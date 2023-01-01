Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sum Bar GVL

review star

No reviews yet

307 East Washington Street

Greenville, SC 29601

Starters

Crab Rangoon (4)

$7.00

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Egg Drop Soup

$4.00

Eggplant

$8.00

Tofu and Avocado

$10.00

White Rice

$3.00

Dim Sum

Gai Lan

$8.00

Siu Mai (6)

$7.00

shrimp and pork open-faced dumpling - the most well-loved dim sum item!

Har Gow (4)

$8.50

Dumplings/Wontons (6)

$9.00

Char Siu

$12.00

Char Siu Buns (2)

$8.00

Special

$15.00

Combo

Starter Set

$33.00

Veg Set

$28.00

GF Set

$30.00

Sweets

Custard Buns (2)

$6.50

Egg Tarts (4)

$5.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$6.00

Sesame Balls (3)

$6.00

Merch

Dumpling Light

$14.00

T-shirt

$22.00

Coffee Beans

$14.00

Plant

$18.00

Dumpling Sauce

$9.00

Cocktails

5 spice old fashioned

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

strong collins

$8.00

Oh my gourd

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$15.00

Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Greyhound

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Madras

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Mint Julep

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Mudslide

$15.00

Rob Roy

$15.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Sea Breeze

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Whiskey Smash

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Beer & Sake

Tsing Tao

$6.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Asahi

$5.00

Soju 2

$15.00

Sake 1

$14.00

Sake 2

$16.00

Sake 3

$20.00

Hard Seltzer

Hard Seltzer 1

$6.50

Hard Seltzer 2

$6.50

Hard Seltzer 3

$6.50

Wine by the Glass

Fundamental

$6.00

Prunus

$7.00

Alhambra

$6.00

Clovis

$6.00

Albeti Noya

$7.00

Champagne

$14.00

Wine by the Bottle

Red 1 BTL

$32.00

Red 2 BTL

$40.00

White 1 BTL

$32.00

White 2 BTL

$40.00

Rose 1 BTL

$40.00

Rose 2 BTL

$50.00

Champagne 1 BTL

$37.00

Champagne 2 BTL

$40.00

Champagne 3 BTL

$55.00

N/A Bevs

Chrys Sweet Tea

$4.00

Bitters + Soda ginger/turmeric

$6.00

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Coffee

$5.00

Soy Milk

$5.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.50

Hot Tea 1

$3.00

Hot Tea 2

$3.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Titos

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Jeremiah Weed

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$10.00

DBL Belvedere

$10.00

DBL Titos

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$10.00

DBL Jeremiah Weed

$10.00

DBL Ketel One

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Gordons

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$10.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$10.00

DBL Gordons

$10.00

DBL Hendricks

$10.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Admiral Nelson

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Gosling'S

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Meyers Silver

$7.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Admiral Nelson

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Gosling'S

$10.00

DBL Meyers

$10.00

DBL Meyers Silver

$10.00

DBL Mount Gay

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$7.00

Casa Noble

$7.00

Corazon Reposado

$7.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$7.00

Patron Anejo

$7.00

Patron Café

$7.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Patron Xo Café

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00

DBL Casa Noble

$10.00

DBL Corazon Reposado

$10.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$10.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$10.00

DBL Patron Café

$10.00

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

$10.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$10.00

DBL Patron Silver

$10.00

DBL Patron Xo Café

$10.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Angels Envy

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Diabolique

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Makers 46

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Angels Envy

$10.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$10.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$10.00

DBL Diabolique

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Knob Creek

$10.00

DBL Makers 46

$10.00

DBL Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$10.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$7.00

Dewars

$7.00

Dewars 12Yr

$7.00

J & B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$10.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$10.00

DBL Dewars

$10.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$10.00

DBL J & B

$10.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

traditional dim sum, fresh take on cocktails + baijiu, open ears and minds to all people and ideas

Website

Location

307 East Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Directions

