Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery

review star

No reviews yet

6444 N Oracle Rd

Tucson, AZ 85704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger Plate
Dinner
Patty Melt

Burgers

Burger Plate

$11.53

BcnChsBurger

$12.86Out of stock

Patty Melt

$12.38

CA Patty Melt

$14.62

Sourdgh Burger

$12.96

Blue Burger

$12.86Out of stock

Extra Plate

Condiments

Mushroom Swiss

$12.86

There’s so mush-room in our hearts for this one. Topped with grilled mushrooms, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli

Diner Burger

$12.86

6oz burger topped with American cheese, caramelized onions and our house made 1000 island on a burger bun

Burger Melt

$12.86

Thousand island dressing, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese on top of grilled sourdough bread

Sandwiches

Mustang

$11.13Out of stock

Studebaker

$11.78Out of stock

G Grilled Cheese

$10.66

Reuben

$12.42Out of stock

BLT

$10.66Out of stock

Turkey Club

$11.51Out of stock

Strips Plate (4)

$12.87

Extra Plate

Condiments

Salads

Dinner

$10.73

Side Salad

$3.88

Cobb Salad

$11.52

Santa Fe Salad

$11.36

Munchies

Curi Flwr Wng

$8.62Out of stock

Fries

$3.76

Onion Rings

$4.99

Wedge

$4.22Out of stock

Tatter Tots

$4.99

Strips side (4)

$10.33

Bcn Rnch Fries

$5.99

Soda & Tea

Water

Iced Tea

$2.54

Coke

$2.54

Diet Coke

$2.54

Dr.Pepper

$2.54Out of stock

Sprite

$2.54Out of stock

Rootbeer

$2.54Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.54

Arnold Palmer

$2.54

Shakes & Floats

Small Shake

$5.87

Large Shake

$6.97

Icecream Soda

$5.87

Rootbeer Float

$5.48Out of stock

Choc Cola

$3.18

kid Drinks (Deep Copy)

Kid Water

(K) iced tea

$1.19

(k) coke

$1.19

(k) Diet Coke

$1.19

(k) Sprite

$1.19Out of stock

(k) rootbeer

$1.19Out of stock

(k)lemonade

$1.19

(k)arnold palmer

$1.19

kid milk

$1.19

kid Choc millk

$1.19

(K) Dr Pepper

Out of stock

Less Common

Choc Cola

$3.18

Decaf

$2.54Out of stock

Coffee

$2.54

Milk

$2.99

Hot water

Soda Water

Scoops

Single

$5.18

Double

$7.06

Triple

$8.00

Kid Scoop

$4.68

TO GO

TG Single

$5.18

TG Double

$7.06

TG Triple

$8.00

1X Pint

$9.00

2X Pint

$14.00

TG Single +

$5.18

TG Double+

$7.06

TG Triple +

$8.00

TG SM Sundae

$6.38

TG LG Sundae

$7.88

Small Shake

$5.87

Large Shake

$6.97

Sundaes

Small Sundae

$6.38

Large Sundae

$7.88

Royal Split (3)

$11.13

Banana Splt Bld

$8.96

Cookie Dough Ko

$6.41Out of stock

Mint Oreo

$6.41

Ult CCNC

$6.41

Chewy Gooey Chc

$6.41

Coffee Lovinn

$6.97

Brwne Cake Bat

$6.53Out of stock

Sweet Potato Caramel Fries

$6.86Out of stock

Kid Food

Kid Burger

$5.49

Strips (kid)

$5.49

Kid grilled cheese

$5.49

Kid Mac bites

$5.49Out of stock

Condiments

kid Icecream

Kid Scoop

$4.68

Kid Sundae

$4.00

Kathy's Clown

$5.00

kid Drinks

Kid Water

(K) iced tea

$1.19

(k) coke

$1.19

(k) Diet Coke

$1.19

(k) Sprite

$1.19Out of stock

(k) rootbeer

$1.19

(k)lemonade

$1.19

(k)arnold palmer

$1.19

(K) Dr. Pepper

$1.19

kid milk

$1.19

kid Choc millk

$1.19

Sullys (Copy)

1.Small Sundae

$7.05

2.Large Sundae

$9.33

3.ULT CNC

$7.05

4.MINT OREO

$7.05

5.Cookie Dgh Ko

$7.05

6.Chewy Goey Ch

$7.05

7.Mocah Java La

$7.05

10.reses cupc

$6.68

11.cofe lovin

$6.68

12.carm cokie D

$6.68

15.2Sco Ban Spl

$7.06

Small Shake

$5.87

Large Shake

$6.97

BILLS (Copy)

4.Diner Brgr

$8.03

5.BBQ BC Brgr

$10.07

7.Bills Brgr

$8.71

8.Bills BC Brgr

$8.99

13.Bills PtyMLT

$8.94

14.Bills CaliMLT

$11.34

15.Rockets brgr

$10.75

23.sheriff brgr

$9.39

24.Bill SBC Brg

$9.85

Small Shake

$5.87

Large Shake

$6.97

Fries

$3.76

Wedge

$4.22

Onion Rings

$4.99

Tatter Tots

$4.99

Condiments

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

An American restaurant and diner in Tucson, AZ. Serving American comfort food, juicy burgers, delicious milkshakes and ice-cream sundaes in a retro diner setting and vintage restaurant ambiance

Location

6444 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704

Directions

Gallery
Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery image
Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery image
Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Union Public House
orange star3.8 • 1,547
4340 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1801 North Stone Ave Tucson, AZ 85705
View restaurantnext
L Station - 500 North 4th Avenue #1
orange starNo Reviews
500 North 4th Avenue #1 Tucson, AZ 85705
View restaurantnext
Metro Wildcat & Metro Wildcat Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
501 N Park Ave Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Snakes & Lattes - Tucson
orange star4.3 • 47
988 E University Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Frog and Firkin - 874 E. University Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
874 E. University Blvd. TUCSON, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tucson

Vivace Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 7,287
6440 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Piazza Gavi
orange star4.4 • 3,158
5415 N Kolb Road Tucson, AZ 85750
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
orange star4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurantnext
The Parish
orange star4.6 • 2,701
6453 N Oracle Rd Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Greek House - Tucson
orange star4.5 • 2,497
1710 E. Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
orange star4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tucson
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston