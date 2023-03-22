  • Home
  Bakersfield
  Sultan's Mediterranean grill - 8200 Stockdale Hwy A-1, Bakersfield, CA 93311
Sultan's Mediterranean grill 8200 Stockdale Hwy A-1, Bakersfield, CA 93311

Sultan’s Mediterranean grill 8200 Stockdale Hwy A-1, Bakersfield, CA 93311

No reviews yet

8200 Stockdale Hwy A-1, Bakersfield, CA 93311

Bakersfield, CA 93311

Food

Specials

#1 chicken kabob

$14.00

Grilled Chicken skewers served with rice, garlic potatoes and 2 choices o sides.

#2 kefta skewers

$15.00

2 Grilled beef skewers served with rice, garlic potatoes and 2 choices of sides.

#3 Chicken Shawarma

$13.00

Shredded Chicken served with rice, garlic potatoes and 2 choices of sides.

#4 Beef Shawarma

$15.00

Shredded beef served with rice, garlic potatoes and 2 choices of sides.

#5 Trio Salad

$11.00

3 choices of sides served with rice.

#6 Falafel

$13.00

5 fried chickpeas holes come with rice, garlic potatoes and 2 choices of sides

#7 Arayes

$15.00

Grilled kefta that is spread on pita bread served with rice, garlic potatoes and 2 choices of sides.

#8 Beef Kabob

$17.00

2 skewers of grilled chunk fillet mignon served with rice, garlic potatoes and 2 choices of sidos.

#1 + #2

$15.00

#3 + #4

$15.00

#8 + ANY

$17.00

1+2+8

$24.00

Bowl

#1 Chicken Kabob Bowl

$11.00

One Grilled chicken skewers with rice & 1 choice of side

#2 Kefta Skewer Bowl

$12.00

One grilled beef skewer with rice & 1 choice of side

#3 Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$11.00

Shredded chicken served with rice and choice of side.

#4 Beef Shawarma Bowl

$12.00

Shredded beef served with rice and choice of side.

#5 Salad Bowl Bowl

$9.00

choices of salad and rice

#6 Falafel Bowl

$11.00

fried chickpeas holes served with rice, 1 choice of side

#7 Arayes Bowl

$12.00

Grilled kefta on pita bread served with rice and 1 side.

#8 Beef Kabob Bowl

$14.00

beef kabob chunk served with rice & 2 choices of sides.

Wraps

#1 Chicken Kabob Wrap

$8.00

#2 Beef Kefta Wrap

$8.00

#3 Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$7.00

#4 Beef Shawarma Wrap

$8.00

#5 Arayes Wrap

$8.00

#6 Falafel Wrap

$7.00

#7 Veggie Wrap

$7.00

#8 Beef Kabob Wrap

$11.00

Dessert

Baklava

$2.50

Namora

$2.50

Sides

Side Salad

$6.00

Hummus

$7.00

Babaganuj

$7.00

Falafel

$4.00

Garlic Potatoes

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

6 Pita Bread (6 Pieces)

$3.00

1 Piece Pita Bread

$0.50

Pita Chips

$1.99

Rice

$5.00

Garlic Sauce

$6.00

Chicken Skewer

$6.00

Beef Skewer

$10.00

Side Kafta Skewer

$7.00

Chicken Shawarma

$8.00

Beef Shawarma

$10.00

Chicken Sultan Fries

$11.00

Beef Sultan Fries

$12.00

Lentil Soup

$5.00

Hummos 4os

$3.00

Pickels

$4.00

Sauce Bottle

$6.00

Pastries & Manushi

Beef Pie (Safinha)

$2.50

Cheese Pie (Fatayer)

$2.50

Spinach Pie

$2.50

Cheese Burak

$2.50

Side Samosa

$2.00

Zatar Manushi

$6.00

Mohamara Manushi

$7.00

Cheese Manushi

$7.00

Family Platter

Sampler Platter

$60.00

Chicken Shawarma Tray

$50.00

Mix Shawarma Tray

$60.00

Beef Shawarma Tray

$70.00

Mix Maza

$60.00

20$ Mix Grill

$20.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Cabbage Salad

$5.00

Chickpeas Salad

$5.00

Eggplant Salad

$6.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Beets

$5.00

Fried Cauliflower

$5.00

Tabolee

$6.00

Beverage

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Ayran Yogurt

$3.00

Non Alcohol Beer

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Vimto

$3.00

Fresh Juice

Orange Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Carrot Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Carrot/Apple Juice

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8200 Stockdale Hwy A-1, Bakersfield, CA 93311, Bakersfield, CA 93311

