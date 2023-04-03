Sultan's Kebab Livermore

Main picView gallery

FOOD

PLATTERS

Lamb Kebab Plate

$17.99

Chicken Kb Plate

$16.99

Beef Kebab Plate

$17.99

Combo Shish Kebab

$17.99

Lamb/CHK kb Plate

$17.99

Lamb/Beef kbPlate

$17.99

Chk Wings plate

$16.99

Sultan's Burger

$14.99

Lamb Shaw Plate

$17.99

Combo Shaw Plate

$17.99

Chick Shaw Plate

$16.99

Adana Plate

$17.99

Chicken Adana

$16.99

Kofte Plate

$16.99

Lamb Shank

$18.99

Iskender Kebab

$18.99

Beyti Kebab

$18.99

Prawns Kb plate

$18.99

Salmon Kb plate

$18.99

Seafood Kb Plate

$18.99

Chck Shw Rice Bowl

$17.99

Lamb Shw Rice Bowl

$17.99

Seafood Rice Bowl

$18.99

Falafel Rice Bowl

$17.99

Chicken Casserole

$15.99

Lamb Casserole

$15.99

Beef Casserole

$15.99

Salmon Casserole

$17.99

Shrimp Casserole

$17.99

Vegetarian Casserole

$14.99

seafood casserole

$17.99

Half chk/ Half kofte

$17.99

Half ch shaw/Half ch kb

$17.99

Half lb shaw/Half lmkb

$17.99

Hlaf ch kb/ Half Falafel

$17.99

Half ch shw/half falafel

$17.99

WRAPS

Lamb Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Combo Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Lamb Shish Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Shish Wrap

$13.99

Beef Shish Wrap

$13.99

Kofte Wrap

$13.99

Adana Wrap

$13.99

Ground Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Salmon Wrap

$14.99

shrimp wrap

$14.99

LAHMACUN/PIDE

LAHMACUN

$6.99

STEAK FLAT BRD

$17.99

GROUND BF&LM FLT BRD

$15.99

HALF&HALF

$17.99

PASTIRMA FLAT BREAD

$18.99

VEGETERIAN FLAT BREAD

$15.99

CHEESE FLAT BREAD

$12.99

SHJOUK FLAT BREAD

$16.99

APPETIZERS

Hummus

$5.99

Dolma

$5.99

Baba gnoush

$5.99

Tabbouleh

$5.99

Tzatziki

$5.99

Falafel Ball

$1.50

Dozen falafel

$15.99

French Fries

$5.50

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Garlic Feta Fries

$6.99

Pickles

$5.99

Rice

$4.00

Feta Rolls

$7.99

yoghurt

$5.99

Meze Trio

$8.50

Grill Vegi

$5.99

Pita Bread

$0.80

Piyaz

$5.99

A LA CARTE

Kebab (individual)

$3.99

Adana A'lacarte

$11.99

Ground Ch A'lacarte

$11.99

Shawarma A'lacarte

$11.99

Seafood Kb A'lacarte

$7.99

kofte A'lacarte

$13.99

wings

$13.99

SALAD

Chicken shawarma salad

$17.99

Lamb shawarma salad

$17.99

Combo shawarma salad

$17.99

Chicken shish salad

$17.99

Lamb shish salad

$17.99

Beef shish salad

$17.99

Salmon Salad

$19.99

Shrimp salad

$19.99

Adana salad

$17.99

Kofte salad

$17.99

Wings salad

$18.99

Ck/Bk salad

$17.99

Ch/Lk salad

$17.99

Bbk/Lk salad

$17.99

Ground chicken salad

$17.99

Greek Salad

$9.50

Sea food salad

$19.99

Mediterranean salad

$9.50

Falafel Salad

$12.99

LENTIL SOUP

Lentil Soup

$5.99

VEGETERIANS WRAPS

Falafel Wrap

$12.99

House Falafel Wrap

$13.99

Veggie Wrap

$13.99

VEGETERIAN PLATES

Falafel Plate

$14.99

Vegie Plate

$14.99

imam Bayildi

$13.99

Falafel salad

$12.99

SIDE ORDERS

Rice

$3.99

Grilled Veggies

$5.99

Bag of Pita

$5.99

Individual Pita

$0.50

4 pita

$2.00

small hummus

$3.50

small tzatziki

$3.50

small babagnouch

$3.50

small tabuoleh

$3.50

feta

extra vegi

$1.50

delivery fee

$15.00

delivery fee

$20.00

turkish coffee

$6.00

Pistachios roasted

$12.00

Pistachios raw

$12.00

2 pita

$1.00

1 pita

$0.50

tahini

$3.99

hot sauce

$3.99

halva

$8.00

KIDS

kids ch kebab

$10.99

kids bf kebab

$10.99

kids lamb kebab

$10.99

kids kofte

$10.99

BAG

BAG

$0.10

DRINK

Soda

Can Soda

$2.99

Bottle Drinks

$3.50

water

$2.50

Ayran

$3.50

Mexico coke

$4.25

orange juice

$5.00

Tea

$2.00

turkish coffee

$2.50

Beer

$6.50

white wine

$8.00

Turkish soda

$3.00

Salgam

$9.00

Redbull

$5.00

Kucuk Salgam

$3.00

Bar Menu

VODKA

Sodas

Vodka

Gin

Tequila

Whiskey

Bourbon

Rum

Cordials

Bar Menu

Beer

Trumer

$6.00

805

$6.00

Deschutes IPA

$6.00

Henhouse

$6.00

Cali Squeeze

$6.00

Elysiyan Hazy

$6.00

Pitcher Beer

$24.00

Vodka

Absolute

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketelone

$8.00

Hangar One

$9.00

New Amsterdam Well

$6.00

Stoli

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Gin

Bombay Gin

$8.00

Befeather

$8.00

Tangurey Gin

$7.00

Empress Gin

$9.00

New Amsterdam Well

$6.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tequila

Clase Azul

$29.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Blanco

$9.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$10.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$12.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco`

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

El Jimador

$8.00

Xicaru Mezcal

$8.00

Herredura Repo

$12.00

Rum

Captan Morgan Spice

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Scoth Whiskey

Crown Royal

$9.00

Glenmorangie

$10.00

Johny W. Black

$16.99

Johny W. Red

$7.00

LagaVulin

$14.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Macallan 18

$40.00

Tullmore

$8.00

Oban 14

$14.00

Jamesson

$7.00

Bourboun Whiskey

Jim Beam

$7.00

Angel's Envy

$9.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Four Roses Single

$12.00

Four Roses Small batch

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Whistlepig Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayde

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Knobb Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Woodford

$9.00

Cordials

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointerau

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Plomari Ouzo

$6.00

Tawny 20

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Raki

$8.00

Raki Gold

$10.00

Wines By Bottle

Wente Riva Ranch29

$29.00

Wente Charles Wetmore Cab

$42.00

Hess Chardonay

$21.00

Hess Sauvignon Blanc

$21.00

Hess PInot Poir

$21.00

Robert Hall Cabarnet

$34.00

Brut Sparkling Wine

$18.00

Rufino Proseco

$22.00

Wine By the Glass

Hess Chardonay

$7.00

Hess Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Hess Pinot Noir

$7.00

Robert Hall Cab

$9.00

Brut

$5.00

Rufino Proseco

$8.00

Wente Chrd

$9.00

Wente Cabernet

$12.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$10.00

Remy Martin

$10.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Cucumber Collins

$11.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$11.00

French 75

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

DESSERT

BAKLAVA

Baklava

$6.99

Tulumba

$6.99

Seker Pare

$6.99

Triangle Baklava

$7.99

Roll Pistachio

$6.99

Choclate Baklava

$6.99

BowTie Baklav

$6.99

Diyarbakir Burma Pistachio

$7.99

Sultans Kadayif

$7.99

Ottoman Kadayif

$7.99

Halka

$7.99

Cream Brule

$7.99

Chocolate Mouse

$8.50

Tiramisu

$8.25

Profiterole

$8.25

Pistachio Cake

$8.25

Cream Brule Chz Cake

$8.25

Chocolate cake

$8.25

Napolitan

$8.50

Rice Pudding

$8.99

Ekler

$8.50

Turkish Delight

$4.99

Delight BOX

$14.99

Kunefe

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2491 First Street, Livermore, CA 94550

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

