Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sultan's Palace

37 Reviews

$$

8125 W Sahara Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Soft Drinks

coke

$3.50

diet coke

$3.50

sprite

$3.50

dr pepper

$3.50

minute maid

$3.50

hi-c fruit punch

$3.50

fuze rasberry ice tea

$3.50

Modify

Water Bottle

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Perrier

$3.00Out of stock

Ticket

$20.00

Sugarfree Redbull

$3.50

Fiji Water

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

8oz. Water Bottle

$1.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Coffee/Tea

Hot chocolate

$4.00

capaccino

$4.00

late

$4.00

arabic coffee

$4.00

arabic tea cup

$4.00

Tea Pot

$6.00

Coffee Pot

$8.00

Juice

fresh orange

$3.95

fresh pinapple

$3.95

cranberry

$3.95

Polo (Fresh Lemon&mint)

$6.50

Ayran Yogurt

$5.00

Virgin Sherly Temple

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00Out of stock

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One Citroen

$10.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$12.00

Tito's

$9.00

Stolichnaya Vanila

$8.00

Stolichnaya Blueberry

$8.00

New Amsterdam Rasberry

$7.00

Deep Eddie

$8.00Out of stock

Gold Apricot

$8.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Apple

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00

Prairie Cucumber

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Stoli Rasberry

$8.00

Stoli Elite Shot

$13.00Out of stock

Ciroc Coconut

Ciroc Coconut

$12.00

Dbl Well Vodka

$12.00

Dbl Absolut

$14.00Out of stock

Dbl Absolut Citron

$14.00

Dbl Absolut Mandarin

$14.00

Dbl Ketel One

$19.00

Dbl Ketel One Citroen

$18.00

Dbl Grey Goose

$20.00

Dbl Tito's

$16.00

Dbl Stolichnaya Vanila

$14.00

Dbl Stolichnaya Blueberry

$14.00

Dbl New Amsterdam Rasberry

$12.00

Dbl Deep Eddie

$14.00

Dbl Gold Apricot

$14.00

Dbl Ciroc

$20.00

Dbl Ciroc Peach

$20.00

Dbl Ciroc Pineapple

$20.00

Dbl Prairie Cucumber

$14.00

Dbl Belvedere

$20.00

Gin

Gin Well

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Dbl Well Brand

$12.00

Dbl Bombay Saphire

$16.00

Dbl Tanqueray

$14.00

Dbl Hendricks

$14.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Casa Azul

$25.00

Herradura

$12.00

Mezcal Blasnco

$13.00Out of stock

Mezcal Repo

$14.00

Mezcal Anejo

$15.00

Industry Don Julio 1942

$15.00

Cincoro

$16.00

Milagro Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio 70

$16.00

Dbl Well Tequila

$12.00

Dbl Casamigos Blanco

$20.00

Dbl Casamigos Reposado

$22.00

Dbl Casamigos Anejo

$22.00

Dbl Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Dbl Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

Dbl Don Julio Reposado

$22.00

Dbl Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

Dbl Patron Silver

$18.00

Dbl Patron Reposado

$20.00

Dbl Jose Cuervo

$14.00

Casa Azul

$40.00

Dbl Don Juilo 1942 Industry

$25.00

Don 70

$22.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi Superior

$9.00

Captian Morgan

$10.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Myer's Original Dark

$8.00Out of stock

Goslings Black Seal

$8.00

Dbl Well Brand

$12.00

Dbl Bacardi Superior

$16.00

Dbl Captian Morgan

$14.00

Dbl Malibu Coconut

$14.00

Dbl Myer's Original Dark

$14.00

Dbl Goslings Black Seal

$14.00

Scotch

Dewar's White label

$12.00

Chivas Regal 12

$10.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 18

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$30.00

Buchanan's

$12.00

Mccallan 18

$30.00

Dbl Dewar's White label

$20.00

Dbl Chivas Regal 12

$18.00

Dbl Macallan 12

$26.00

Dbl Glenlivet 18

$44.00

Dbl Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

Dbl Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Dbl Dewar's

$22.00

Liqueur

Disaronno

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Hypnotiq

$8.00

Rayan Arak Shot

$8.00

Ksarak Arak Shot

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$8.00

Kahula

$8.00

Apple Pucker

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

RumChata

$9.00

Rasberry Dekuyper

$8.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Ouzo of Plomari

$8.00

Tattersall orange crema

$8.00

Tattersall creme de fleur

$8.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$8.00

Romana Sambvca

$9.00

Dbl Disaronno

$14.00

Dbl Chambord

$14.00

Dbl Grand Marnier

$18.00

Dbl Baileys Irish Cream

$14.00

Dbl Jagermeister

$16.00

Dbl Frangelico

$14.00

Dbl Hypnotiq

$14.00

Dbl Arak

$14.00

Dbl Midori

$14.00

Dbl Blue Curacao

$14.00

Dbl Kahula

$14.00

Dbl Apple Pucker

$14.00

Dbl Peach Schnapps

$14.00

Dbl RumChata

$16.00

Dbl Rasberry Dekuyper

$14.00

Dbl Limoncello

$16.00

Dbl Ouzo of Plomari

$14.00

Dbl Tattersall orange crema

$14.00

Dbl Tattersall creme de fleur

$14.00

Dbl Sour Apple Schnapps

$14.00

Dbl Romana Sambvca

$16.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.

$14.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Noy

$10.00

Deuce

$15.00Out of stock

Dbl Hennessy

$22.00

Dbl Remy Martin V.S.O.P.

$26.00

Dbl Courvoisier

$18.00

Whiskey

Whiskey Well

$7.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Wild Turkey Long Branch

$10.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$10.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack DanielsHoney

$8.00

Revel Stoke (P.B.)

$10.00

Gentelman Jack Daniels

$10.00Out of stock

Four Roses

$10.00Out of stock

Ambros

$10.00

Crown Peach

$12.00Out of stock

Dbl Well Brand

$12.00

Dbl Crown Royal

$16.00

Dbl Crown Royal Apple

$16.00

Dbl Bulleit Rye

$18.00

Dbl Bulleit Bourbon

$18.00

Dbl Redemption Rye

$16.00

Dbl Jameson

$16.00

Dbl Wild Turkey Long Branch

$22.00

Dbl Wild Turkey Honey

$14.00

Dbl Wild Turkey

$14.00

Dbl Seagrams 7

$14.00

Dbl Maker's Mark

$16.00

Dbl Jack Daniels

$16.00

Dbl Fireball

$14.00

Dbl Jack DanielsHoney

$16.00

Dbl Revel Stoke (P.B.)

$14.00

Dbl Gentelman Jack Daniels

$16.00

Dbl Four Roses

$16.00Out of stock

Dbl Ambros

$16.00

Dbl Crown Royal Peach

$16.00Out of stock

Beer

Heineken

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Corona

$7.00

Stella Artois bottle

$8.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Budwiser

$6.00Out of stock

Miller Light

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$6.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$7.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Newcastle Brown Ale

$7.00

Fruli Strawberry

$7.00Out of stock

Mythos

$7.00Out of stock

Import Bucket

$30.00

Domestic Bucket

$25.00

Stone Ipa

$8.00

Lagaunitas IPA

$8.00

Michelada

$11.00

Keg Beer

Stella Draft

$8.00Out of stock

Coors Light Draft

$6.00

Blue Moon Draft

$7.00

New castle Draft

$7.00Out of stock

White Wine

Gls Astoria Pinot Grigio

$8.00

risata Moscato

$12.00

Gls Bogle Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Gls Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Gls Chateau Souverain Chardonnay

$7.00

Gls William Hill Napa Chardonnay

$14.00

Gls Rosehaven Rose

$13.00

Btl Astoria Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Btl risata Moscato

$36.00

Btl Bogle Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Btl Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$39.00

Btl Chateau Souverain Chardonnay

$21.00Out of stock

Btl William Hill Napa Chardonnay

$42.00

Btl Rosehaven Rose

$39.00

Sparkling Wine

Gls Korbel Brut Champagne

$12.00

Bottle Korbel Brut Champagne

$40.00

Simonnet Febrve Brut Bottle (Sparkling Wine)

$37.00

Veuve Cliquot Bottle (Sparkling Wine)

$105.00

Moet & Chandon Bottle

$150.00

Don Perignon

$600.00

Red Wine

Gls Meiomi (Pinot Noir)

$12.00Out of stock

Gls Mirassou Pinot Noir

$6.00

Gls Nine Lives (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$8.00

Gls Daou (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$14.00

Gls Ava Grace (Merlot)

$7.00Out of stock

Btl Meiomi (Pinot Noir)

$36.00Out of stock

Btl Mirassou Pinot Noir

$24.00

Btl Nine Lives (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$24.00

Btl Daou (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$42.00

Btl Ava Grace (Merlot)

$21.00Out of stock

Signature Cocktails

Lemon Ginger Mijoto (Talll Glass)

$11.00

Coconut Mojito (Tall Glass)

$12.00

Chocolate Amor (Martini Glass)

$13.00

Candy Apple Martini

$12.00

Wild Orchid

$13.00

Sultan's Treasure

$11.00

Royal Palace (High Ball Glass)

$11.00

Nectar of the Gods

$11.00

El Jeffe

$12.00

Bottle Service

Patron Bottle

$250.00

Don Julio Bottle

$250.00Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo Bottle

$300.00

Don Julio Reposado Bottle

$275.00

Casamigos Blanco Bottle

$250.00

Casamigos Anejo Bottle

$300.00

Casamigos Raposado Bottle

$275.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$250.00

Kettle one Bottle

$225.00

Tito's Bottle

$225.00

Ciroc Bottle

$250.00

Bacardi Bottle

$200.00

Captain Morgan Bottle

$200.00

Jameson Bottle

$200.00

Crown Royal Bottle

$200.00

Crown Royal Apple Bottle

$250.00

Jack Daniels Bottle

$200.00

MaCallan 12 Bottle

$275.00

Black Label Bottle

$200.00

Henessey Bottle

$250.00

Bombay Sapphire Bottle

$200.00

Redbull 3

$5.00

Redbull 6

$10.00

Amsterdam Bottle

$75.00

Arak Bottle

$90.00

Remy Martin Bottle

$300.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottle

$500.00

Pineapple Pitcher

$2.00

Cranberry Pitcher

$2.00

OJ Pitcherr

$2.00

Grapefriut Pitcher

$2.00

1942 Anejo 70 Year

$300.00

Clase Azul Bottle

$500.00

Malibu Bottle

$85.00

Macallan 18 Bottle

$600.00

Jager Bottle

$150.00

Industry Night 1942 Bottle

$250.00

Stoli Elite Bottle

$250.00Out of stock

Courvoisior Bottle

$225.00

Ksarak Arak Bottle

$120.00

Rayan Arak Bottle

$90.00

Dusse

$350.00Out of stock

Buchanan's

$200.00

Buchanan's Bottle

Out of stock

Buchanan's Bottle

$200.00

Hendricks Bottle

$175.00

Hennesey Bottle 1 Lt

$250.00

Don Julio Repo 1.75

$500.00

Patron Reposado Bottle

$200.00

Clase Azul Anejo Bottle

$1,200.00

Clase Azul Super Anejo

$4,500.00

Ciroc Peach Bottle

$250.00

Ciroc Apple Bottle

$250.00

Cocktails

Bottomless Mimosa

$25.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Lemon Drop Shots

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Adios

$11.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Hulk

$14.00

Tokyo tea

$11.00

SideCar

$16.00

Car Bomb

$11.00

Lemon drop Martini

$13.00

Citra-ass-down

Citra-ass-down single

$20.00Out of stock

Citra-ass-down SMALL BOWL

$50.00Out of stock

Citra-ass-down BIG BOWL

$80.00Out of stock

Berry-D

Berry-D single

$20.00Out of stock

Berry-D SMALL BOWL

$50.00

Berry-D BIG BOWL

$80.00Out of stock

Mocktails

Virgin Mojito

$4.50

Appetizers

FRIES

$6.45

LEMON PEPPER FRIES

$7.45

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$12.95

BABA GHANOUJ

$8.95

GRAPE LEAVES 4PC

$6.95Out of stock

Hummus (VG)

$6.95

FATTOUSH SALAD

$8.95

PALACE SALAD

$6.95

CHEESE BURAK (4PC)

$9.95

Falafel 4pc

$8.45

Tabouleh salad

$9.95

TACOS TUESDAY

CHICKEN TACOS 3

$10.99

BEEF TACOS 3

$11.99

MEATS

MINI KABOB PLATE, 1/4LB MEAT

$13.99

LAMB CHOPS 5PC W RICE

$24.99

CHICKEN KABOB RICE ONLY

$18.99

BEEF KABOB RICE ONLY

$19.99

MIX KABOB ONLY

$24.99

KAFTA KABOB ONLY

$19.99

LAMB KABOB

$20.99

Bottles

Courvoisier Bottle special

$125.00

Titos Bottle 750mL

$100.00

Jameson Bottle 750 mL

$100.00

Cranberry Pitcher

$5.00

Pineapple Pitcher

$5.00

Orange Pitcher

$5.00

Redbull

$3.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.00

Clase Azul Bottle

$350.00

Juices \ red bull

Orange

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Reebull

$3.00

Sugar free

$3.00

Sprite

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

8125 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Directions

Gallery
Sultan's Palace image
Sultan's Palace image

Similar restaurants in your area

Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
orange starNo Reviews
8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110 Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's #293
orange star4.1 • 1,852
8175 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Waffle Brothers - Denver Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
7905 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
First Bistro - 7905 W Sahara Ave #102
orange star4.5 • 180
7905 W Sahara Ave #103 Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Scenic Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
8410 West Desert Inn Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Vegas Poke Company
orange starNo Reviews
9091 W Sahara Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli
orange star4.2 • 2,095
9500 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Via Brasil Steakhouse
orange star4.0 • 1,893
1225 South Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's #293
orange star4.1 • 1,852
8175 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
The Martini - The Martini
orange star4.2 • 1,166
1205 South Fort Apache Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV
orange star4.3 • 1,124
9350 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Texas Meltz - W. Sahara
orange star4.6 • 1,065
4604 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston