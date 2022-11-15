Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sultan Kebab

review star

No reviews yet

333 2nd St SE Suite 110

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Popular Items

Vegetarian Platter
Izmir + Chicken
Chicken Platter

Cold Appetizers

Kisir

Kisir

$7.00

Refreshing tabbouleh made of bulgur, cucumber, parsley, Turkish tomato paste, onion, and pomegranate molasses.

Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$7.00

Creamy dip made with eggplant, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and yogurt, served with homemade pita bread.

Koz Patlican

Koz Patlican

$7.00

Roasted eggplant and marinated red peppers with olive oil, garlic & lemon juice, served with homemade pita bread.

Yogurtlu Kizartma

Yogurtlu Kizartma

$7.00

Fried eggplant, potatoes, and green peppers served with garlic yogurt sauce and homemade pita bread.

Cacik

Cacik

$7.00

Creamy homemade yogurt with cucumbers, garlic, olive oil & dry mint, served with homemade pita bread.

Plain Hummus

Plain Hummus

$7.00

Homemade plain hummus served with our homemade pita bread

-------

Hot Appetizers

Lentil Cup

Lentil Cup

$4.00
Lentil Bowl

Lentil Bowl

$5.50
Chicken Cup

Chicken Cup

$4.00
Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$5.50
Halloumi

Halloumi

$6.00

Famous cheese from the island of Cyprus in the Mediterranean, grilled and served with seasonal greens.

Hummus Casserole

Hummus Casserole

$7.00

Baked with fresh tomatoes and kosher cheese, served with homemade pita bread.

Dolma

Dolma

$6.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice and herbs, served with homemade yogurt.

Sigara Borek

Sigara Borek

$7.00

Delicious, hot phyllo pastries filled with Turkish white cheese and parsley.

Sucuk Casserole

Sucuk Casserole

$7.00

Spiced beef sausage baked with tomatoes and kosher cheese, served with homemade pita bread.

Lahmacun

Lahmacun

$8.00

Thin and crispy Turkish pizza with ground beef, vegetables, and herbs.

Mashroom

Mashroom

$7.00

Portobello mushroom baked with parmesan & kosher cheese

Bulgur Pilavi

Bulgur Pilavi

$7.00

Delicious bulgur wheat pilaf made with tomatoes, peppers, and onions

-------

Sandwiches

Doner Sandwich

Doner Sandwich

$11.95

Marinated ground beef & lamb, grilled and thinly sliced, served in homemade pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, and yogurt sauce.

Adana Sandwich

Adana Sandwich

$11.95

Skewered Turkish spiced ground beef, grilled and served with lavash bread with lettuce, tomato & onion

Izmir Sandwich

Izmir Sandwich

$11.95

Seasoned ground beef meatballs, grilled and served in homemade pita bread with lettuce, tomato & onion

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Skewered pieces of marinated chicken breast, grilled & served in lavash bread with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Lamb Sandwich

Lamb Sandwich

$11.95

Skewers of tender, marinated leg of lamb, grilled and served in lavash bread with lettuce, tomato & onion

Shrimp Sandwich

Shrimp Sandwich

$11.95

Shrimps sautéed with garlic, tomatoes, herbs, and kosher cheese, served in homemade pita bread with lettuce, tomato & onion

Sucuk Sandwich

Sucuk Sandwich

$11.95

Spiced beef sausage grilled and served in homemade pita bread with lettuce, tomato & onion

Vegetrian Sandwich

Vegetrian Sandwich

$11.95

Served in lavash bread, with hummus, dolma, kisir, lettuce, tomato, cucumber

VEGAN Sandwich

$11.95

-------

Salad

Aegean Salad

Aegean Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, tabbouleh, kalamata olives, Turkish feta cheese with pomegranate molasses & olive oil dressing.

Choban Salad

Choban Salad

$7.00

Finely chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, parsley with olive oil, and lemon dressing

Med Salad

Med Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, yellow corn, tomato with pomegranate molasses & olive oil dressing

Mix Salad

Mix Salad

$7.50

Organic mixed greens, beets, cucumbers, Turkish feta cheese, walnut with balsamic olive oil dressing

-------

Dinner Specials

Ali Nazik

Ali Nazik

$18.95

Sautéed beef cubes over eggplant & yogurt purée served with bulgur wheat pilaf, salad, and homemade pita bread

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$23.95

Grilled lamb chops over bulgur wheat pilaf served with salad and homemade pita bread.

-------

Platter

Iskender Platter

Iskender Platter

$16.95

Marinated ground beef & lamb, grilled and thinly sliced, served over pieces of homemade pita bread with tomato sauce and yogurt, with rice and salad

Adana Platter

Adana Platter

$16.95

Skewered Turkish spiced ground beef grilled and served with rice, salad, hummus, and homemade pita bread

Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$16.95

Skewered pieces of marinated chicken breast, grilled and served with rice, salad, hummus, and homemade pita bread.

Izmir Platter

Izmir Platter

$16.95

Seasoned ground beef meatballs, grilled and served with rice, salad, hummus, and homemade pita bread.

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$16.95

Shrimp sautéed with garlic, tomatoes, and herbs, baked with kosher cheese, served with rice, salad, and homemade pita bread.

Lamb Platter

Lamb Platter

$16.95

Skewers of tender, marinated leg of lamb, grilled and served with rice, salad, hummus, and homemade pita bread

Vegetarian Platter

Vegetarian Platter

$16.95

A sampler plate of hummus, baba ghanoush, kisir, white bean salad, veggie mashed potato, basmati rice, dolma, Aegean salad, and homemade pita bread. (Vegan available)

VEGAN Plate

$16.95
Sucuk Platter

Sucuk Platter

$16.95

Spiced beef sausage, grilled and served with rice, salad, hummus, and homemade pita bread.

-------

Sultan's Combinations

Adana + Chicken

Adana + Chicken

$21.95

combination platters include FULL portions of each meat and are served with rice, salad, hummus & homemade pita bread.

Adana + Lamb

Adana + Lamb

$21.95

combination platters include FULL portions of each meat and are served with rice, salad, hummus & homemade pita bread.

Lamb + Chicken

Lamb + Chicken

$21.95

combination platters include FULL portions of each meat and are served with rice, salad, hummus & homemade pita bread.

Izmir + Adana

$21.95
Izmir + Chicken

Izmir + Chicken

$21.95

combination platters include FULL portions of each meat and are served with rice, salad, hummus & homemade pita bread.

Izmir + Lamb

Izmir + Lamb

$21.95

combination platters include FULL portions of each meat and are served with rice, salad, hummus & homemade pita bread.

Sucuk + Chicken

Sucuk + Chicken

$21.95

combination platters include FULL portions of each meat and are served with rice, salad, hummus & homemade pita bread.

Sucuk + Lamb

Sucuk + Lamb

$21.95

combination platters include FULL portions of each meat and are served with rice, salad, hummus & homemade pita bread.

Sucuk + Adana

Sucuk + Adana

$21.95

Chicken + Chicken

$21.95

Lamb + Lamb

$21.95

Adana + Adana

$21.95
Sucuk+Izmir

Sucuk+Izmir

$21.95

-------

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$7.00

Turkish baklava served with vanilla ice cream.

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$6.50

Homemade rice pudding topped with a dash of cinnamon

Kunefe

Kunefe

$7.50

Layers of shredded phyllo baked with fresh mozzarella cheese drizzled with lemony sugar syrup. (Please allow 15 minutes to serve

Coffee with Delights

Coffee with Delights

$6.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Per Scoop

Only Delight

$3.00

-------

Extras

Half Bread

$1.50

Full Bread

$3.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Cucumber

$1.50

Hot Sauce

Extra Doner Sauce

Add Meat

$8.00

Lavash

$3.00

-------

Beer

Our Daily Pils

$6.00

Hardywood

$5.50

Von Trapp

$6.00

Stella

$5.50

Devil's Back Vienna Lager

$6.00

Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

Full Nelson

$6.00

Vixen

$6.50

Lost Cost

$6.00

Superb IPA

$6.50

Lagunitas

$6.00

Bell's IPA

$6.50

Star Hill the Love

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Crabbies

$6.50

Bold Rock Hard Cider

$5.50

Peach Beer

$6.00

Murphy Draught

$6.50

Red Wine

Villa Doluca, GL

$10.00

Tinta De Toro, Gl

$10.00

Beconcini, Italy, Gl

$11.00

Loteta, Gl

$12.00

Bottle Red Wine

$40.00

-------

White Wine

Sauvignon Blanc (Turkey)

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.00

Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Sauv Bl, Bordeaux, Gl

$10.00

-------

Bottle White Wine

$40.00

-------

Rose & Champagne

Rose, Gl

$9.00

Brut Cava, Gl

$10.00

-------

Rose, Btl

$40.00

Cava Brut, Btl

$40.00

-------

N/A Beverages

Hot Black Tea

$2.00

Hot Apple Tea

$2.00

Pomegranate Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea Unsw

$2.00

Iced Tea Sweet

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee Delights

$5.00

Ayran

$2.50

Salgam

$2.50

Peach Juice

$2.50

Apricot Juice

$2.50

Cherry Juice

$2.50

Mineral Water

$2.50

Uludag

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

-------

Kids meal

Chicken + Rice

$10.00

Lamb + Rice

$10.00

Adana + Rice

$10.00

Sucuk + Rice

$10.00

Izmir + Rice

$10.00

-------

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Turkish Cuisine

Website

Location

333 2nd St SE Suite 110, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

