendleton Btl

$40.00

Tanqueray Btl

$45.00

Tito's btl

$35.00

Well Castillo Rum btl

$30.00

Well Saegrams Gin btl

$20.00

Well Monarch Rum btl

$20.00

Monarch Vodka Bottle

$25.00

Well Monarcha Tequila Bottle

$25.00

White Bottle

Btl House White- Josh Chard

$32.00

Btl House White-Yosemite RD

$28.00

Btl Anterra Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Btl Brancott Sauv Blanc

$32.00

Btl Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$28.00

Btl Gazela Vinho Verde

$28.00

Btl Mimi Chardonnay

$32.00

Btl Layer Cake Rose

$28.00

Red Bottle

Btl House Rotator Canyon Road Merlot

$28.00

Btl House Rotator-Stone Cellar Cab

$28.00

Btl Indian Wells Red

$36.00

Btl Josh Cabernet

$32.00

Btl Josh Merlot

$32.00

Btl Malbec

$32.00

Btl Ste Michelle Syrah

$28.00

Growler

Growler Domestic Fill

Growler Micro Fill

Growler Glass

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

For a Limited Time. Growlers, Bottled Beer, Wine and Spirits Now Available for Curbside Pick Up!

Website

Location

7234 NE Park Way, Suquamish, WA 98392

Directions

Gallery
Sully's Bistro and Bar image
Sully's Bistro and Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Plate & Pint
orange star3.9 • 271
321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Rays Boathouse, Cafe & Catering
orange star4.5 • 5,410
6049 Seaview Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Doc's Marina Grill
orange star3.9 • 931
403 Madison Ave S Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Cafe Hitchcock Bainbridge Island
orange starNo Reviews
129 Winslow Way East Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Blazing Onion Burgers - Silverdale
orange starNo Reviews
11199 Pacific Crest Place NW Silverdale, WA 98383
View restaurantnext
Portage Bay Cafe - Ballard
orange starNo Reviews
2821 NW Market Suite C Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Suquamish
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Silverdale
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Bremerton
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston