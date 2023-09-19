Food

Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

$7.99

A blend of ground chickpeas, tahini paste, lemon, garlic, and salt

Avocado Hummus

Avocado Hummus

$8.99

A blend of ground chickpeas, avocado, tahini paste, lemon, garlic, and salt

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$7.99

Plain yogurt with chopped cucumber, salt, garlic, and dash of dry mint

Ezme

Ezme

$7.99

Roasted red pepper, walnuts, pomegranate sauce, onions, garlic, and olive oil

Baba Ganoush

Baba Ganoush

$7.99

Grilled eggplant with tahini, garlic, fresh lemon juice, and olive oil

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$7.99

Shredded cabbage and carrots in creamy slaw dressing

Falafel

Falafel

$7.99

Deep-fried chickpea patties, onion, garlic, parsley, and special spices

Salads

Eggplant Salad

Eggplant Salad

$8.99

Eggplant, cucumber, tomato, onion, and green pepper with special dressing

Cabbage Salad

Cabbage Salad

$6.99

Chopped cabbage, lettuce, carrot, salt, lemon juice, and pomegranate sauce

Iraqi Salad

Iraqi Salad

$6.99

Chopped cucumber, tomato, onion, and parsley with special dressing

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$8.99

Avocado, mixed green, cucumber, tomato, and red onion with special dressing

Tabouli Salad

Tabouli Salad

$6.99

Chopped parsley mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, cracked wheat, lemon juice, and olive oil

Soups

Mushroom Soup

Mushroom Soup

$6.99

Creamy soup bursting with flavourful pieces of wild mushrooms and special seasonings

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$6.99

Red lentils cooked with, carrots, potatoes, onions, herbs, and spices

Entrées

Kebab Sultani

Kebab Sultani

$34.99

Wrapped ground beef kebab with beef tenderloins served with rice and grilled vegetable

Kebab

Kebab

$22.99

Two skewers of seasoned ground beef served with rice and grilled vegetables

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$21.99

Marinated pieces of boneless chicken thigh with special spices served with rice and vegetables

Shish Tawook

Shish Tawook

$21.99

Marinated chicken breast with special spices served with rice and vegetables

Sultan's Special

Sultan's Special

$24.99

Stuffed eggplant infused and filled with spiced ground beef and onion served with rice and salad

Maqluba

Maqluba

$21.99

Our upside-down rice topped with meat, eggplant, potato, onions, and peppers served with a side of salad

Qalya

Qalya

$22.99

Meat, onions, bell pepper, and special spices served with rice

Iraqi Quzi

Iraqi Quzi

$26.99

Shank served over rice with a side of salad and maraq

Chicken Quzi

Chicken Quzi

$21.99Out of stock

Half of chicken served over rice with a side of salad and maraq

Pasta

Pasta

$16.99

Creamy white sauce pasta with mushroom and onion. Chicken tender grilled on top is extra $3.00

Salmon

Salmon

$21.99

Seasoned with special spices and topped with Sultan's butter sauce. Served with rice and mixed vegetables

Chicken Steak

Chicken Steak

$19.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken tender marinated with special spices. Served with grilled vegetable and a choice of hummus or baba ganoush

Sandwich

Kebab Sandwich

Kebab Sandwich

$10.99

Ground beef kebab, tomato, onion, pickles, parsley, and sumac with your choice of red pepper, creamy garlic, or tahini sauce

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$8.99

Deep-fried chickpea patties with tomatoes, parsley, lettuce, pickle, and sauce wrapped in a pita bread

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Marinated boneless skinless chicken thigh, thinly sliced, and charbroiled served with sauce, tomatoes, onion, and pickles

Shish Tawook Sandwich

Shish Tawook Sandwich

$10.99

Marinated chicken breast with special spices topped with onion, sauce, tomatoes, and pickles

Sides

Rice

Rice

$5.99
Fries

Fries

$3.99
Sultani Bread

Sultani Bread

$2.49

Pide

Lahmajun

Lahmajun

$14.99

Thin crust pizza topped with ground beef and chopped garden vegetables

Za'atar

Za'atar

$9.99

Mediterranean flatbread topped with za'atar spice

Halloumi Pide

Halloumi Pide

$9.99

Family Menu

Combo for 4 People

Combo for 4 People

$89.99

Skewers of kebab, chicken spicy, Chicken Sheesh Tawook, Kazmi kabob, and grilled vegetables served with two types of rice, one large appetizer, salad or soup, and Sultan's bread

Combo for 2 People

Combo for 2 People

$49.99

Skewers of kebab, chicken spicy, chicken steak, Kazmi kabob, grilled vegetables served with two types of rice, one large appetizer, salad or soup, and Sultan's bread

Kids Menu

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$6.99
Chicken Strip

Chicken Strip

$9.99

4 pieces chicken strips served with fries and ketchup

Desserts

Sultan's Cake

Sultan's Cake

$8.99
Kunafa

Kunafa

$10.99
Warbat

Warbat

$5.99
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.99
Nutella Crepe

Nutella Crepe

$13.99
Kash Kash

Kash Kash

$5.99
Sutlach

Sutlach

$6.99
Turkish Baklava

Turkish Baklava

$5.99
Mousse Cake

Mousse Cake

$6.99

Mango Casterd

$5.99

extras

sauce

$0.75

Rice

$5.99

Fries

$3.99

Bread

$2.49

Drinks

Hot Drinks

Frappuccino

Frappuccino

Samawar Tea

Samawar Tea

$2.49
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

Turkish Café

Turkish Café

$2.99
Espresso

Espresso

Bottle of Water

$1.49

Cold Drinks

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

Smoothie

Smoothie

Strawberry, berry, pineapple, and mango

Lemonade

Lemonade

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

Ayran

Ayran

$3.99
Shakes

Shakes

Milks and flavors: Coconut, vanilla, strawberry, banana, mango, and chocolate

Soda

Soda

$2.49

Sprinkle water

$4.99