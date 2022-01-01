Main picView gallery

Sultans Shawarma Shack 444 Lapalco Blvd

444 Lapalco Blvd

Gretna, LA 70056

Popular Items

Feta Cheese Fries
Loaded fries
Chicken Shawarma Sub 5

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Wrap 1

$7.99

Dressed

Mix Shawarma Wrap 3

$8.99

Veggie Falafel Wrap 4

$6.99

Gyro wrap 2

$7.99

Chicken Shawarma Sub 5

$7.99

Mix Shawarma Sub 7

$9.99

Gyro sub 6

$8.99

Veggie Falafel Sub

$7.99

Chicken shawrma saj

$9.99

Gyro Saj

$9.99

Falafel Saj

$8.99

Catfish poboy

$10.99

Mix Saj

$9.99

Fish wrap

$8.99

Chicken tacos

$11.99

Fish tacos

$11.99

Philly Cheese Sub

$10.99

Bowls

Chicken Shawarma Bowl 9

$13.99

Mix Shawarma Bowl 11

$14.99

Veggie Falafel Bowl 12

$12.99

Gyro bowl 10

$13.99

Cat fish platter

$13.99

Appetizer

Hummus Dip

$8.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Feta Cheese Fries

$6.99

French Fries

$4.99

Make it meal

$1.99

Kids meal

$4.99

Loaded fries

$11.99

Ranch fries

$6.99

Mix Pickle Bowl

$4.99

Sides/Sauce

Hummus Side

$0.99

Mix Pickles

$0.99

Hot Chili Pepper

$0.99

Tahini Sauce

$0.99

Garlic Sauce

$0.99

Hot Chili Sauce

$0.99

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.99

Mango Sauce

$0.99

6 falafel pcs

$6.99

Pita

$0.99

Greek Dressing

$0.79

Tatziki Sauce

$0.99

Rice side

$2.99

Feta cheese

$1.49

2 Grape Leaves

$0.99

Cup of ice

$0.99

Desserts

Baklava

$5.99

Lebanese night

$3.99

Cheese cake

$3.99

Kids meal

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Drinks

Mint Lemonade Slushi

$5.99

Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.19

Coke Zero

$1.19

Sprite

$1.19

Orange Fanta

$1.19

Nestea Tea

$1.19

Water

$1.19

Lebanese Tea

$2.99

Family Trays

Chicken Saj Tray

$59.99

Mixed Saj Tray

$64.99
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
